Draymond Green would have picked Caleb Martin over Jimmy Butler for East Finals MVP

“Jimmy actually finished with 28-6-7, had a much better game today than he’s had the past three and Jimmy is their guy. We know that. Never taking anything away from Jimmy. Congrats to him on the award.” Green made it clear that he had immense respect for Butler’s contributions to the Heat, acknowledging that none of their success would have been possible without the star player. However, he argued that Martin’s consistent performance across the board deserved recognition. “If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green stated. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. I think he was really good across the board.”
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Post ups like this slow the game down, allow Miami to set their defense regardless of miss or make & take control of the tempo. I’d bet its something we see out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/FTbesNLByv – 12:36 AM
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Post ups like this slow the game down, allow Miami to set their defense regardless of miss or make & take control of the tempo. I’d bet its something we see out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/FTbesNLByv – 12:36 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jimmy Butler calling his shot and offering Coco Gauff Finals tickets in Miami BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS is like Jaylen Brown’s guarantee with Taylor Rooks except the exact opposite. – 9:19 PM
Jimmy Butler calling his shot and offering Coco Gauff Finals tickets in Miami BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS is like Jaylen Brown’s guarantee with Taylor Rooks except the exact opposite. – 9:19 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
One year ago, Caleb Martin couldn’t even get into Game 7. It made him decide he wanted to impact winning in one. He got that chance Monday, and ‘Caleb definitely made a name for himself.’ Now he’s giving the Heat hope in the Finals, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 8:19 PM
One year ago, Caleb Martin couldn’t even get into Game 7. It made him decide he wanted to impact winning in one. He got that chance Monday, and ‘Caleb definitely made a name for himself.’ Now he’s giving the Heat hope in the Finals, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 5:38 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 5:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers on Mike Dunleavy possibly succeeding him: “He’s really good. He’d be fantastic if that’s the choice.” Later laughed: “I told him I’ll help with Draymond.” – 4:33 PM
Bob Myers on Mike Dunleavy possibly succeeding him: “He’s really good. He’d be fantastic if that’s the choice.” Later laughed: “I told him I’ll help with Draymond.” – 4:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The players that Bob Myers specifically has mentioned and thanked: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant
Also: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Andrew Bogut and Leandro Barbosa – 4:17 PM
The players that Bob Myers specifically has mentioned and thanked: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant
Also: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Andrew Bogut and Leandro Barbosa – 4:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler is a much different matchup compared to his other playoff assignments, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns: “Jimmy does everything. He does all of the intangible things. He plays the game within the game.” – 4:17 PM
Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler is a much different matchup compared to his other playoff assignments, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns: “Jimmy does everything. He does all of the intangible things. He plays the game within the game.” – 4:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This is an unique NBA Finals. Nuggets-Heat is the first time in 33 years that a Finals matchup doesn’t have someone who made 1st team All-NBA. Last time that happened was the 1990 Finals with the Pistons and Trail Blazers. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler both made 2nd team All-NBA. – 3:55 PM
This is an unique NBA Finals. Nuggets-Heat is the first time in 33 years that a Finals matchup doesn’t have someone who made 1st team All-NBA. Last time that happened was the 1990 Finals with the Pistons and Trail Blazers. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler both made 2nd team All-NBA. – 3:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone with some high praise for Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/M0kgDEzNVZ – 3:55 PM
Michael Malone with some high praise for Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/M0kgDEzNVZ – 3:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Malone on Jimmy Butler: “When I look at Jimmy Butler what separates him from other players is drive. The competitive spirit. He’s talented, he’s strong and he has the gift to drawn fouls. He’s big-time moment player”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals #HEATCulture – 3:55 PM
Michael Malone on Jimmy Butler: “When I look at Jimmy Butler what separates him from other players is drive. The competitive spirit. He’s talented, he’s strong and he has the gift to drawn fouls. He’s big-time moment player”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals #HEATCulture – 3:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Jimmy Butler: “He’s a big moment player. He’s tough. He’s not scared. He’s a warrior.” – 3:54 PM
Michael Malone on Jimmy Butler: “He’s a big moment player. He’s tough. He’s not scared. He’s a warrior.” – 3:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Focused in on Martin and Gabe Vincent, but also had hat tips to Strus, Robinson, Lowry, and said he knows Tyler Herro will be back. – 3:52 PM
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Focused in on Martin and Gabe Vincent, but also had hat tips to Strus, Robinson, Lowry, and said he knows Tyler Herro will be back. – 3:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone identified turnovers and 3-point defense as key battlegrounds.
