Max Strus on playing with Jimmy Butler: 'He has one of the most highest basketball IQs I've ever been a part of'

Clutch Points: “Me being from Chicago growing up watching [Jimmy Butler], It’s kind of crazy that I’m on his team trying to help him win a championship now… He has one of the most highest basketball IQs I’ve ever been a part of and been around.” —Max Strus pic.twitter.com/cMbAHmVYEm
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Heat’s Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges ‘bum ankle’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… – 6:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler clears the air on Heat-Nuggets skirmish from last season that involved Nikola Jokic
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From today’s Media Day session at NBA Finals:
Q. “Was there an NBA Finals that you remember from growing up that had an effect on you?”
JIMMY BUTLER: “No, we didn’t have cable.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of the NBA Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges “bum ankle.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… Also: Bruce Brown looking forward to reunion with UM coach Jim Larrañaga; parts of Heat preseason and summer schedules announced. – 5:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Water, wine, music … Spice Girls”
Jimmy Butler breaks down his “formula” to prepare for Game 1 🤣
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jimmy Butler says what he will do to adapt to the altitude is what he does for any game, drink water, listen to some good music. Asked what he will listen to before Game 1, he mentioned numerous artists including Lauryn Hill and possibly some Spice Girls. – 3:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jimmy Butler clears up something from the Miami/Denver scuffle in 2021. Butler said he didn’t have beef with Jokić. Said the individual he was talking to knew he was talking to him, and then told the media they should write that. – 3:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sometimes it’s worth considering how far Jimmy Butler has come. When the Longview News-Journal did its preview of Butler’s region in the national JuCo tournament, Butler wasn’t even one of the top players to watch that year. He got thrown into the “other guys.” He kept grinding. pic.twitter.com/6BQLbyADbL – 3:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
There’s a Miller moth flying around the press conference room going at media members during this Jimmy Butler interview – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A moment with Jeff Green and Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/HcBZPkXSkc – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler gets under opponents’ skin more than anything because of his poise. – 2:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Aaron Gordon said out of all of his individual matchups in this postseason, Jimmy Butler is potentially the most complete player. Those previous matchups include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and LeBron James – 2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
— 1st in clutch points
— 1st in steals
— 1st in iso points
StatMuse @statmuse
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Can Aaron Gordon check Jimmy Butler? Can Kyle Lowry keep up his recent strong play? How physical will Miami get with Nikola Jokic? @SInow asked a veteran coach to weigh in on key questions for the Finals si.com/nba/2023/05/31… – 1:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently revealed that he grew up watching the Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler-led Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/31/chi… – 1:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Only 1 guy didn’t have that ECF T-shirt on in the locker room after game 7:
Jimmy Butler
This run has been incredible, but he’s leading them into something bigger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon should be a great matchup on Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/EViI4QKrkn – 12:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports:
A Finals matchup between Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokić is extremely fitting.
The Miami Heat, an 8 seed, are emblematic of today’s parity-driven NBA.
The Denver Nuggets could embody what the NBA needs tomorrow: greatness.
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s @WonderyMedia Starting Five w/ @TMOluvsSports
-Impact of Bob Myers leaving Warriors
-Breanna Stewart returns to Seattle
-Mets keep owning Phillies
-Coco Gauff inspired by Jimmy Butler
-England’s (in)famous CHEESE ROLL
An @ianhurley77 production
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Bob Myers, self-made pressure and the crossroads at which he leaves the Warriors: ziller.substack.com/p/bob-myers-im…
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tempestuous temperament, beautiful mind: The riddle of Jimmy Butler’s Heat leadership. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/tem… Bam Adebayo, “He leads in a different way than normal people would think he would. It’s hard to explain. So I just would say different.” – 9:05 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I fully expect to see Jimmy Butler hunt Jamal Murray after seeing LeBron go to that look in the WCF.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler has filed a trademark for “Himmy Buckets” coffee-flavored beverages, beer, and several other types of drinks, per @JoshGerben 🥤 pic.twitter.com/UeVukM9bOh – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Jimmy Butler calling his shot and offering Coco Gauff Finals tickets in Miami BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS is like Jaylen Brown’s guarantee with Taylor Rooks except the exact opposite. – 9:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Focused in on Martin and Gabe Vincent, but also had hat tips to Strus, Robinson, Lowry, and said he knows Tyler Herro will be back. – 3:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tipazo el Max Strus. Tomó el trofeo del campeón de la Conferencia del Este y lo compartió con los tripulantes del vuelo del @MiamiHEAT a Denver, incluyendo a @LaVozDelHEAT, para tomarles fotos y dárselas como recuerdo.
#Asistiendo
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
If you ever wondered why I love Max Strus, wonder no more. Max just walked the entire plane with the EC trophy taking pics for all of us. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/HBqwbhnjoy – 2:14 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Miami made some egregious decisions in the latter half of 3Q and, by and large, lived to tell about it.
Butler missed wide-open Vincent in transition.
Whole team lost Grant Williams in transition.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob is handling switches vs. Butler and White/Smart are containing Bam. That’s a positive sign for the C’s defense. The Martin, Vincent & now Strus contributions are going to break the scheme though. – 9:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Strus will have nightmares about Derrick White at this rate – 9:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics go 2 for 15 FG to end 1Q, and trail #Heat 22-15. Brown 8, Tatum 1; Martin 7, Butler 6, Strus 5.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum’s ankle is kind of a big deal. he sat the last 4:11 of the first quarter.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat on a 12-2 run, including back to back 3-pointers by Caleb and Strus. Heat lead is 16-11. – 8:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again going with starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM
