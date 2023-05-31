Caleb Martin: Our game plan is always to force Jaylen Brown to dribble to his left

Dan LeBatard Show: “Once Jayson Tatum was injured, was the entire game plan to send Jaylen Brown to his left?” – Dan “That’s always the game plan.” – Caleb Martin
StatMuse @statmuse
Caleb Martin this season vs playoffs:
9.6 PPG ➡️ 14.1 PPG
1.2 3PM ➡️ 2.2 3PM
46.4 FG% ➡️ 56.6 FG%
35.6 3P% ➡️ 43.8 3P%
Postseason MIP. pic.twitter.com/mO1CLG0r71 – 1:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The five most interesting players to @YourManDevine in the 2023 NBA Finals:
▪️ Aaron Gordon
▪️ Jamal Murray
▪️ Bam Adebayo
▪️ Caleb Martin
▪️ Duncan Robinson
➡️ yhoo.it/42dSaGg pic.twitter.com/CFKFkmlFbB – 12:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
One year ago, Caleb Martin couldn’t even get into Game 7. It made him decide he wanted to impact winning in one. He got that chance Monday, and ‘Caleb definitely made a name for himself.’ Now he’s giving the Heat hope in the Finals, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 8:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Should Boston Celtics Pull Plug on Joe Mazzulla or Jaylen Brown? –> Specifically, how does paying Brown (supermax???) and potentially Grant Williams fit within the new CBA rules for Boston?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 5:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Celtics were knocked out in Game 7 last night against the Heat
@joevardon joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine on The Starting Lineup to discuss what the future could hold for stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Tari Eason @TAR13ASON
I’m sorry but none of y’all have a ounce of Jaylen brown game in y’all bag nor could any of y’all play in. NBA game ion even know bruh but the way we talk about people/all stars after one game on here is actually ridiculous💯 – 5:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Odds for Jaylen Brown’s next team *IF* it’s not the Celtics (via @betonline_ag ):
Hawks…2/1
Bucks…3/1
Warriors…4/1
Blazers…5/1
Bulls…6/1
Knicks…7/1
Clippers…8/1
🚨#Rockets …10/1
Odds for Jaylen Brown’s next team *IF* it’s not the Celtics (via @betonline_ag ):
Hawks…2/1
Bucks…3/1
Warriors…4/1
Blazers…5/1
Bulls…6/1
Knicks…7/1
Clippers…8/1
🚨#Rockets …10/1
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Caleb Martin could have easily won MVP of the Eastern Conference Championship.” – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points this playoffs:
543 — Jayson Tatum
484 — Jimmy Butler
453 — Jaylen Brown
Most points this playoffs:
543 — Jayson Tatum
484 — Jimmy Butler
453 — Jaylen Brown
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin’s rise to NBA Finals becomes latest Heat undrafted success story (from @AP) apnews.com/article/717106… – 3:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Caleb Martin, incidentally, will earn $6.8 M next season. He can opt out of $7.1 M in 2024-25 in order to secure a larger contract: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin shot 24.8 percent on threes in 2020-21.
He’s shooting 43.8 percent on threes in this year’s playoffs and shot 48.9 percent on threes in East finals.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics are in a tough spot with Jaylen Brown.
Certainly not worth the supermax money, but who is trading for him now and rolling dice with one year left on his deal?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Can’t believe Robert Williams throwing up caused Jaylen Brown to be so bad last night. – 2:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Instant reaction to Miami’s G7 win in Boston w/ @kpelton: How MIA pulled it off, Tatum injury, Jaylen Brown future/Boston outlook, early Finals thoughts, Nurse/Philly, Griffin/Bucks, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oCJiMt
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️New pod answering questions sent in about Fred VanVleet, Jaylen Brown, and Austin Reaves
🎧 Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🎧 Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/3owaoU…
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would you rather have Jaylen Brown at $50M a year or Caleb Martin at $9.5M? – 12:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for the Celtics? On the futures of Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla, how the Heat created an edge in the series, financial challenges on the horizon, and more on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/… – 12:46 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jaylen Brown 2023 Team Odds (via Bookies.com):
Boston Celtics +200 (33.3%)
Houston Rockets +400 (20%)
Los Angeles Clippers +550 (15.4%)
Portland Trail Blazers +750 (11.8%)
Dallas Mavericks +950 (9.5%)
Atlanta Hawks +1000 (9.1%)
Chicago Bulls +1000 (9.1%)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/SOwSSFYK8s – 11:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 200+ points on 55+ FG% and 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
— Devin Booker
— Caleb Martin
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Once overlooked and disrespected, Caleb Martin now has our attention.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 11:28 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin isn’t a surprise anymore. From undrafted to a starring role, the forward has emerged in the franchise’s run to the #NBAFinals . #NBA @andscape bit.ly/3oKKH3w – 11:05 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown is a great player, but the Celtics needed him to be elite. Ahead of an off-season where a supermax was expected to be on the table, he fell far short. More: trib.al/tvDzO7R – 11:02 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Caleb Martin was HUGE in Game 7.
We talkd HEAT win, Sasha Vezenkov and the Raptors interest in Jordi Fernandez.
🔊: omny.fm/shows/the-deuc…
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Planty of ‘what should Celtics do’ takes, but unless Jaylen Brown says he wants out or anything else like that, you have to run it back. They are an excellent team that has some flaws and had some weird luck. I’d look hard at the coaching and maybe a depth big, but that’s it. – 10:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown: “This is not the end. We got a lot better to give, a lot better basketball to play and you just gotta look at it like that. But tough night.” pic.twitter.com/bGtXmyaM8h – 9:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown: “When my team needed me most JT hurt his ankle in the first play of the game and you could see it like, swelling up, on him and he couldn’t move out there. It was tough for him and my team turned to me to make plays and I came up short, I failed and it’s tough.” pic.twitter.com/Y70ZCOchHf – 9:30 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I still can’t believe these shots from Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/MF40tSSQPw – 9:19 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
East semifinals vs. Miami:
Jalen Brunson: 186 points on 127 FG attempts
RJ Barrett: 125 points on 96 FG attempts
East Finals vs. Miami:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve talked a ton about Caleb Martin on this run, but man is it super cool to see Duncan Robinson doing this at the highest level
His path has been rocky, and he stayed the course and has come up HUGE in so many of these games
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Caleb Martin should have been Eastern Conference finals MVP. What matters, though, is Miami has him to play alongside Jimmy Butler — which gives them hope against the Nuggets, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Best effective FG%, NBA playoff history, on 150+ FGA (1,364 total instances)…
1. Caleb Martin 2023: 68.4%
2. Deandre Ayton 2021: 65.8%
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… Plus: The ultimate contract value? Did Heat veterans set the ultimate tone? – 8:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin as the energizer money as Heat cash ticket to NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/win… – 8:03 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Ahora Caleb Martin comparte con Bucky Dent el mismo segundo nombre, según aficionados de Boston y New England. pic.twitter.com/5d4KQpupUi – 3:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Caleb Martin in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Boston Celtics
19.3 points
6.4 rebounds
1.7 assists
60.2% FG
48.9% 3P
87.5% FT
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s still not too late for them to give caleb martin mvp can someone please fix this – 3:12 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin shot 9 of 9 on non-paint twos in the East finals. Let that sink in. – 12:57 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Let it never be said the Sultan doesn’t play hard until the end.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum’s full comments on Jaylen Brown’s looming extension talks with the Celtics left no doubt after Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:44 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What a show by MIA. Caleb Martin is going to make himself some serious coin in four weeks. What a disaster for BOS. Indisciminate jacking of 3s. Lack of care with the ball. Didn’t play hard on defense. – 12:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs (non-paint 2s), 2023 Eastern Conference Finals
– Jimmy Butler/Caleb Martin: 29/53
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Jaylen Brown on his future with the Celtics 😶
(via @NBCSCeltics)
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum on the importance of signing Jaylen Brown to an extension this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league.” – 11:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum said it’s “extremely important” for the #Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown on the team long-term. – 11:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says it’s “extremely important” for the Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown in Boston – 11:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on how important it is the Celtics extend Jaylen Brown: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum on Jaylen Brown extension possibility this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “This was one of the most together groups that we’ve had. And it sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on his thought process is for extension talks:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown asked about thought process regarding his possible contract extension:
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “This is one of the most together groups we’ve had. It sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together. Even in the midst of this game, tonight, when it was rough, this group was tremendously resilient.” – 11:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on thought process going into offseason with extension possibility:: “I don’t really know how to answer that question right now to be honest…my thought process is take it one day at a time, get better, focus on what the future holds and go from there….” – 11:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said this is not the end of this team’s future.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “It’s part of the journey. This is not the end. We got a lot better to get.” – 11:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Take it on the chin. Learn from it. As hard as this is to swallow, you get better. Tough one. Tough one for me. Tough one for our team. Tough one for our organization. You learn, it’s part of the journey. This is not the end.” – 11:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I tried to get my team going and I tried to make plays. It just didn’t work out there.” – 11:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on his rough night, especially with Tatum turning his ankle:
Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. My team turned to me to make plays, and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said it was on him to carry the team when Jayson Tatum got hurt on the first play of Game 7: “You could see it swelling up on him and he couldn’t move out there..I came up short, I failed and it’s tough.” – 11:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. JT hurt his ankle first play of the game. You could see it swelling up. He couldn’t move out there, it was tough for him. My team turned to me to make plays, etc., and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.” – 11:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jaylen Brown: “Just a terrible game when my team needed me most.” – 11:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How does Jaylen Brown evaluate Joe Mazzulla: “I give Joe my respect. Tough situation to be in and he took it head on and ran with it.“ – 11:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I give Joe my respect. Tough situation to be in.” – 11:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “We failed. It’s hard to pulling anything else from that in this situation. … It stings, incredibly. It’s hard even being up here and talking about it.” – 11:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown: “It’s pain that we’re here coming up short.”
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on future: “We failed. I failed. It’s hard to think about anything else right now. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 11:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his future with Celtics: “It’s hard to think about anything else right now to be honest. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 11:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “It’s been a hell of a year. Those guys in that locker room are warriors, resilient. It’s been an honor to share the locker room with a lot of those guys in spite of the circumstances we faced this year….we came up short.” – 11:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Those guys in the locker room, warriors, resilient. It’s been an honor to share a locker room with all of those guys. Despite whatever circumstance we had this year, we rose to the occasion. We got to this point and we came up short.” – 11:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: “We failed. I failed. We let the whole city down.” #Celtics #Heat – 11:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If this series ends in 4 games, we have questions about Mazzulla. Because this series ended in 7 games, we have questions about Jaylen Brown – 11:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat’s Jimmy Butler wins Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy over teammate Caleb Martin
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Decided against being the person to take a photo of Caleb Martin and a photo of Tom Wambsgams and posting them with the caption “undrafted to eight seed to the final.” – 11:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford just hugged Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet; Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a largely silent #Celtics locker room. – 11:12 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
What a journey for Caleb Martin 👏
▪️ Undrafted in 2019
▪️ Played 28 games in the G-League in 2019-20
▪️ Waived by the Hornets in 2021
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Considering the ramifications of the incoming lead apron over the next couple years, Jaylen Brown getting the supermax will be debilitating.
Who is & who is not worth that supermax is going to be a fascinating conversation over the coming years.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The first on-site event I ever covered was a Heat in-house scrimmage to start the season last year
Walked out of there saying that Caleb Martin was BY FAR the best player on the floor that day
Some random 2-way contract
And now, he just took over game 7 to go to the Finals – 11:04 PM
The first on-site event I ever covered was a Heat in-house scrimmage to start the season last year
Walked out of there saying that Caleb Martin was BY FAR the best player on the floor that day
Some random 2-way contract
And now, he just took over game 7 to go to the Finals – 11:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Miami Heat do the damn thing
– Caleb Martin game
– Spo’s 2-3 zone
– Jimmy Butler ECF MVP
– Tatum ankle
– Brown handles
– NBA Finals Preview
– Fan calls
Join us!
