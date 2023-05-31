Jimmy Butler on 2021 scuffle with Nuggets: I didn't have beef with Nikola Jokic

Katy Winge: Jimmy Butler clears up something from the Miami/Denver scuffle in 2021. Butler said he didn’t have beef with Jokić. Said the individual he was talking to knew he was talking to him, and then told the media they should write that.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From today’s Media Day session at NBA Finals:
Q. “Was there an NBA Finals that you remember from growing up that had an effect on you?”
JIMMY BUTLER: “No, we didn’t have cable.”
(Games over the air on ABC starting Thursday.) – 5:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
BLK — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/56pwf6i0Yg – 4:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We created a bunch of special NBA Finals props/parlays for @FDSportsbook
My favorite bets for the series…
Jokic 50+ Club -110
Murray most 3s/Den wins +105
Also like…
Denver wins in 4 or 5 +110
Everything is here…
sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nba… – 3:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Zach Kram @zachkram
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
StatMuse @statmuse
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Competition part of practice that’s open to media.
Jokic and MPJ’s side has won the first three competitions and Jokic has ended each with his well known middle finger up. pic.twitter.com/S6wxlWUWP2 – 2:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams will be a media correspondent for the NBA Finals.
Every Thunder fan knows JDub is an S tier social media follow.
Can’t wait for the Jokic caption translations. pic.twitter.com/9rjgYTB4ii – 1:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis still has more than all of them combined. pic.twitter.com/VeUQvja0EW – 1:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Ringer @ringernba
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos preview the Finals matchup on ‘Group Chat’: youtu.be/OZiaHabCKKA – 12:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 1 guy didn’t have that ECF T-shirt on in the locker room after game 7:
Jimmy Butler
This run has been incredible, but he’s leading them into something bigger
Game 1 of the Finals tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0K2zc9fw9i – 12:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
A Finals matchup between Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokić is extremely fitting.
The Miami Heat, an 8 seed, are emblematic of today’s parity-driven NBA.
The Denver Nuggets could embody what the NBA needs tomorrow: greatness.
milehighsports.com/nikola-jokic-v… – 12:11 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
NBA champs to go undefeated at home since the NBA playoffs expanded to 16 teams.
2017 Warriors.
1996 Bulls.
1987 Lakers.
1986 Celtics.
Jokic and the Nuggets join that iconic group if they can stay perfect at home. – 12:01 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El menosprecio a Nikola Jokic y lo que representa no tarda en revelarse.
¿Lo excluyes de tu lista de los cinco jugadores más merecedores de un contrato Supermax?
Mándame tu lista. pic.twitter.com/Yk5UtsnuoH – 11:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bogdan Bogdanovic shared his pick for the upcoming NBA Finals clash between two Nikolas — Jokic and Jovic 👀
Hawks guard also commented on his potential return to Partizan Belgrade:
basketnews.com/news-190150-bo… – 11:15 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Feature: Like many NBA superstars, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a conductor, scorer & leader rolled into one.
But some beautiful & rare contradictions power Joker’s sublime brilliance.
w/ @arturgalocha for @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… pic.twitter.com/5Q8laCoQGE – 10:56 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s @WonderyMedia Starting Five w/ @TMOluvsSports
-Impact of Bob Myers leaving Warriors
-Breanna Stewart returns to Seattle
-Mets keep owning Phillies
-Coco Gauff inspired by Jimmy Butler
-England’s (in)famous CHEESE ROLL
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:37 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals: How Nuggets built a title-contending roster with gamble on Nikola Jokic, forgotten pick swap, more
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
In head-to-head matchups:
Jimmy — Jokic —
22.9 PPG 19.4 PPG
5.1 RPG 9.6 RPG
5.7 APG 6.4 APG
46/33/90% 53/46/84% pic.twitter.com/YOLVG7NPaY – 9:52 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Are Heavy Favorites To Win 1st NBA Championship via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:35 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Bob Myers, self-made pressure and the crossroads at which he leaves the Warriors: ziller.substack.com/p/bob-myers-im…
Also have a vignette on the importance of the Heat and Jimmy Butler’s commitment to lore-building. pic.twitter.com/dlxBvMSXNW – 9:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
🃏 Nikola Jokic will have the opportunity to win his first-ever ring in the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Heat
🇷🇸 Another legendary Serbian center like Vlade Divac wished him the best of luck ahead of the best-of-seven series against Miami
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:03 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Post ups like this slow the game down, allow Miami to set their defense regardless of miss or make & take control of the tempo. I’d bet its something we see out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/FTbesNLByv – 12:36 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is not going to be overly concerned with Bam’s defensive impact or chances to slow him one on one.
I mean, damn. this was the FIRST offensive possession of the game and Jokic had Bam lost. pic.twitter.com/TAEqUCS0o1 – 12:19 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I am about as high on Bam as a defender as anyone, but if the Heat let Jokic catch the ball with momentum going towards the rim, there is nothing Bam or anyone can do to stop him.
Bam has to have the series of a lifetime for the Heat to have a shot. pic.twitter.com/5vr8ezNcKS – 11:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
DEN’s off-ball actions are going to cause havoc.
-Jokic down screen on Herro to get KCP the ball on the move
-Jokic flare screen on Butler on the side & he pops to 3
-Bam & Jimmy leave to cover Jokic
-Gordon walks into an uncontested layup
Any mistake against Jokic & its over. pic.twitter.com/rrghQcUcOs – 11:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is how Denver is going to treat Tyler Herro.
You want to put him on KCP and think Denver won’t run actions for him? Think again.
Jokic does not even try to attack. He looks straight to the corner to run a DHO with KCP to attack Herro. pic.twitter.com/LNXMXp6XeV – 11:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Is there seriously even one GM out there who would take Joel Embiid over Jokic?” 👀
@VinceGoodwill and @realStanVG chat whether the Embiid vs. Jokic debate is over.
Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️
🍎: apple.co/3C0LpwI
✳️: spoti.fi/45xvS5f
📺: youtu.be/EqZfIUvSMA0 pic.twitter.com/quDvUMUiPe – 6:12 PM
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: “Nobody cares. You don’t, either. I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 31, 2023
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler: “Maybe I’ll hit a game-winner like @DwyaneWade, I think that would be really good. I’m not standing on any tables, but it’d be really cool to be D-Wade for a day.” pic.twitter.com/hV3SRLZAzJ -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 31, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Jimmy Butler says what he will do to adapt to the altitude is what he does for any game, drink water, listen to some good music. Asked what he will listen to before Game 1, he mentioned numerous artists including Lauryn Hill and possibly some Spice Girls. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 31, 2023
This time, Booth surrendered Morris, breaking a promise to him to give Caldwell-Pope and Denver at large another chance to compete for a banner. Booth had a specific vision for the offensive weapons he wanted at Jokić’s disposal. “You have to have positionless guys, guys who can contain the ball and make shots,” Booth told Yahoo Sports. “Everybody wants two-way players, but [Jokić] likes to play with guys who know how to play basketball the right way.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on coaching vs. Jokic, “He’s one of one in the myriad of ways he can effect the game.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 31, 2023
Katy Winge: Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra on Nikola Jokić: “He’s very unique. He doesn’t really have any weaknesses…He’s one of one.” -via Twitter @katywinge / May 31, 2023