Austin Reaves to get bigger offers than four-year, $52 million from Lakers?

The Lakers’ open stance about matching offers for the two could end up saving the team money, particularly with Reaves. After a terrific postseason debut, teams with cap space don’t have much optimism they’ll be able to pry him free, which means the Lakers’ four-year, $52 million-ish max offer might be the most he gets. People around the league, though, seem to think Reaves is worth more, but the rules prohibit the Lakers from giving it to him unless they’re matching another team’s offer.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Retaining restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, continues to be regarded as the Lakers’ preferred offseason course. Less clear is the extent of their appetite to re-sign Russell, who averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 32.3% from the field (including 13.3% from 3-point range) during Denver’s four-game sweep. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 28, 2023
“Austin Reaves told me he wanted to be a Laker for life.. There’s a scenario out there where he gets a pretty massive offer sheet from another team tho” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / May 25, 2023

