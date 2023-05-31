Portland remains committed to building around Damian Lillard

Scotto: Damian Lillard created a little bit of a stir when he showed up to watch the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center during the playoffs and caught his guy Mikal Bridges playing. With that said, Portland still plans to build around Lillard, I’m told.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Amen: “You definitely feel like you have to impress [Lillard]. He’s basically a part of the front office.”
Ausar: “I’m just trying to prove that it’s not a top three. And if it is three, I’m that three.”
Story on the Thompson twins’ workout in Portland: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 5:31 PM
Amen: “You definitely feel like you have to impress [Lillard]. He’s basically a part of the front office.”
Ausar: “I’m just trying to prove that it’s not a top three. And if it is three, I’m that three.”
Story on the Thompson twins’ workout in Portland: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 5:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The seeds of a Damian Lillard-Mikal Bridges pairing were planted over the last two years. Speculation grew louder after the duo was seen together on Instagram Live Sunday.
My latest on the rumors surrounding the Nets and Trail Blazers: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri… – 8:53 AM
The seeds of a Damian Lillard-Mikal Bridges pairing were planted over the last two years. Speculation grew louder after the duo was seen together on Instagram Live Sunday.
My latest on the rumors surrounding the Nets and Trail Blazers: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri… – 8:53 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
What is Boston doing? Lol.
The Celtics look like they are throwing this game.
Run a dame play. Some type of movement. Good lord. – 9:04 PM
What is Boston doing? Lol.
The Celtics look like they are throwing this game.
Run a dame play. Some type of movement. Good lord. – 9:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Annual thought as I watch the Notre Dame-Duke title game: if you think your job sucks, try being a lacrosse goalie. Those poor souls. – 3:14 PM
Annual thought as I watch the Notre Dame-Duke title game: if you think your job sucks, try being a lacrosse goalie. Those poor souls. – 3:14 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
🚨 NBA Today will follow Notre Dame-Duke NCAA Lacrosse Championship today. Lots to dive into ahead of tonight’s Game 7!
@KendrickPerkins
@Rjeff24
@ramonashelburne
@wojespn – 3:07 PM
🚨 NBA Today will follow Notre Dame-Duke NCAA Lacrosse Championship today. Lots to dive into ahead of tonight’s Game 7!
@KendrickPerkins
@Rjeff24
@ramonashelburne
@wojespn – 3:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame recognizes Jokic’s game 💯
(via @Dame_Lillard) pic.twitter.com/eaMpeVTb1d – 2:41 PM
Dame recognizes Jokic’s game 💯
(via @Dame_Lillard) pic.twitter.com/eaMpeVTb1d – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Highkin: If Dame was to reverse course and say it’s time to get me somewhere else, I think they’d work with him and get him somewhere he wants to go. But that’s not what Iheard they’re thinking of doing or their mindset at all right now. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard is here watching the Thompson twins work out along with the Blazers’ front office -via Twitter @highkin / May 30, 2023
Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers star, says preparing for the nap is almost as important as the nap itself. Following shootaround, Lillard will get treatment for his sore body, spending time in a cold tub and following that up with a shower. Then he heads home for lunch, followed by some quality shut-eye. “When I wake up, you feel really calm,” he says. And when he doesn’t nap? “I can’t relax the same” when the ball goes up. “It’s the deep nap that allows you to just kind of be in that relaxed state.” -via GQ.com / May 30, 2023