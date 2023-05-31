Caleb Martin: Getting waived by the Hornets was the biggest slap in the face

Dan LeBatard Show: “Getting waived by The Hornets was definitely the biggest slap in the face…at that point I’m thinking I’m going overseas.” – Eastern Conference Champion, Caleb Martin speaks on the ups and downs within his journey as he prepares for the NBA Finals. #HEATCulture
StatMuse @statmuse
Caleb Martin this season vs playoffs:
9.6 PPG ➡️ 14.1 PPG
1.2 3PM ➡️ 2.2 3PM
46.4 FG% ➡️ 56.6 FG%
35.6 3P% ➡️ 43.8 3P%
Postseason MIP. pic.twitter.com/mO1CLG0r71 – 1:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The five most interesting players to @YourManDevine in the 2023 NBA Finals:
▪️ Aaron Gordon
▪️ Jamal Murray
▪️ Bam Adebayo
▪️ Caleb Martin
▪️ Duncan Robinson
➡️ yhoo.it/42dSaGg pic.twitter.com/CFKFkmlFbB – 12:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
One year ago, Caleb Martin couldn’t even get into Game 7. It made him decide he wanted to impact winning in one. He got that chance Monday, and ‘Caleb definitely made a name for himself.’ Now he’s giving the Heat hope in the Finals, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 5:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Focused in on Martin and Gabe Vincent, but also had hat tips to Strus, Robinson, Lowry, and said he knows Tyler Herro will be back. – 3:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Caleb Martin could have easily won MVP of the Eastern Conference Championship.” – 3:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin’s rise to NBA Finals becomes latest Heat undrafted success story (from @AP) apnews.com/article/717106… – 3:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Caleb Martin, incidentally, will earn $6.8 M next season. He can opt out of $7.1 M in 2024-25 in order to secure a larger contract: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin shot 24.8 percent on threes in 2020-21.
He’s shooting 43.8 percent on threes in this year’s playoffs and shot 48.9 percent on threes in East finals.
Just an incredible example of what happens when a player and a team are aligned on player development goals. – 3:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would you rather have Jaylen Brown at $50M a year or Caleb Martin at $9.5M? – 12:47 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/SOwSSFYK8s – 11:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 200+ points on 55+ FG% and 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
— Devin Booker
— Caleb Martin
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/jky1u7LQIq – 11:54 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Once overlooked and disrespected, Caleb Martin now has our attention.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 11:28 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin isn’t a surprise anymore. From undrafted to a starring role, the forward has emerged in the franchise’s run to the #NBAFinals . #NBA @andscape bit.ly/3oKKH3w – 11:05 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Caleb Martin was HUGE in Game 7.
We talkd HEAT win, Sasha Vezenkov and the Raptors interest in Jordi Fernandez.
🔊: omny.fm/shows/the-deuc…
📺: youtube.com/live/Wq2W_pUxW… pic.twitter.com/zkbhYGriR6 – 10:41 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I still can’t believe these shots from Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/MF40tSSQPw – 9:19 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve talked a ton about Caleb Martin on this run, but man is it super cool to see Duncan Robinson doing this at the highest level
His path has been rocky, and he stayed the course and has come up HUGE in so many of these games
True professional – 9:09 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Caleb Martin should have been Eastern Conference finals MVP. What matters, though, is Miami has him to play alongside Jimmy Butler — which gives them hope against the Nuggets, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Best effective FG%, NBA playoff history, on 150+ FGA (1,364 total instances)…
1. Caleb Martin 2023: 68.4%
2. Deandre Ayton 2021: 65.8%
3. Al Horford 2017: 65.5% – 9:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… Plus: The ultimate contract value? Did Heat veterans set the ultimate tone? – 8:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin as the energizer money as Heat cash ticket to NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/win… – 8:03 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Ahora Caleb Martin comparte con Bucky Dent el mismo segundo nombre, según aficionados de Boston y New England. pic.twitter.com/5d4KQpupUi – 3:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Caleb Martin in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Boston Celtics
19.3 points
6.4 rebounds
1.7 assists
60.2% FG
48.9% 3P
87.5% FT
Beast! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/B9HTIz2lwI – 3:34 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s still not too late for them to give caleb martin mvp can someone please fix this – 3:12 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin shot 9 of 9 on non-paint twos in the East finals. Let that sink in. – 12:57 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What a show by MIA. Caleb Martin is going to make himself some serious coin in four weeks. What a disaster for BOS. Indisciminate jacking of 3s. Lack of care with the ball. Didn’t play hard on defense. – 12:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs (non-paint 2s), 2023 Eastern Conference Finals
– Jimmy Butler/Caleb Martin: 29/53
– Boston Celtics: 22/47 – 12:13 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat’s Jimmy Butler wins Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy over teammate Caleb Martin
