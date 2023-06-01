Adam Silver on Ja Morant: 'I don't know what it will take to change his behavior'

Ryan Blackburn: Adam Silver on Ja Morant, says that in hindsight, he doesn’t know if a longer suspension would have had a different effect. “I don’t know what it will take to change his behavior.”
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
NBA commissioner: Ja Morant decision to come after Finals dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Adam Silver is waiting until after the Finals to announce anything further on Ja Morant — but it didn’t sound great for the Grizzlies superstar, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4573433/2023/0… – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Not sounding too good for Ja Morant.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Adam Silver on Ja Morant, says that in hindsight, he doesn’t know if a longer suspension would have had a different effect.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Adam Silver says he’s not sure what it will take for Ja Morant to change his behavior. – 7:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Adam Silver said he believes shortly after the conclusion of The Finals the NBA will announce its decision on Ja Morant, who has been suspended indefinitely by the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the league and the NBA Players Association didn’t want to distract from The Finals. pic.twitter.com/vEQUVkrjz9 – 7:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Adam Silver said he believes shortly after the conclusion of The Finals the NBA will announce its decision on Ja Morant, who has been suspended indefinitely by the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the league and the Players’ Association didn’t want to distract from The Finals. pic.twitter.com/LJfgUFruwZ – 7:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA commissioner Adam Silver intimates his investigation on Ja Morant has reached its conclusion and an announcement will come at the end of the Finals – 7:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Adam Silver said the league will likely announce the outcome of the Ja Morant investigation shortly after the finals – 7:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.” – 7:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Marc J. Spears: Adam Silver declined comment on whether Ja Morant would be available at the start of next season. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 1, 2023
Tim MacMahon: More Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “I don’t think we yet know what it will take to change his behavior.” He emphasizes the need for Morant, Grizzlies and people around him to “create better circumstances” moving forward. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 1, 2023
Michael C. Wright: Adam Silver says Ja Morant investigation has “uncovered a fair amount of additional information.” Said it would be unfair to announce results of investigation during Finals. Said outcome will be announced “shortly after conclusion of Finals.” -via Twitter @mikecwright / June 1, 2023