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Como anticipamos en @RitmoNBA, Caleb Martin recibió cuatro de nueve votos al Premio de JMV de Finales del Este. A un pelo de ganar la votación. Washburn, del Globe, se lo dio a Caleb. Difícilmente Winderman del Sun-Sentinel se atrevía a no dárselo a Jimmy Buckets. pic.twitter.com/zTMJOb9Kbq – 11:01 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jaylen Brown may lost more more money in the past two weeks than some of these crypto bros pic.twitter.com/Jr5uC924Cx – 10:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jimmy Butler definitely deserves MVP of the East Finals but man Caleb Martin was outstanding. 26 points in G7, his playoff high by the way. For the ECF he avg 19.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, shooting 60% FG and 49% on 3s. – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs in Game 7
– Caleb Martin: 4/4
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers fans starting right now refreshing their browsers to see if Jaylen Brown has asked out of Boston. pic.twitter.com/vK4ceRxLFi – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the Eastern Conference Finals:
Caleb Martin — Jaylen Brown —
19.3 PPG 19.0 PPG
6.4 RPG 6.1 RPG
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Eric Spoelstra legend continues to grow. Heat over Celtics in ECF? Heat over Cs in G7 in Boston? Caleb Martin best player in the floor? Honestly, that’s a shocking result. – 10:50 PM
Antonius Cleveland @ac_uno1
I’m probably late to the party, but I’m a big fan of Caleb Martin. Dude got hella game ! – 10:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin the energizer money as Heat cash ticket to NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/win… – 10:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Erik Spoelstra had Miami ready to play.
Jimmy Butler came to play.
And Caleb Martin — who is a candidate for MVP — was a major difference maker for the Heat again.
103-84, Miami.
StatMuse @statmuse
Caleb Martin tonight:
26 PTS
10 REB
11-16 FG
4-6 3P
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
It’s fascinating seeing the same Warriors fans who rag on Jordan Poole for turnovers saying they want to the team to pick up Jaylen Brown. I’d take Andrew Wiggins over Brown every day of the week. #dubnation – 10:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Heat 103, Celtics 84
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Can you think of a worse individual performance in a Game 7 for Jaylen Brown, other than the Beard? – 10:42 PM
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
Wow what a series! Caleb Martin was special tonight. Hats off to the Celtics Congrats!!!! to my brothers and #HeatNation we are #NBAFinals bound!!! 🙏🏿🙌🏿 #LFG – 10:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Really tough draw for Jayson Tatum to turn his ankle that badly on the literal opening possession of Game 7,
But in a game that required Jaylen Brown to step up and show he can be a No. 1, he proved he is not one. – 10:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
From working his tail off during a workout for the Heat to leading the same team in a Game 7 to go to The Finals. What a journey for Caleb Martin. – 10:37 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
If you think Jaylen Brown is better than Donovan Mitchell, don’t even talk to me about basketball – 10:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Turnovers tonight:
Jaylen Brown:
8
The entire Heat team combined:
Turnovers tonight:
Jaylen Brown:
8
The entire Heat team combined:
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
7-of-20 from the field and 8 turnovers for Jaylen Brown, who’s supposed to be on his way to ring No. 4 or 5 at this point – 10:29 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Jaylen Brown w/ 8 turnovers to Miami’s 7 is really insane. Can’t do that AND shoot 24% from 3 – 10:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure who first suggested the Jaylen Brown for Simons+3 trade (I wanna say Simmons?)… but I’m much more into that today than I was a week ago, especially if Scoot slips to No. 3. – 10:28 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points by an undrafted player in a playoff run
John Starks (1994): 364
Austin Reaves (2023): 270
CALEB MARTIN (2023): 254
Ben Wallace (2005): 251
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jaylen Brown’s 8 turnovers is a career-high and the most in a Celtics Game 7 in franchise history, per @stathead. – 10:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’ve never empathized more with an NBA player than I have watching Jaylen Brown try to use his left hand to dribble tonight. – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Please don’t include the Thunder in fake trades for Jaylen Brown. The man can not dribble or even connectively play make. Sam Presti isn’t bringing him in based on what he’s been looking for. – 10:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown is eligible for a $295 million contract that many assumed Boston had to give him.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Probably too late now, but Celtics needed to get Jaylen Brown out of the game for a little while. They can’t overcome all his mistakes. – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown fumbles the ball away again as the boos come in. Just a complete collapse by the Celtics after Tatum got hurt at the beginning of the night. – 10:24 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jaylen Brown having an absolute nightmare game: 6 of 19 FGs, 8 (!) turnovers. – 10:24 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points by an undrafted player in a playoff run
John Starks (1994): 364
CALEB MARTIN (2023): 254
Ben Wallace (2005): 251
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
More on Caleb Martin
– Not drafted
– 1 year/$898K w/CHA
– Converted to Two Way
– Converted to 3 year/$4.2M w/CHA
– Waived by CHA
– Signed Two Way w/MIA
