Jimmy Butler after being asked about ankle health: Nobody cares, I'm still expected to do my job at a high level

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: “Nobody cares. You don’t, either. I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not.”
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler clears the air on Heat-Nuggets skirmish from last season that involved Nikola Jokic
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:57 PM
Jimmy Butler clears the air on Heat-Nuggets skirmish from last season that involved Nikola Jokic
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From today’s Media Day session at NBA Finals:
Q. “Was there an NBA Finals that you remember from growing up that had an effect on you?”
JIMMY BUTLER: “No, we didn’t have cable.”
(Games over the air on ABC starting Thursday.) – 5:46 PM
From today’s Media Day session at NBA Finals:
Q. “Was there an NBA Finals that you remember from growing up that had an effect on you?”
JIMMY BUTLER: “No, we didn’t have cable.”
(Games over the air on ABC starting Thursday.) – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of the NBA Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges “bum ankle.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… Also: Bruce Brown looking forward to reunion with UM coach Jim Larrañaga; parts of Heat preseason and summer schedules announced. – 5:07 PM
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of the NBA Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges “bum ankle.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… Also: Bruce Brown looking forward to reunion with UM coach Jim Larrañaga; parts of Heat preseason and summer schedules announced. – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: “Nobody cares. You don’t, either. I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not.” – 4:42 PM
Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: “Nobody cares. You don’t, either. I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not.” – 4:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
BLK — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/56pwf6i0Yg – 4:42 PM
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
BLK — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/56pwf6i0Yg – 4:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Jimmy Butler does not appear to be practicing. Or any other Miami starter. pic.twitter.com/7oxRKiYX05 – 4:36 PM
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Jimmy Butler does not appear to be practicing. Or any other Miami starter. pic.twitter.com/7oxRKiYX05 – 4:36 PM
Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie
“Water, wine, music … Spice Girls”
Jimmy Butler breaks down his “formula” to prepare for Game 1 🤣
pic.twitter.com/1iCvFyjQcz – 4:30 PM
“Water, wine, music … Spice Girls”
Jimmy Butler breaks down his “formula” to prepare for Game 1 🤣
pic.twitter.com/1iCvFyjQcz – 4:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sometimes it’s worth considering how far Jimmy Butler has come. When the Longview News-Journal did its preview of Butler’s region in the national JuCo tournament, Butler wasn’t even one of the top players to watch that year. He got thrown into the “other guys.” He kept grinding. pic.twitter.com/6BQLbyADbL – 3:50 PM
Sometimes it’s worth considering how far Jimmy Butler has come. When the Longview News-Journal did its preview of Butler’s region in the national JuCo tournament, Butler wasn’t even one of the top players to watch that year. He got thrown into the “other guys.” He kept grinding. pic.twitter.com/6BQLbyADbL – 3:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
There’s a Miller moth flying around the press conference room going at media members during this Jimmy Butler interview – 3:49 PM
There’s a Miller moth flying around the press conference room going at media members during this Jimmy Butler interview – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A moment with Jeff Green and Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/HcBZPkXSkc – 3:19 PM
A moment with Jeff Green and Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/HcBZPkXSkc – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler gets under opponents’ skin more than anything because of his poise. – 2:45 PM
Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler gets under opponents’ skin more than anything because of his poise. – 2:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Aaron Gordon said out of all of his individual matchups in this postseason, Jimmy Butler is potentially the most complete player. Those previous matchups include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and LeBron James – 2:42 PM
Aaron Gordon said out of all of his individual matchups in this postseason, Jimmy Butler is potentially the most complete player. Those previous matchups include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and LeBron James – 2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
— 1st in clutch points
— 1st in steals
— 1st in iso points
Top __ player in the league. pic.twitter.com/zKOUxdza5h – 2:23 PM
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
— 1st in clutch points
— 1st in steals
— 1st in iso points
Top __ player in the league. pic.twitter.com/zKOUxdza5h – 2:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis still has more than all of them combined. pic.twitter.com/VeUQvja0EW – 1:22 PM
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis still has more than all of them combined. pic.twitter.com/VeUQvja0EW – 1:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Can Aaron Gordon check Jimmy Butler? Can Kyle Lowry keep up his recent strong play? How physical will Miami get with Nikola Jokic? @SInow asked a veteran coach to weigh in on key questions for the Finals si.com/nba/2023/05/31… – 1:10 PM
NEW: Can Aaron Gordon check Jimmy Butler? Can Kyle Lowry keep up his recent strong play? How physical will Miami get with Nikola Jokic? @SInow asked a veteran coach to weigh in on key questions for the Finals si.com/nba/2023/05/31… – 1:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently revealed that he grew up watching the Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler-led Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/31/chi… – 1:05 PM
Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently revealed that he grew up watching the Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler-led Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/31/chi… – 1:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos preview the Finals matchup on ‘Group Chat’: youtu.be/OZiaHabCKKA – 12:46 PM
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos preview the Finals matchup on ‘Group Chat’: youtu.be/OZiaHabCKKA – 12:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 1 guy didn’t have that ECF T-shirt on in the locker room after game 7:
Jimmy Butler
This run has been incredible, but he’s leading them into something bigger
Game 1 of the Finals tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0K2zc9fw9i – 12:41 PM
Only 1 guy didn’t have that ECF T-shirt on in the locker room after game 7:
Jimmy Butler
This run has been incredible, but he’s leading them into something bigger
Game 1 of the Finals tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0K2zc9fw9i – 12:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon should be a great matchup on Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/EViI4QKrkn – 12:34 PM
Aaron Gordon should be a great matchup on Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/EViI4QKrkn – 12:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
A Finals matchup between Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokić is extremely fitting.
