Portland remains committed to building around Damian Lillard

Scotto: Damian Lillard created a little bit of a stir when he showed up to watch the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center during the playoffs and caught his guy Mikal Bridges playing. With that said, Portland still plans to build around Lillard, I’m told.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Sean Highkin @highkin
Amen: “You definitely feel like you have to impress [Lillard]. He’s basically a part of the front office.”
Ausar: “I’m just trying to prove that it’s not a top three. And if it is three, I’m that three.”
Story on the Thompson twins’ workout in Portland: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer…5:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The seeds of a Damian Lillard-Mikal Bridges pairing were planted over the last two years. Speculation grew louder after the duo was seen together on Instagram Live Sunday.
My latest on the rumors surrounding the Nets and Trail Blazers: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri…8:53 AM
Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers star, says preparing for the nap is almost as important as the nap itself. Following shootaround, Lillard will get treatment for his sore body, spending time in a cold tub and following that up with a shower. Then he heads home for lunch, followed by some quality shut-eye. “When I wake up, you feel really calm,” he says. And when he doesn’t nap? “I can’t relax the same” when the ball goes up. “It’s the deep nap that allows you to just kind of be in that relaxed state.” -via GQ.com / May 30, 2023