cbssports.com/nba/news/easte… – 11:15 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Decided against being the person to take a photo of Caleb Martin and a photo of Tom Wambsgams and posting them with the caption “undrafted to eight seed to the final.” – 11:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
What a journey for Caleb Martin 👏
▪️ Undrafted in 2019
▪️ Played 28 games in the G-League in 2019-20
▪️ Waived by the Hornets in 2021
▪️ Helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/UHDQ289C9w – 11:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The first on-site event I ever covered was a Heat in-house scrimmage to start the season last year
Walked out of there saying that Caleb Martin was BY FAR the best player on the floor that day
Some random 2-way contract
And now, he just took over game 7 to go to the Finals – 11:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Miami Heat do the damn thing
– Caleb Martin game
– Spo’s 2-3 zone
– Jimmy Butler ECF MVP
– Tatum ankle
– Brown handles
– NBA Finals Preview
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=KD-6wt… pic.twitter.com/q9lAC13Vb7 – 11:01 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Como anticipamos en @RitmoNBA, Caleb Martin recibió cuatro de nueve votos al Premio de JMV de Finales del Este. A un pelo de ganar la votación. Washburn, del Globe, se lo dio a Caleb. Difícilmente Winderman del Sun-Sentinel se atrevía a no dárselo a Jimmy Buckets. pic.twitter.com/zTMJOb9Kbq – 11:01 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jimmy Butler definitely deserves MVP of the East Finals but man Caleb Martin was outstanding. 26 points in G7, his playoff high by the way. For the ECF he avg 19.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, shooting 60% FG and 49% on 3s. – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs in Game 7
– Caleb Martin: 4/4
– Boston Celtics: 2/7 – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the Eastern Conference Finals:
Caleb Martin — Jaylen Brown —
19.3 PPG 19.0 PPG
6.4 RPG 6.1 RPG
60/49/88% 42/16/67% pic.twitter.com/pyTlVAovoG – 10:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Eric Spoelstra legend continues to grow. Heat over Celtics in ECF? Heat over Cs in G7 in Boston? Caleb Martin best player in the floor? Honestly, that’s a shocking result. – 10:50 PM
Antonius Cleveland @ac_uno1
I’m probably late to the party, but I’m a big fan of Caleb Martin. Dude got hella game ! – 10:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin the energizer money as Heat cash ticket to NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/win… – 10:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Erik Spoelstra had Miami ready to play.
Jimmy Butler came to play.
And Caleb Martin — who is a candidate for MVP — was a major difference maker for the Heat again.
103-84, Miami.
The Heat, the No. 8 seed, are headed to the Finals. – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Caleb Martin tonight:
26 PTS
10 REB
11-16 FG
4-6 3P
He had zero 25-point games this season… he had 2 this series. pic.twitter.com/x0LME3F8tF – 10:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Heat 103, Celtics 84
Miami becomes the fourth team to go up 3-0 and then survive a Game 7, and advances to the NBA Finals as a result.
Jimmy Butler had 28 and Caleb Martin 26 for Miami, while Boston went 9-for-42 from 3-point range to end its season. – 10:42 PM
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
Wow what a series! Caleb Martin was special tonight. Hats off to the Celtics Congrats!!!! to my brothers and #HeatNation we are #NBAFinals bound!!! 🙏🏿🙌🏿 #LFG – 10:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
From working his tail off during a workout for the Heat to leading the same team in a Game 7 to go to The Finals. What a journey for Caleb Martin. – 10:37 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points by an undrafted player in a playoff run
John Starks (1994): 364
Austin Reaves (2023): 270
CALEB MARTIN (2023): 254
Ben Wallace (2005): 251
John Starks (1993): 247 – 10:27 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points by an undrafted player in a playoff run
John Starks (1994): 364
CALEB MARTIN (2023): 254
Ben Wallace (2005): 251
John Starks (1993): 247 – 10:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
More on Caleb Martin
– Not drafted
– 1 year/$898K w/CHA
– Converted to Two Way
– Converted to 3 year/$4.2M w/CHA
– Waived by CHA
– Signed Two Way w/MIA
– Converted to 1 year/$528K w/MIA
– Signed 3 year/$20.4M w/MIA – 10:21 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Caleb Martin is averaging a #NBAPlayoffs best 1.30 points per possession through the the third quarter of Game 7. – 10:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin scored 20 points just four times during the regular season. He’s up over 20 points for the fourth time in these playoffs 😤
pic.twitter.com/HuvuDCr1RT – 10:19 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
My favorite thing about Caleb Martin in this game is that he acts as if taking over a game 7 in an ECF is something he’s done before. – 10:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This couldn’t be happening to a nicer person than Caleb Martin. Just a genuinely nice guy. And way his game has emerged and game is played today, he’s perfectly fine as starting PF moving forward, even at 6-5. – 10:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