– Converted to 1 year/$528K w/MIA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown takes just a terrible transition three as the Celtics have clearly lost trust in their offense and the fans boo him. – 10:20 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Caleb Martin is averaging a #NBAPlayoffs best 1.30 points per possession through the the third quarter of Game 7. – 10:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin scored 20 points just four times during the regular season. He’s up over 20 points for the fourth time in these playoffs 😤
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Jaylen Brown is…..struggling. His handle needs work as does his decision making. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With 10:50 left to play…
Jaylen Brown has more turnovers (7) than buckets (6) and more shots (18) than points (15) – 10:18 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
My favorite thing about Caleb Martin in this game is that he acts as if taking over a game 7 in an ECF is something he’s done before. – 10:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This couldn’t be happening to a nicer person than Caleb Martin. Just a genuinely nice guy. And way his game has emerged and game is played today, he’s perfectly fine as starting PF moving forward, even at 6-5. – 10:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
7 Jaylen Brown turnovers so far and we just started the 4th quarter. – 10:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
As expected, Caleb Martin the best player on the floor by far in Game 7. pic.twitter.com/BDBW5e5bWX – 10:17 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Another ball handling mistake Jaylen Brown. Some of the issue is judgment related but some of it is simply about dribbling the ball lower. A simple fundamental adjustment that is hurting the Celtics in a huge spot for the 2nd straight year – 10:17 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jaylen Brown has committed 7 turnovers. Miami has 5. (13 total for Celtics = 17 Heat points) – 10:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Seven turnovers for Jaylen Brown now, 6-18 from the field. Nightmare fuel. 7-0 Heat run and the Celtics are staring elimination in the face. – 10:16 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Caleb Martin got a DNP last year in game 7 vs The Celtics, now he’s playing like the best player on the court. Unreal – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Celtics after losing to a virtuoso Game 7 performance from Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/5IETMWh0XA – 10:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Why is Reggie Miller acting like Caleb Martin is going to be a free agent? – 10:14 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Reminder: Caleb Martin is the second-highest paid pro basketball player in his own family. – 10:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Someone tell Reggie that Caleb Martin is not gonna be a free agent this summer – 10:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown really loves trying to jump over people in perfect position to contest at the rim – 10:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A reminder: @JColeNC is the one who helped push Caleb Martin to the Heat after he was released by the #Hornets. Grateful Cole, who’s a private guy, let me tell the story to the masses last year.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Caleb Martin’s highest scoring game all year, regular or postseason – 10:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Caleb Martin leads all scorers with 23 points heading into the fourth ♨️ pic.twitter.com/nbjmKdGFpB – 10:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great set play out of the break… Tatum smokes the bunny. Caleb Martin answers with a 3. This is the game in a nutshell – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Caleb Martin had four 20-point games this season.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caleb Martin – Eastern Conference Finals
60% from the floor
50% from three.
He’s the difference in the series with 12 minutes left.
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most Points in an NBA Game 7
Undrafted Players Since Merger
Lu Dort 30 2020
Caleb Martin 23 Tonight
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Miami 76, Boston 66
The Heat are now 12 minutes away from the NBA Finals. Caleb Martin now is up to 23 points after hitting a jumper to end the third, and is shooting 61 percent from the field for the series.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Caleb Martin is 12 minutes of Miami -9 basketball or better away from the Larry Bird Trophy. – 10:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caleb Martin winning the first ever Eastern Conference Finals MVP is a pretty wild reality we’re looking at. – 10:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Caleb Martin, 23 points, 3 treys and 8 rebounds. If the Heat win, Eastern Conference Finals MVP? – 10:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Caleb Martin shockingly having such a huge impact in this series reminds me of Marcus Camby stepping up and dominating the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Pacers – 10:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
When was the last time we saw a role player elevate his game as much as Caleb Martin has in these playoffs? – 10:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 3Q: Heat lead the Celtics, 76-66
– Heat went four minutes without a field goal but maintained a 10-point lead
– CALEB MARTIN
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Caleb Martin is probably the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and if he isn’t it’s because Derrick White is the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. – 10:10 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
We’re 6 3/4 of the way through this thing, & Caleb Martin is the clear favorite for series MVP. – 10:09 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Live look at Caleb Martin future earnings: pic.twitter.com/071gt87r64 – 10:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 76, Celtics 66. Caleb Martin with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting on threes. He has been tremendous. – 10:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Caleb Martin in the running for ECF MVP.