He also said giving Jimmy Butler different looks will be part of the game plan. And the team has to try to keep him off the foul line. – 3:51 PM
Michael Malone identified turnovers and 3-point defense as key battlegrounds.
He also said giving Jimmy Butler different looks will be part of the game plan. And the team has to try to keep him off the foul line. – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points this playoffs:
543 — Jayson Tatum
484 — Jimmy Butler
453 — Jaylen Brown
449 — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/CDJ8Xr6TsF – 3:45 PM
Most points this playoffs:
543 — Jayson Tatum
484 — Jimmy Butler
453 — Jaylen Brown
449 — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/CDJ8Xr6TsF – 3:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin’s rise to NBA Finals becomes latest Heat undrafted success story (from @AP) apnews.com/article/717106… – 3:15 PM
Caleb Martin’s rise to NBA Finals becomes latest Heat undrafted success story (from @AP) apnews.com/article/717106… – 3:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Caleb Martin, incidentally, will earn $6.8 M next season. He can opt out of $7.1 M in 2024-25 in order to secure a larger contract: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:05 PM
Caleb Martin, incidentally, will earn $6.8 M next season. He can opt out of $7.1 M in 2024-25 in order to secure a larger contract: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He got the greatest gift of his career..he was told he was allowed to be himself.”
Heat Radio Voice and NBA Radio host @TheJaxShow joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine and broke down why Jimmy Butler has been a tremendous fit since arriving in Miami
#HEATCulture | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/8jVEtTjgh1 – 3:04 PM
“He got the greatest gift of his career..he was told he was allowed to be himself.”
Heat Radio Voice and NBA Radio host @TheJaxShow joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine and broke down why Jimmy Butler has been a tremendous fit since arriving in Miami
#HEATCulture | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/8jVEtTjgh1 – 3:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin shot 24.8 percent on threes in 2020-21.
He’s shooting 43.8 percent on threes in this year’s playoffs and shot 48.9 percent on threes in East finals.
Just an incredible example of what happens when a player and a team are aligned on player development goals. – 3:00 PM
Caleb Martin shot 24.8 percent on threes in 2020-21.
He’s shooting 43.8 percent on threes in this year’s playoffs and shot 48.9 percent on threes in East finals.
Just an incredible example of what happens when a player and a team are aligned on player development goals. – 3:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the scenes inside TD Garden after Game 7 last night, what’s next for the Celtics and why Jimmy Butler was my pick for ECF MVP: open.spotify.com/episode/2jnqWU… – 2:56 PM
New #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the scenes inside TD Garden after Game 7 last night, what’s next for the Celtics and why Jimmy Butler was my pick for ECF MVP: open.spotify.com/episode/2jnqWU… – 2:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler vs. Jamal Murray 🔥
Bam Adebayo vs. Nikola Jokic 🔥
These NBA Finals matchups are going to be exciting to watch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aDC3FpKubU – 2:38 PM
Jimmy Butler vs. Jamal Murray 🔥
Bam Adebayo vs. Nikola Jokic 🔥
These NBA Finals matchups are going to be exciting to watch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aDC3FpKubU – 2:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green to me two weeks ago on whether Bob Myers’ future could influence his with either exercising his player option or testing free agency. bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/HL5IZzVNAR – 1:25 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green to me two weeks ago on whether Bob Myers’ future could influence his with either exercising his player option or testing free agency. bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/HL5IZzVNAR – 1:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers was named Warriors GM in April of 2012
That June, he selected Draymond Green in the second round of the NBA draft. That October, he signed Steph Curry to a four-year, $44 million contract extension – 1:13 PM
Bob Myers was named Warriors GM in April of 2012
That June, he selected Draymond Green in the second round of the NBA draft. That October, he signed Steph Curry to a four-year, $44 million contract extension – 1:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would you rather have Jaylen Brown at $50M a year or Caleb Martin at $9.5M? – 12:47 PM
Would you rather have Jaylen Brown at $50M a year or Caleb Martin at $9.5M? – 12:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The Boston Celtics brought themselves to the brink of history. But Jimmy Butler had other ideas.
A turbulent season spent focused on “unfinished business” has ended with Boston falling short of its ultimate goal yet again.