As expected, Caleb Martin the best player on the floor by far in Game 7. pic.twitter.com/BDBW5e5bWX – 10:17 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Caleb Martin got a DNP last year in game 7 vs The Celtics, now he’s playing like the best player on the court. Unreal – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Celtics after losing to a virtuoso Game 7 performance from Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/5IETMWh0XA – 10:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Why is Reggie Miller acting like Caleb Martin is going to be a free agent? – 10:14 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Reminder: Caleb Martin is the second-highest paid pro basketball player in his own family. – 10:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Someone tell Reggie that Caleb Martin is not gonna be a free agent this summer – 10:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A reminder: @JColeNC is the one who helped push Caleb Martin to the Heat after he was released by the #Hornets. Grateful Cole, who’s a private guy, let me tell the story to the masses last year.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Caleb Martin’s highest scoring game all year, regular or postseason – 10:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Caleb Martin leads all scorers with 23 points heading into the fourth ♨️ pic.twitter.com/nbjmKdGFpB – 10:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great set play out of the break… Tatum smokes the bunny. Caleb Martin answers with a 3. This is the game in a nutshell – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Caleb Martin had four 20-point games this season.
He already has four 20-point games this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/dUyLXhMU2L – 10:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caleb Martin – Eastern Conference Finals
60% from the floor
50% from three.
He’s the difference in the series with 12 minutes left.
76-66, Miami, 4th quarter now @985TheSportsHub – 10:12 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most Points in an NBA Game 7
Undrafted Players Since Merger
Lu Dort 30 2020
Caleb Martin 23 Tonight
Robert Covington 21 2020 – 10:12 PM
Most Points in an NBA Game 7
Undrafted Players Since Merger
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Miami 76, Boston 66
The Heat are now 12 minutes away from the NBA Finals. Caleb Martin now is up to 23 points after hitting a jumper to end the third, and is shooting 61 percent from the field for the series.
Derrick White has 18 points for Boston, which is 7-27 from 3 – 10:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Caleb Martin is 12 minutes of Miami -9 basketball or better away from the Larry Bird Trophy. – 10:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caleb Martin winning the first ever Eastern Conference Finals MVP is a pretty wild reality we’re looking at. – 10:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Caleb Martin, 23 points, 3 treys and 8 rebounds. If the Heat win, Eastern Conference Finals MVP? – 10:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Caleb Martin shockingly having such a huge impact in this series reminds me of Marcus Camby stepping up and dominating the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Pacers – 10:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
When was the last time we saw a role player elevate his game as much as Caleb Martin has in these playoffs? – 10:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 3Q: Heat lead the Celtics, 76-66
– Heat went four minutes without a field goal but maintained a 10-point lead
– CALEB MARTIN
– Just 12 more minutes – 10:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Caleb Martin is probably the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and if he isn’t it’s because Derrick White is the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. – 10:10 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
We’re 6 3/4 of the way through this thing, & Caleb Martin is the clear favorite for series MVP. – 10:09 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Live look at Caleb Martin future earnings: pic.twitter.com/071gt87r64 – 10:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 76, Celtics 66. Caleb Martin with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting on threes. He has been tremendous. – 10:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Caleb Martin in the running for ECF MVP.
Derrick White getting M-V-P chants.
#thisseries – 10:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics have decided to guard Caleb Martin in Game 7 and it hasn’t mattered. – 10:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Everyone knew Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals would be a showdown between Derrick White and Caleb Martin. – 10:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
derrick white and caleb martin will need to send all their clothing, sneakers, headbands, whatever they wore during this series to the basketball hall of fame once it’s over – 9:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is just causally taking pull-up and turnaround jumper after another – 9:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Imagine if Caleb Martin was hitting free agency this summer… – 9:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Time to acknowledge that Caleb Martin is better than Michael Jordan – 9:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Caleb Martin had an open side to attack a hobbled Tatum and bailed on it. – 9:51 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Caleb Martin signed a three year/$20.4M contract last offseason.
His $6.5M salary this year ranked 193rd among all players.
He is not a free agent until 2025.
The Gabe Vincent $1.8M salary ranked 397th.
He is an unrestricted FA in July. – 9:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin started the series reacting to what Boston gave him
The Celtics are now reacting to the combos Caleb Martin throws at them – 9:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin is cooking 🔥
▪️14 PTS / 7 REB / 2-3 3PM
pic.twitter.com/7hzDEQfHrM – 9:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Halftime: Heat lead 52-41.