The Miami Heat, an 8 seed, are emblematic of today’s parity-driven NBA.
The Denver Nuggets could embody what the NBA needs tomorrow: greatness.
milehighsports.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 12:11 PM
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
A Finals matchup between Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokić is extremely fitting.
The Miami Heat, an 8 seed, are emblematic of today’s parity-driven NBA.
The Denver Nuggets could embody what the NBA needs tomorrow: greatness.
milehighsports.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 12:11 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s @WonderyMedia Starting Five w/ @TMOluvsSports
-Impact of Bob Myers leaving Warriors
-Breanna Stewart returns to Seattle
-Mets keep owning Phillies
-Coco Gauff inspired by Jimmy Butler
-England’s (in)famous CHEESE ROLL
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:37 AM
Today’s @WonderyMedia Starting Five w/ @TMOluvsSports
-Impact of Bob Myers leaving Warriors
-Breanna Stewart returns to Seattle
-Mets keep owning Phillies
-Coco Gauff inspired by Jimmy Butler
-England’s (in)famous CHEESE ROLL
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:37 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Bob Myers, self-made pressure and the crossroads at which he leaves the Warriors: ziller.substack.com/p/bob-myers-im…
Also have a vignette on the importance of the Heat and Jimmy Butler’s commitment to lore-building. pic.twitter.com/dlxBvMSXNW – 9:35 AM
Wrote about Bob Myers, self-made pressure and the crossroads at which he leaves the Warriors: ziller.substack.com/p/bob-myers-im…
Also have a vignette on the importance of the Heat and Jimmy Butler’s commitment to lore-building. pic.twitter.com/dlxBvMSXNW – 9:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tempestuous temperament, beautiful mind: The riddle of Jimmy Butler’s Heat leadership. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/tem… Bam Adebayo, “He leads in a different way than normal people would think he would. It’s hard to explain. So I just would say different.” – 9:05 AM
Tempestuous temperament, beautiful mind: The riddle of Jimmy Butler’s Heat leadership. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/tem… Bam Adebayo, “He leads in a different way than normal people would think he would. It’s hard to explain. So I just would say different.” – 9:05 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Post ups like this slow the game down, allow Miami to set their defense regardless of miss or make & take control of the tempo. I’d bet its something we see out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/FTbesNLByv – 12:36 AM
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Post ups like this slow the game down, allow Miami to set their defense regardless of miss or make & take control of the tempo. I’d bet its something we see out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/FTbesNLByv – 12:36 AM
Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark for “Himmy Buckets” coffee-flavored beverages, beer, and several other types of drinks, per @JoshGerben 🥤 pic.twitter.com/UeVukM9bOh – 10:26 PM
Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark for “Himmy Buckets” coffee-flavored beverages, beer, and several other types of drinks, per @JoshGerben 🥤 pic.twitter.com/UeVukM9bOh – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jimmy Butler calling his shot and offering Coco Gauff Finals tickets in Miami BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS is like Jaylen Brown’s guarantee with Taylor Rooks except the exact opposite. – 9:19 PM
Jimmy Butler calling his shot and offering Coco Gauff Finals tickets in Miami BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS is like Jaylen Brown’s guarantee with Taylor Rooks except the exact opposite. – 9:19 PM
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler: “Maybe I’ll hit a game-winner like @DwyaneWade, I think that would be really good. I’m not standing on any tables, but it’d be really cool to be D-Wade for a day.” pic.twitter.com/hV3SRLZAzJ -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 31, 2023
Katy Winge: Jimmy Butler clears up something from the Miami/Denver scuffle in 2021. Butler said he didn’t have beef with Jokić. Said the individual he was talking to knew he was talking to him, and then told the media they should write that. -via Twitter @katywinge / May 31, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Jimmy Butler says what he will do to adapt to the altitude is what he does for any game, drink water, listen to some good music. Asked what he will listen to before Game 1, he mentioned numerous artists including Lauryn Hill and possibly some Spice Girls. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 31, 2023