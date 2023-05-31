Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 1

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: NBA Finals quick hits: Herro update; Butler on D-Wade impact; Martin talk; Love playing time choice; Butler on Heat marriage; Barkley back; Stephen A.’s Heat broadcast; Heat/Nuggets bonding, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:13 PM
NEW: NBA Finals quick hits: Herro update; Butler on D-Wade impact; Martin talk; Love playing time choice; Butler on Heat marriage; Barkley back; Stephen A.’s Heat broadcast; Heat/Nuggets bonding, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of the NBA Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges “bum ankle.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… Also: Bruce Brown looking forward to reunion with UM coach Jim Larrañaga; parts of Heat preseason and summer schedules announced. – 5:07 PM
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of the NBA Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges “bum ankle.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… Also: Bruce Brown looking forward to reunion with UM coach Jim Larrañaga; parts of Heat preseason and summer schedules announced. – 5:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Jimmy Butler does not appear to be practicing. Or any other Miami starter. pic.twitter.com/7oxRKiYX05 – 4:36 PM
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Jimmy Butler does not appear to be practicing. Or any other Miami starter. pic.twitter.com/7oxRKiYX05 – 4:36 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Don’t hold your breathe — Erik Spoelstra ruled Tyler Herro (broken hand) out for Game 1 of the Finals. But even Spo sounds hopeful for an eventual Herro’s return, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4568707/2023/0… – 4:20 PM
Don’t hold your breathe — Erik Spoelstra ruled Tyler Herro (broken hand) out for Game 1 of the Finals. But even Spo sounds hopeful for an eventual Herro’s return, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4568707/2023/0… – 4:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tomorrow in Game 1. – 3:41 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tomorrow in Game 1. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on a possible Herro return in this series, “He will not play tomorrow.” Says steps with contact still must be taken. “We’re all encouraged with the progress he’s making.” – 3:39 PM
Spoelstra on a possible Herro return in this series, “He will not play tomorrow.” Says steps with contact still must be taken. “We’re all encouraged with the progress he’s making.” – 3:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tomorrow in Game 1.
“We’re all encouraged by the progress he’s made but we want to continue to be responsible” – 3:39 PM
Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tomorrow in Game 1.
“We’re all encouraged by the progress he’s made but we want to continue to be responsible” – 3:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spoelstra says Herro won’t play in Game 1 and “he’s not there yet” in terms of returning. – 3:39 PM
Spoelstra says Herro won’t play in Game 1 and “he’s not there yet” in terms of returning. – 3:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat-Nuggets finals: Bam vs. Jokić, Denver’s size and can Tyler Herro make an impact?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4566194/2023/0… – 9:31 AM
Heat-Nuggets finals: Bam vs. Jokić, Denver’s size and can Tyler Herro make an impact?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4566194/2023/0… – 9:31 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
DEN’s off-ball actions are going to cause havoc.
-Jokic down screen on Herro to get KCP the ball on the move
-Jokic flare screen on Butler on the side & he pops to 3
-Bam & Jimmy leave to cover Jokic
-Gordon walks into an uncontested layup
Any mistake against Jokic & its over. pic.twitter.com/rrghQcUcOs – 11:41 PM
DEN’s off-ball actions are going to cause havoc.
-Jokic down screen on Herro to get KCP the ball on the move
-Jokic flare screen on Butler on the side & he pops to 3
-Bam & Jimmy leave to cover Jokic
-Gordon walks into an uncontested layup
Any mistake against Jokic & its over. pic.twitter.com/rrghQcUcOs – 11:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is how Denver is going to treat Tyler Herro.
You want to put him on KCP and think Denver won’t run actions for him? Think again.
Jokic does not even try to attack. He looks straight to the corner to run a DHO with KCP to attack Herro. pic.twitter.com/LNXMXp6XeV – 11:22 PM
This is how Denver is going to treat Tyler Herro.
You want to put him on KCP and think Denver won’t run actions for him? Think again.
Jokic does not even try to attack. He looks straight to the corner to run a DHO with KCP to attack Herro. pic.twitter.com/LNXMXp6XeV – 11:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Tyler Herro comes back in Game 3, DEN is going to attack him relentlessly.
In the Dec matchup (most healthy matchup), DEN started running actions with KCP just to involve Herro in screening actions & it got DEN great looks. MPJ also posted him up a few times with success. – 11:16 PM
If Tyler Herro comes back in Game 3, DEN is going to attack him relentlessly.
In the Dec matchup (most healthy matchup), DEN started running actions with KCP just to involve Herro in screening actions & it got DEN great looks. MPJ also posted him up a few times with success. – 11:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates status for NBA Finals. And 6 Heat nuggets (unrelated to the Nuggets): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:09 PM
From earlier: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates status for NBA Finals. And 6 Heat nuggets (unrelated to the Nuggets): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:46 PM
From earlier: Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 5:38 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 5:38 PM
More on this storyline
Duvalier Johnson: Tyler Herro is not playing tomorrow but he is out and practicing. Honestly looks good to go pic.twitter.com/nxkU20z8FV -via Twitter @DuvalierJohnson / May 31, 2023
Within the past week, Herro was cleared to shoot and dribble with the surgically repaired hand. But he hasn’t yet participated in a contact practice. “I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two, three times a day from here until the day I hopefully come back,” said Herro, who is traveling with the team. “So I’m always going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day and try to come back as soon as possible.” -via Miami Herald / May 30, 2023
Although he could not guarantee the exact timing for a return from the broken right hand sustained in the first half of the Heat’s playoff opener last month, Herro indicated that is the plan at some point during the best-of-seven series that opens Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. “I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two or three times a day, from here until the day I hopefully come back,” he said. “So I’m just going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day and I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / May 30, 2023