Derrick White getting M-V-P chants.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics have decided to guard Caleb Martin in Game 7 and it hasn’t mattered. – 10:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Everyone knew Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals would be a showdown between Derrick White and Caleb Martin. – 10:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
derrick white and caleb martin will need to send all their clothing, sneakers, headbands, whatever they wore during this series to the basketball hall of fame once it’s over – 9:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is just causally taking pull-up and turnaround jumper after another – 9:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Imagine if Caleb Martin was hitting free agency this summer… – 9:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Time to acknowledge that Caleb Martin is better than Michael Jordan – 9:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Caleb Martin had an open side to attack a hobbled Tatum and bailed on it. – 9:51 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Caleb Martin signed a three year/$20.4M contract last offseason.
His $6.5M salary this year ranked 193rd among all players.
He is not a free agent until 2025.
The Gabe Vincent $1.8M salary ranked 397th.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin started the series reacting to what Boston gave him
The Celtics are now reacting to the combos Caleb Martin throws at them – 9:33 PM
The Celtics are now reacting to the combos Caleb Martin throws at them – 9:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin is cooking 🔥
▪️14 PTS / 7 REB / 2-3 3PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Halftime: Heat lead 52-41.
– Caleb Martin with 14 points. Jimmy Butler gets going in the second quarter, has 11 at the half
– Heat 8/16 on 3s, Celtics 4/21
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41. Heat has led by as many as 17 points. Caleb Martin with 14 points, Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat.
Heat shooting 8 of 16 on threes, Celtics shooting 4 of 21 on threes. – 9:25 PM
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41. Heat has led by as many as 17 points. Caleb Martin with 14 points, Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat.
Heat shooting 8 of 16 on threes, Celtics shooting 4 of 21 on threes. – 9:25 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Feels like Boston should be down way more than 10 right now in the midst of The Caleb Martin Game + shooting approximate 4 for 300 from 3 so far? – 9:24 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
something, something, caleb martin hustle and heart, something, something pic.twitter.com/1fIzQ0PCbt – 9:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin taking over on offense and Duncan Robinson taking over on defense
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Briefly nodded off and had the weirdest dream – dreamt hat Duncan Robinson blocked a Jaylen Brown stepback 3. – 9:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I missed when Caleb Martin became a top 30 player in the league.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is literally playing iso ball as the primary hub of the offense in game 7 on the road
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Wanna start a franchise on 2K and build my team around Caleb Martin – 9:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Crazy how much Caleb Martin has elevated his status these playoffs – 9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler getting off the ball so Caleb Martin can instead score. Remarkable. – 9:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Caleb Martin is incredible. It’s been so much fun watching him break out. – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics are 2/16 on all shots outside the paint (0/13 3s, Jaylen Brown only player to shoot in midrange) before Horford 3 – 9:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
I’m old enough to remember when people clowned the #Hornets for signing Caleb Martin as an undrafted free agent after they selected Cody in the second round. They helped develop Caleb and he got caught up in a roster crunch when they signed Kelly Oubre as a free agent in 2021. – 9:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
22-15, Miami after one.
Heat have taken the crowd out of the game.
Boston 0-10 from three.
Caleb Martin (seven points) continues to perform
One point for Jayson Tatum in eight first quarter minutes. – 8:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead 22-15 after the first quarter.
– Celtics again missing from 3 (0 for 10) while Heat find their footing.