So now what?
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:40 PM
New ESPN story: The Boston Celtics brought themselves to the brink of history. But Jimmy Butler had other ideas.
A turbulent season spent focused on “unfinished business” has ended with Boston falling short of its ultimate goal yet again.
So now what?
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:40 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WOW Woj is reporting that Bob Myers is stepping down as GM of the Golden State Warriors. Will Draymond Green leave, Steve Kerr? What dominoes will fall next? Who will replace him? So many questions now surround the future of the Warriors franchise. #dubnation – 12:29 PM
WOW Woj is reporting that Bob Myers is stepping down as GM of the Golden State Warriors. Will Draymond Green leave, Steve Kerr? What dominoes will fall next? Who will replace him? So many questions now surround the future of the Warriors franchise. #dubnation – 12:29 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Can Bam slow down Jokic? Will the Nuggets shred Miami’s zone? Is Aaron Gordon secretly the Jimmy Butler stopper?
Here are the main matchups that will decide the 2023 NBA Finals:
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/… – 12:01 PM
Can Bam slow down Jokic? Will the Nuggets shred Miami’s zone? Is Aaron Gordon secretly the Jimmy Butler stopper?
Here are the main matchups that will decide the 2023 NBA Finals:
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/… – 12:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/SOwSSFYK8s – 11:56 AM
After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/SOwSSFYK8s – 11:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 200+ points on 55+ FG% and 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
— Devin Booker
— Caleb Martin
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/jky1u7LQIq – 11:54 AM
Players with 200+ points on 55+ FG% and 40+ 3P% this playoffs:
— Devin Booker
— Caleb Martin
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/jky1u7LQIq – 11:54 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Once overlooked and disrespected, Caleb Martin now has our attention.
My column from a Game 7 that left no doubt the Heat were the better team, and that Martin is here: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 11:42 AM
Once overlooked and disrespected, Caleb Martin now has our attention.
My column from a Game 7 that left no doubt the Heat were the better team, and that Martin is here: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 11:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 11:28 AM
ASK IRA: Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… – 11:28 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Heat culture is really a thing. But I wonder…. How many articles and pods will be written and recorded about it that wouldn’t have been had Josh Harris + Sixers just gave Jimmy Butler the five year max his agent was angling for? – 11:18 AM
Heat culture is really a thing. But I wonder…. How many articles and pods will be written and recorded about it that wouldn’t have been had Josh Harris + Sixers just gave Jimmy Butler the five year max his agent was angling for? – 11:18 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin isn’t a surprise anymore. From undrafted to a starring role, the forward has emerged in the franchise’s run to the #NBAFinals . #NBA @andscape bit.ly/3oKKH3w – 11:05 AM
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin isn’t a surprise anymore. From undrafted to a starring role, the forward has emerged in the franchise’s run to the #NBAFinals . #NBA @andscape bit.ly/3oKKH3w – 11:05 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Caleb Martin was HUGE in Game 7.
We talkd HEAT win, Sasha Vezenkov and the Raptors interest in Jordi Fernandez.
🔊: omny.fm/shows/the-deuc…
📺: youtube.com/live/Wq2W_pUxW… pic.twitter.com/zkbhYGriR6 – 10:41 AM
Caleb Martin was HUGE in Game 7.
We talkd HEAT win, Sasha Vezenkov and the Raptors interest in Jordi Fernandez.
