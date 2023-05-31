Jonas Valanciunas would like extension with Pelicans

Valanciunas also talked about his future in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lithuanian big man revealed he would like to stay with the Pelicans. “We had some talks with [the team]. I think this summer won’t be easy for them [team executives] because they will have to make a few key decisions. Our season didn’t go as planned, so there will definitely be changes,” Valanciunas said. “I would like to stay and extend my contract,” JV continued. “Obviously, during the season, you try to help the team as much as possible, but when the summer comes, you try to take care of your own things – how to extend the contract and stuff.”
Source: BasketNews
Jonas Valanciunas sees himself returning to Europe
Jonas Valanciunas revealed he'd like to sign a contract extension with New Orleans Pelicans
He also talked about a possible return to Europe, his favorite EuroLeague team & a conversation with Domantas Sabonis about playing in FIBA Basketball World Cup:
More on this storyline
In an interview with Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt, the 31-year-old talked about his situation in the NBA, a possible return to the EuroLeague, and the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. “I can see myself playing for a European club,” Valanciunas revealed Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt “I felt sympathy for European basketball for the whole of my life, so I would not rule such a possibility in the future.” “At this moment, I prefer teams with Lithuanian connections, including Barcelona with Saras and Rokas [Jokubatis]. Whether I’ll play there one day? It’s difficult to say. It’s two different things to support and play for the team,” Valanciunas added. -via BasketNews / May 31, 2023
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Jokubaitis with the 34th pick, and Tom Thibodeau recently said he would like to see him in Knicks’ uniform. “Rokas next year in the NBA? I don’t know. He is showing good basketball, playing good minutes. Together with Saras, they have a good connection. He is doing well. If he continues like this and stays healthy and productive, this summer will be fantastic,” Valanciunas said. -via EuroHoops.net / March 22, 2023
Jabari Smith Jr., 19, and Alperen Sengun, 20, the Rockets’ youngest players, speak often about the weight room work they plan for the offseason. The Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas spent the two games in Houston showing why. “Jabari, especially, when he gets stronger, he’s going to be a problem, because he’s going to take all that contact and finish at the rim, or not get pushed off his spot,” Silas said. “The same thing for Alpi. He is lower body strong, but he can get stronger and better fit, and when he does that, he’s going to be a problem, as well. They’re going to get some grown man strength as we go here. -via Houston Chronicle / March 20, 2023