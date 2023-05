Bulls, Nikola Vucevic have opened up extension talks

The one thing Karnišovas was uncompromising about was that there’s is no major lottery destination restructuring. I’m in agreement with that given the parity in the conference. You know, they were leading Miami, yadda, yadda, yadda… OK, not this Miami. But I do believe there will be a significant Bulls changes this summer. Or at least they will seriously be trying. I was at the Draft Combine this week and heard from an insider that he believes the Bulls are done with this Big Three. But I did hear it from him outside, so there could be a credibility issue given that. Sources who may or may not know agreed. Of course, such an observation doesn’t need Sherlock Holmes. Nikola Vučević is a free agent, DeMar DeRozan is going into his last contract season and Zach LaVine has some huge financial seasons ahead. That one of them would not return can come from both informed and uninformed sources. Though watch that space. I expect a change in that core. -via NBA.com / May 19, 2023