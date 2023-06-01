Aleksej Pokusevski suffers fracture, will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks

Joe Mussatto: Per Thunder: Aleksej Pokuševski sustained a small right humerus fracture during an off-season workout in Oklahoma City yesterday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four to six weeks.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
More on this storyline
Serbian: head coach Svetislav Pesic talked about the NBA players joining the team during the summer. Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic are still active in the playoffs with Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksej Pokusevski finished the season. “Pokusevski is back, he will train until the beginning of July, we are waiting to see what will be the situation with Jovic. We talked with Nikola Jokić. We’ll see how far he will go in the NBA playoffs, Nikola is happy in the national team, he wants to play, but we have to wait a bit. We are also waiting for Bogdanovic, who is recovering from a tough season,” Pesic said to Sport Klub. -via EuroHoops.net / May 8, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: The Thunder has recalled Poku from the OKC Blue. Aleksej is back with the squad. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / March 24, 2023
Joe Mussatto: Aleksej Pokusevski will join the Thunder at some point on this road trip, perhaps as soon as tomorrow, Mark Daigneault said. The Blue is playing its last game of the season tonight in Henderson, Nevada. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 24, 2023