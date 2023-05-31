Jimmy Butler credits Dwyane Wade for pushing idea of joining Heat on him

Will Manso: Jimmy Butler on fitting in so well with the Heat: “I’ve gotta give a shout-out to D-Wade. He always told me about this culture and how I fit here.” Says it’s a perfect match.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: “Nobody cares. You don’t, either. I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not.” – 4:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
BLK — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/56pwf6i0Yg – 4:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Jimmy Butler does not appear to be practicing. Or any other Miami starter. pic.twitter.com/7oxRKiYX05 – 4:36 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Water, wine, music … Spice Girls”
Jimmy Butler breaks down his “formula” to prepare for Game 1 🤣
pic.twitter.com/1iCvFyjQcz – 4:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jimmy Butler says what he will do to adapt to the altitude is what he does for any game, drink water, listen to some good music. Asked what he will listen to before Game 1, he mentioned numerous artists including Lauryn Hill and possibly some Spice Girls. – 3:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jimmy Butler clears up something from the Miami/Denver scuffle in 2021. Butler said he didn’t have beef with Jokić. Said the individual he was talking to knew he was talking to him, and then told the media they should write that. – 3:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sometimes it’s worth considering how far Jimmy Butler has come. When the Longview News-Journal did its preview of Butler’s region in the national JuCo tournament, Butler wasn’t even one of the top players to watch that year. He got thrown into the “other guys.” He kept grinding. pic.twitter.com/6BQLbyADbL – 3:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
There’s a Miller moth flying around the press conference room going at media members during this Jimmy Butler interview – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A moment with Jeff Green and Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/HcBZPkXSkc – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
— 1st in clutch points
— 1st in steals
— 1st in iso points
Top __ player in the league. pic.twitter.com/zKOUxdza5h – 2:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis still has more than all of them combined. pic.twitter.com/VeUQvja0EW – 1:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Can Aaron Gordon check Jimmy Butler? Can Kyle Lowry keep up his recent strong play? How physical will Miami get with Nikola Jokic? @SInow asked a veteran coach to weigh in on key questions for the Finals si.com/nba/2023/05/31… – 1:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently revealed that he grew up watching the Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler-led Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/31/chi… – 1:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos preview the Finals matchup on ‘Group Chat’: youtu.be/OZiaHabCKKA – 12:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 1 guy didn’t have that ECF T-shirt on in the locker room after game 7:
Jimmy Butler
This run has been incredible, but he’s leading them into something bigger
Game 1 of the Finals tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0K2zc9fw9i – 12:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon should be a great matchup on Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/EViI4QKrkn – 12:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
A Finals matchup between Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokić is extremely fitting.
The Miami Heat, an 8 seed, are emblematic of today’s parity-driven NBA.
The Denver Nuggets could embody what the NBA needs tomorrow: greatness.
milehighsports.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 12:11 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s @WonderyMedia Starting Five w/ @TMOluvsSports
-Impact of Bob Myers leaving Warriors
-Breanna Stewart returns to Seattle
-Mets keep owning Phillies
-Coco Gauff inspired by Jimmy Butler
-England’s (in)famous CHEESE ROLL
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:37 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Bob Myers, self-made pressure and the crossroads at which he leaves the Warriors: ziller.substack.com/p/bob-myers-im…
Also have a vignette on the importance of the Heat and Jimmy Butler’s commitment to lore-building. pic.twitter.com/dlxBvMSXNW – 9:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tempestuous temperament, beautiful mind: The riddle of Jimmy Butler’s Heat leadership. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/tem… Bam Adebayo, “He leads in a different way than normal people would think he would. It’s hard to explain. So I just would say different.” – 9:05 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Post ups like this slow the game down, allow Miami to set their defense regardless of miss or make & take control of the tempo. I’d bet its something we see out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/FTbesNLByv – 12:36 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark for “Himmy Buckets” coffee-flavored beverages, beer, and several other types of drinks, per @JoshGerben 🥤 pic.twitter.com/UeVukM9bOh – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jimmy Butler calling his shot and offering Coco Gauff Finals tickets in Miami BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS is like Jaylen Brown’s guarantee with Taylor Rooks except the exact opposite. – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2003 NBA Draft — the last time Heat & Nuggets drafted top 5 in the same year
Nuggets regular season record since picking Carmelo Anthony 3rd: 916-689
Heat regular season record since picking Dwyane Wade 5th: 916-689
Only teams with better W%: Spurs (.641) and Mavericks (.581) pic.twitter.com/wKFIWw0Z1C – 11:59 AM
Shaquille O’Neal had his last run with the 2010-11 Celtics, trying to squeeze a bit more out of the Pierce-Garnett-Allen troika. But injuries limited O’Neal to 36 games, and the C’s lost in five games in the conference semis to Miami — where LeBron James had just taken his talents. “I always think that if I wouldn’t have got hurt, we could have at least made it to The Finals,” Shaq said. “I always say that. I wish Danny (Ainge) didn’t trade Perk (Kendrick Perkins) that year, because, I mean, we were like No. 1 throughout the whole year. “I was just a role player then, but if we’d have made it to this thing, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have. That would have been my role. Like, as soon as they come to the hole, touch ’em up.” -via Heavy.com / May 21, 2023
Orlando attorney John Morgan says Grant Hill would be a great candidate for Florida Democrats, but he doesn’t think the former NBA star is ready to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott just yet. NBC News reported Tuesday that Democratic operatives and donors have been reaching out to both Hill and former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade as possible candidates for the 2024 race against Scott. -via Orlando Sentinel / May 9, 2023
Ira Winderman: Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler gets under opponents’ skin more than anything because of his poise. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 31, 2023
Tony Jones: Aaron Gordon said out of all of his individual matchups in this postseason, Jimmy Butler is potentially the most complete player. Those previous matchups include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and LeBron James -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 31, 2023
“Jimmy actually finished with 28-6-7, had a much better game today than he’s had the past three and Jimmy is their guy. We know that. Never taking anything away from Jimmy. Congrats to him on the award.” Green made it clear that he had immense respect for Butler’s contributions to the Heat, acknowledging that none of their success would have been possible without the star player. However, he argued that Martin’s consistent performance across the board deserved recognition. “If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green stated. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. I think he was really good across the board.” -via TalkBasket / May 31, 2023