– Jimmy Butler got going when hunting the Robert Williams switch.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That was the best defensive quarter I’ve seen the Heat play in quite some time
Elite game-plan to double around rim, and elite execution with Bam switching out
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum’s ankle is kind of a big deal. he sat the last 4:11 of the first quarter.
miami has yet to sub out jimmy, bam, caleb martin, or max strus – 8:58 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
I like Jaylen Brown as a player, but the lowering of the head to drive into traffic is maddening – 8:57 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
The Celtics went 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter. In other news, Caleb Martin is going to make so much money this summer. – 8:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Replay crew just changed a Caleb Martin shot that was originally called a 3-pointer, to a 2-pointer. Miami leads 15-11. – 8:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
An earlier Caleb Martin 3 has been ruled a 2. So it’s 15-11 Miami – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin’s three-pointer changed to a two-pointer after a video review. – 8:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jaylen brown already has 3 turnovers. caleb martin already has 5 rebounds – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well the offense has been a grind to start
Jaylen Brown cooking on other end with Tatum slotted off ball after the injury – 8:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again going with starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up shots pregame pic.twitter.com/lCVutD5Shq – 7:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown warming up ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/99csmBM8E5 – 6:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown getting loose ahead of Game 7 twitter.com/CTabatabaie/st… – 6:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Don’t let us win tonight.” – Jaylen Brown before Game 4 🫡
Boston bringing out the JB-themed towels for Game 7 at TD Garden.
(via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/anIxhFPeTp – 6:27 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“The best two words in sports is Game 7 and, our home crowd, I know they’re going to bring the energy.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Game 7 wins by an active player:
7 — Al Horford
6 — Jaylen Brown
6 — Marcus Smart
6 — LeBron James
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in Game 7s over the last 5 years:
129 — Jayson Tatum
97 — Jamal Murray
96 — Nikola Jokic
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Most NBA Games 7 wins (active players)
7: Al Horford (7-2)
6: Jaylen Brown (6-1), LeBron James (6-2), Marcus Smart (6-1)
5: Udonis Haslem (5-4), Jayson Tatum (5-1)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA officiating report says timing on allowing three seconds to remain after Butler was fouled was correct. The report says the only incorrect calls in the last two minutes were a missed foul on Gabe Vincent, and a lane violation on Caleb Martin. – 5:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Last Two Minute Report from last night’s game is up. There are two incorrect calls – Caleb Martin should have been hit with a lane violation with just over a minute to go, and Gabe Vincent should have been called for a foul on Jayson Tatum with 33.5 seconds left. – 5:56 PM
More on this storyline
Brown is entering the final campaign of the four-year, $106 million extension he signed in 2019. There has been a train of thought that Brown’s supermax eligibility could ultimately be what keeps him in a Celtics uniform because of the money he’d be passing up if he left. It’s roughly $100 million more than the standard maximum extension he could sign with the Celtics or another team, and $40 million more than the standard maximum contract Boston, could re-sign him to in 2024. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023
The Celtics will almost certainly be taxpayers in 2024-25 if Jaylen Brown signs his supermax extension. That means if they remain taxpayers in 2023-24 as well, then they will enter the repeater tax starting in 2025-26. That will significantly raise their tax rates and that is also the first season tax rates will rise sharply starting at the third tax level (roughly $11 million over the tax line). The exact payroll they had for 2022-23 would equate to a $64 million higher tax penalty in 2025-26. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023
Clutch Points: “Jaylen Brown has turned into a turnover machine… I found somebody that has a worse handle than Russell Westbrook… You’re a 2nd Team All-NBA player & you have middle school handles.” Shannon Sharpe on Brown’s 8 turnovers in Game 7 of Celtics-Heat 😳 pic.twitter.com/uPQzLJuSeV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 30, 2023
Dan LeBatard Show: “Getting waived by The Hornets was definitely the biggest slap in the face…at that point I’m thinking I’m going overseas.” – Eastern Conference Champion, Caleb Martin speaks on the ups and downs within his journey as he prepares for the NBA Finals. #HEATCulture -via Twitter / May 31, 2023
“Jimmy actually finished with 28-6-7, had a much better game today than he’s had the past three and Jimmy is their guy. We know that. Never taking anything away from Jimmy. Congrats to him on the award.” Green made it clear that he had immense respect for Butler’s contributions to the Heat, acknowledging that none of their success would have been possible without the star player. However, he argued that Martin’s consistent performance across the board deserved recognition. “If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green stated. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. I think he was really good across the board.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023
“Jimmy actually probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP,” Green said. “That’s just how Jimmy is like. Jimmy don’t want to play in All-Star Games, he just don’t get off on all that stuff. He don’t. That’s just not the type of stuff that it just doesn’t get Jimmy off. Jimmy wants to win and all of that and play well obviously great, but he don’t get off on all that stuff.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023