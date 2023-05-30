Udonis Haslem: 'The assalytics, assaholycs, probably had us not beating Milwaukee in the first round'

Clutch Points: “I’m sure the assalytics, assaholycs, or whatever they call themselves, probably had us not beating Milwaukee either in the first round.” Udonis Haslem on ESPN giving the Heat a 3% chance of beating the Celtics in the ECF 😤 (via @LeBatardShow) pic.twitter.com/NGt93A7Ixg
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem going to his seventh NBA Finals. 35% of his seasons have ended playing for a title. Crazy. – 5:12 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Udonis Haslem with another NBA Finals appearance in year 20 👏
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
As of tonight, Udonis Haslem has been apart of 7 ECF titles and Finals appearances.
One more Finals ride for UD with the Heat 🫡
(via @MiamiHEAT)
pic.twitter.com/yumwy44SZV – 11:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Oldest players to make the NBA Finals
1. Robert Parish (43 years, 275 days)
2. UDONIS HASLEM (42 years, 347 days)
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (42 years, 51 days)
Some company. – 11:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Oldest player to make the NBA Finals
1. Robert Parish
2. UDONIS HASLEM
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Some company. – 11:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love: 15-0 in Eastern Conference series.
Udonis Haslem: Still employed. – 10:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Udonis Haslem pauses to appreciate playoff run ahead of retirement sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/hea… – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Udonis Haslem pauses to appreciate playoff run ahead of retirement sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/hea… – 2:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Udonis Haslem pauses to appreciate playoff run ahead of retirement. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/hea… Also: Heat talk of moving past Game 6 torment; Tyler Herro with extensive workout prior to Game 7. – 12:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Twenty years of Udonis Haslem in the NBA: ‘I would like to say I am Heat culture.’ The Miami #Heat vet reflects on his retirement, mentorship, team ownership and more. Tonight either ends the Heat’s icons #NBA career or sends him to his 7th #NBAFinals. bit.ly/3OJTNbm – 10:09 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Most NBA Games 7 wins (active players)
7: Al Horford (7-2)
6: Jaylen Brown (6-1), LeBron James (6-2), Marcus Smart (6-1)
5: Udonis Haslem (5-4), Jayson Tatum (5-1)
4: George Hill (4-4), Mason Plumlee (4-1), Grant Williams (4-0) – 8:54 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Storytime: @AustinRivers25 explains to @paush what happened during a players-only meeting in the bubble involving LeBron, Udonis Haslem, and Pat Bev
More #OffGuard: open.spotify.com/episode/1Co1b7… pic.twitter.com/yXEPNfG8MO – 2:11 PM
Do you see the light at the end of the tunnel of your NBA career now? Udonis Haslem: I see the light. It took a while, but I see the light. The light for me is to step into the phase of being the owner. That’s the light for me, man. There’s no disrespect to coaching or anything that those guys do, because I think we have one of the greatest coaches [Riley] to ever pick up a pen and pad. But for me, all the things that I’ve witnessed, not just in this organization, but around the entire the NBA — because I do have relationships with everybody in this league, different teams, different owners, different GMs [general managers] — I’ve got a lot of respect and a lot of relationships with different people. And the conversations that I’ve had with people, the information that I’ve gathered, and everything that I’ve experienced, the next step for me is to be stepping into an ownership situation and sitting next to the guys like Mickey and Pat and [Heat CEO] Nick [Arison] and those guys. -via Andscape / May 29, 2023