🔊: omny.fm/shows/the-deuc…
📺: youtube.com/live/Wq2W_pUxW… pic.twitter.com/zkbhYGriR6 – 10:41 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “I’m just confident. I know the work that we all put into it. So I know what we’re capable of, but nobody’s satisfied. We haven’t done anything. We don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing.” pic.twitter.com/DMbOx1DNhV – 10:30 AM
Jimmy Butler: “I’m just confident. I know the work that we all put into it. So I know what we’re capable of, but nobody’s satisfied. We haven’t done anything. We don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing.” pic.twitter.com/DMbOx1DNhV – 10:30 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN discusses, among other things, @TimBontemps’ goal to get the East finals MVP trophy renamed after Jimmy Butler: youtu.be/ZEbWaQStU-Y – 10:24 AM
The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN discusses, among other things, @TimBontemps’ goal to get the East finals MVP trophy renamed after Jimmy Butler: youtu.be/ZEbWaQStU-Y – 10:24 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Through Jimmy Butler’s leadership, the Heat are one step closer to claiming another championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OJGrSj8WDd – 9:43 AM
Through Jimmy Butler’s leadership, the Heat are one step closer to claiming another championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OJGrSj8WDd – 9:43 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I still can’t believe these shots from Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/MF40tSSQPw – 9:19 AM
I still can’t believe these shots from Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/MF40tSSQPw – 9:19 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve talked a ton about Caleb Martin on this run, but man is it super cool to see Duncan Robinson doing this at the highest level
His path has been rocky, and he stayed the course and has come up HUGE in so many of these games
True professional – 9:09 AM
I’ve talked a ton about Caleb Martin on this run, but man is it super cool to see Duncan Robinson doing this at the highest level
His path has been rocky, and he stayed the course and has come up HUGE in so many of these games
True professional – 9:09 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Caleb Martin should have been Eastern Conference finals MVP. What matters, though, is Miami has him to play alongside Jimmy Butler — which gives them hope against the Nuggets, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
Caleb Martin should have been Eastern Conference finals MVP. What matters, though, is Miami has him to play alongside Jimmy Butler — which gives them hope against the Nuggets, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Best effective FG%, NBA playoff history, on 150+ FGA (1,364 total instances)…
1. Caleb Martin 2023: 68.4%
2. Deandre Ayton 2021: 65.8%
3. Al Horford 2017: 65.5% – 9:00 AM
Best effective FG%, NBA playoff history, on 150+ FGA (1,364 total instances)…
1. Caleb Martin 2023: 68.4%
2. Deandre Ayton 2021: 65.8%
3. Al Horford 2017: 65.5% – 9:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… Plus: The ultimate contract value? Did Heat veterans set the ultimate tone? – 8:28 AM
Has a star been born in the Heat’s Caleb Martin? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/tfl… Plus: The ultimate contract value? Did Heat veterans set the ultimate tone? – 8:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin as the energizer money as Heat cash ticket to NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/win… – 8:03 AM
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin as the energizer money as Heat cash ticket to NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/win… – 8:03 AM
More on this storyline
“Jimmy actually probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP,” Green said. “That’s just how Jimmy is like. Jimmy don’t want to play in All-Star Games, he just don’t get off on all that stuff. He don’t. That’s just not the type of stuff that it just doesn’t get Jimmy off. Jimmy wants to win and all of that and play well obviously great, but he don’t get off on all that stuff.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023
“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I ain’t hearing none of that. Because y’all rude, and I’m happy y’all lost,” Green said. “Not happy JT lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you that are in that arena.” Green didn’t stop there. The 33-year-old went on to critique the Celtics’ Game 7 performance. “The Boston Celtics are who we thought they were. They got to the moment, and they did not look like they were ready for the moment,” Green said. -via Sports Illustrated / May 31, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Bob Myers said sharing his decision with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson was hard. “It’s not good bye but it’s more like they’re going to keep going but this is my stop. The train is powerful… but this is my stop.” -via Twitter @madkenney / May 30, 2023
Emmanuel Acho: Jimmy Butler with one of my all time favorite quotes about the Miami Heat back ups: “I don’t call them role players, I call them teammates…” -via Twitter / May 31, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark for “Himmy Buckets” coffee-flavored beverages, beer, and several other types of drinks, per @JoshGerben 🥤 pic.twitter.com/UeVukM9bOh -via Twitter @Balldontlie / May 31, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone: “Caleb Martin could have easily won MVP of the Eastern Conference Championship.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 30, 2023
For much of Game 7 on Monday, the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder was the biggest boss on the parquet floor for the Heat, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and nailing four 3-pointers in a 103-84 rout of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. For his efforts, Martin finished one media vote shy of beating NBA All-Star teammate Jimmy Butler for the Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy. Considering Martin’s unsuspecting road to the NBA Finals, his story — going from undrafted to waived to a two-way contract to playing a starring role on a potential NBA champion — seemed worthy of Rick Ross’ lyrics. “What people can learn from my story is just stay in the saddle,” Martin told Andscape. “Stay in the saddle, man. If you put the work in, eventually it will come to light. People that got drafted ahead of you eventually have to see you. That’s when you have to take advantage… “This means everything. It hard to even explain right now. It’s hard to even think. I’m numb right now. I’m just trying to enjoy it.” -via Andscape / May 30, 2023