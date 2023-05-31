Bulls, Nikola Vucevic have opened up extension talks

In Chicago, I’m told that the Bulls have opened up extension conversations with their starting center Nikola Vucevic. Sources tell me there is mutual interest in getting a deal done. Both sides have until June 30 to get an extension done. If there is no agreement by that point, Vučević would enter free agency and be one of the top centers available on the market. Vučević had the third-most double-doubles in the NBA this year (51), averaging 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds with a 52.0 field goal percentage at a usage rate of 21.4.
Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic have begun contract extension conversations. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/31/chi… – 7:05 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Nikola Vucevic is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the best option for the Chicago Bulls could be to target a short-term deal. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/28/chi… – 10:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Nikola Vucevic is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the best option for the Chicago Bulls could be to target a short-term deal. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/28/chi… – 1:05 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Andre Drummond was a solid backup center for the Chicago Bulls, but if they bring back Nikola Vucevic, he may want a bigger role elsewhere. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/26/and… – 1:00 PM
The one thing Karnišovas was uncompromising about was that there’s is no major lottery destination restructuring. I’m in agreement with that given the parity in the conference. You know, they were leading Miami, yadda, yadda, yadda… OK, not this Miami. But I do believe there will be a significant Bulls changes this summer. Or at least they will seriously be trying. I was at the Draft Combine this week and heard from an insider that he believes the Bulls are done with this Big Three. But I did hear it from him outside, so there could be a credibility issue given that. Sources who may or may not know agreed. Of course, such an observation doesn’t need Sherlock Holmes. Nikola Vučević is a free agent, DeMar DeRozan is going into his last contract season and Zach LaVine has some huge financial seasons ahead. That one of them would not return can come from both informed and uninformed sources. Though watch that space. I expect a change in that core. -via NBA.com / May 19, 2023
But Vucevic is 32 and the Bulls do not want to make a long-term commitment. That’s easier to do with a player Ayton’s age. Chicago and Phoenix potentially could do a sign-and-trade for Vucevic, but the Suns are not prioritizing a big expenditure on a center if they move Ayton, sources told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023
Nikola Vucevic: Knicks need some shooting to help their offense… they do have a guy sitting on the bench that can do that 🤷🏻♂️ -via Twitter @NikolaVucevic / May 7, 2023