– Caleb Martin with 14 points. Jimmy Butler gets going in the second quarter, has 11 at the half
– Heat 8/16 on 3s, Celtics 4/21
– Bam, with three fouls, is a game-high plus-15 – 9:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41. Heat has led by as many as 17 points. Caleb Martin with 14 points, Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat.
Heat shooting 8 of 16 on threes, Celtics shooting 4 of 21 on threes. – 9:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41
Miami is 24 minutes away from the NBA Finals thanks to going 8-for-16 from 3, compared to 4-for-21 for Boston.
The Celtics are now 11-for-56 from 3 since the start of Game 6.
Caleb Martin has 14 for Miami, Jaylen Brown has 13 for Boston. – 9:25 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Feels like Boston should be down way more than 10 right now in the midst of The Caleb Martin Game + shooting approximate 4 for 300 from 3 so far? – 9:24 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
something, something, caleb martin hustle and heart, something, something pic.twitter.com/1fIzQ0PCbt – 9:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin taking over on offense and Duncan Robinson taking over on defense
Okay – 9:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I missed when Caleb Martin became a top 30 player in the league.
(So did the Hornets) – 9:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is literally playing iso ball as the primary hub of the offense in game 7 on the road
This is wild – 9:16 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Wanna start a franchise on 2K and build my team around Caleb Martin – 9:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Crazy how much Caleb Martin has elevated his status these playoffs – 9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler getting off the ball so Caleb Martin can instead score. Remarkable. – 9:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Caleb Martin is incredible. It’s been so much fun watching him break out. – 9:11 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
I’m old enough to remember when people clowned the #Hornets for signing Caleb Martin as an undrafted free agent after they selected Cody in the second round. They helped develop Caleb and he got caught up in a roster crunch when they signed Kelly Oubre as a free agent in 2021. – 9:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
22-15, Miami after one.
Heat have taken the crowd out of the game.
Boston 0-10 from three.
Caleb Martin (seven points) continues to perform
One point for Jayson Tatum in eight first quarter minutes. – 8:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead 22-15 after the first quarter.
– Celtics again missing from 3 (0 for 10) while Heat find their footing.
– Jimmy Butler got going when hunting the Robert Williams switch.
– Caleb Martin remains sublime. – 8:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That was the best defensive quarter I’ve seen the Heat play in quite some time
Elite game-plan to double around rim, and elite execution with Bam switching out
Caleb Martin coming up huge on offense – 8:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum’s ankle is kind of a big deal. he sat the last 4:11 of the first quarter.
miami has yet to sub out jimmy, bam, caleb martin, or max strus – 8:58 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
The Celtics went 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter. In other news, Caleb Martin is going to make so much money this summer. – 8:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Replay crew just changed a Caleb Martin shot that was originally called a 3-pointer, to a 2-pointer. Miami leads 15-11. – 8:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
An earlier Caleb Martin 3 has been ruled a 2. So it’s 15-11 Miami – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin’s three-pointer changed to a two-pointer after a video review. – 8:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jaylen brown already has 3 turnovers. caleb martin already has 5 rebounds – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again going with starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA officiating report says timing on allowing three seconds to remain after Butler was fouled was correct. The report says the only incorrect calls in the last two minutes were a missed foul on Gabe Vincent, and a lane violation on Caleb Martin. – 5:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Last Two Minute Report from last night’s game is up. There are two incorrect calls – Caleb Martin should have been hit with a lane violation with just over a minute to go, and Gabe Vincent should have been called for a foul on Jayson Tatum with 33.5 seconds left. – 5:56 PM
Dan LeBatard Show: “Once Jayson Tatum was injured, was the entire game plan to send Jaylen Brown to his left?” – Dan “That’s always the game plan.” – Caleb Martin -via Twitter / May 31, 2023
“Jimmy actually finished with 28-6-7, had a much better game today than he’s had the past three and Jimmy is their guy. We know that. Never taking anything away from Jimmy. Congrats to him on the award.” Green made it clear that he had immense respect for Butler’s contributions to the Heat, acknowledging that none of their success would have been possible without the star player. However, he argued that Martin’s consistent performance across the board deserved recognition. “If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green stated. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. I think he was really good across the board.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023
“Jimmy actually probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP,” Green said. “That’s just how Jimmy is like. Jimmy don’t want to play in All-Star Games, he just don’t get off on all that stuff. He don’t. That’s just not the type of stuff that it just doesn’t get Jimmy off. Jimmy wants to win and all of that and play well obviously great, but he don’t get off on all that stuff.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023