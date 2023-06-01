Austin Reaves to get bigger offers than four-year, $52 million from Lakers?

The Lakers’ open stance about matching offers for the two could end up saving the team money, particularly with Reaves. After a terrific postseason debut, teams with cap space don’t have much optimism they’ll be able to pry him free, which means the Lakers’ four-year, $52 million-ish max offer might be the most he gets. People around the league, though, seem to think Reaves is worth more, but the rules prohibit the Lakers from giving it to him unless they’re matching another team’s offer.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points by an undrafted player in a playoff run
John Starks (1994): 364
Austin Reaves (2023): 270
CALEB MARTIN (2023): 254
Ben Wallace (2005): 251
John Starks (1993): 247 – 10:27 PM
Retaining restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, continues to be regarded as the Lakers’ preferred offseason course. Less clear is the extent of their appetite to re-sign Russell, who averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 32.3% from the field (including 13.3% from 3-point range) during Denver’s four-game sweep. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 28, 2023
“Austin Reaves told me he wanted to be a Laker for life.. There’s a scenario out there where he gets a pretty massive offer sheet from another team tho” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / May 25, 2023
If another team swoops in and offers Reaves above that threshold ($50 million for four years), it will hamstring Los Angeles’ efforts to not just bring this group back, but add to it while remaining under the second apron. “All it takes is one team who wants to f*** the Lakers,” one cap strategist told Yahoo Sports. A suitor could just outright value Reaves at a number past $20 million in annual salary as well. An obvious candidate: the Rockets, holding upward of $60 million in cap space with the goal of competing next season and the potential need of alternative plans should James Harden ultimately spurn a Houston homecoming. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023