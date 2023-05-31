Draymond Green is glad to see Celtics fans suffer

“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I ain’t hearing none of that. Because y’all rude, and I’m happy y’all lost,” Green said. “Not happy JT lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you that are in that arena.” Green didn’t stop there. The 33-year-old went on to critique the Celtics’ Game 7 performance. “The Boston Celtics are who we thought they were. They got to the moment, and they did not look like they were ready for the moment,” Green said.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers on Mike Dunleavy possibly succeeding him: “He’s really good. He’d be fantastic if that’s the choice.” Later laughed: “I told him I’ll help with Draymond.” – 4:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The players that Bob Myers specifically has mentioned and thanked: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant
Also: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Andrew Bogut and Leandro Barbosa – 4:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green to me two weeks ago on whether Bob Myers’ future could influence his with either exercising his player option or testing free agency. bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/HL5IZzVNAR – 1:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers was named Warriors GM in April of 2012
That June, he selected Draymond Green in the second round of the NBA draft. That October, he signed Steph Curry to a four-year, $44 million contract extension – 1:13 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WOW Woj is reporting that Bob Myers is stepping down as GM of the Golden State Warriors. Will Draymond Green leave, Steve Kerr? What dominoes will fall next? Who will replace him? So many questions now surround the future of the Warriors franchise. #dubnation – 12:29 PM
“Jimmy actually finished with 28-6-7, had a much better game today than he’s had the past three and Jimmy is their guy. We know that. Never taking anything away from Jimmy. Congrats to him on the award.” Green made it clear that he had immense respect for Butler’s contributions to the Heat, acknowledging that none of their success would have been possible without the star player. However, he argued that Martin’s consistent performance across the board deserved recognition. “If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green stated. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. I think he was really good across the board.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023
“Jimmy actually probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP,” Green said. “That’s just how Jimmy is like. Jimmy don’t want to play in All-Star Games, he just don’t get off on all that stuff. He don’t. That’s just not the type of stuff that it just doesn’t get Jimmy off. Jimmy wants to win and all of that and play well obviously great, but he don’t get off on all that stuff.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Bob Myers said sharing his decision with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson was hard. “It’s not good bye but it’s more like they’re going to keep going but this is my stop. The train is powerful… but this is my stop.” -via Twitter @madkenney / May 30, 2023