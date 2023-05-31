Blazers believe Shaedon Sharpe has All-Star potential

Scotto: Some in Portland believe Shaedon Sharpe has All-Star potential. He’s a high-flier and highlight-reel dunker. Highkin: They like him a lot. They’re very high on his future to the point where when we’re talking about things they can do trade-wise, I don’t think he’d put in play for anything short of Joel Embiid or something like that.
Coming out of the combine, my understanding was the Nets aren’t interested in trading Mikal Bridges to Portland and would want more than the No. 3 pick and Simons (or Shaedon Sharpe) than just those two assets, if they did. That makes sense, too. If the Blazers are that desperate to help Dame, why not push for more? I don’t think Simons is a good return because he’s an older player and already got paid. Sharpe is younger and on the better deal. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023
The Blazers moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 raised eyebrows all over the league right away. The Blazers could of course keep that pick, but rival executives expect them to explore the kind of veteran help that pick — plus other players — might fetch for Damian Lillard. (Executives also expect the Blazers to re-sign Jerami Grant.) The No. 3 pick by itself won’t net a game-changing veteran. What might the combination of that pick and Anfernee Simons get Portland? If they do try to load up around Lillard — which requires Lillard indicating he’d like to stay in Portland — expect the Blazers to go after wings and big men, sources said. Portland also has Shaedon Sharpe, but his strong finish to the season would make the Blazers even queasier about including him in any kind of win-now trade. -via ESPN / May 17, 2023