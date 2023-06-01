Donovan Mitchell: I should have been All-NBA First Team

Donovan Mitchell: I just felt that I should have been (All-NBA) First Team. So that’s one of my goals for next year, to be First Team. And I felt like I was good enough, but obviously the media members did not.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Donovan Mitchell described his style w/ fashion as “calm, cool, collected. Simple but elegant. Simple but fire 🔥” & shared how he gets a fit off for the pregame walk in! We talked Cavs, Playoffs, fashion, community, our fave show “The Office”, and more on the latest episode of… pic.twitter.com/MEGHPBAVoh – 2:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell described his style w/ fashion as “calm, cool, collected. Simple but elegant. Simple but fire 🔥” & shared how he gets a fit off for the pregame walk in! We talked Cavs, Playoffs, fashion, community, our fave show “The Office”, and more on the latest episode of… pic.twitter.com/MEGHPBAVoh – 2:48 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Donovan is on with us right now live! Join us!
My Amp show, Sideline Stroll w/ Ros: Donovan Mitchell joins us!, is live. Don’t miss it! Tune in!
live.onamp.com/Gm3kCDubgAb pic.twitter.com/x3E67FBUjD – 6:12 PM
Donovan is on with us right now live! Join us!
My Amp show, Sideline Stroll w/ Ros: Donovan Mitchell joins us!, is live. Don’t miss it! Tune in!
live.onamp.com/Gm3kCDubgAb pic.twitter.com/x3E67FBUjD – 6:12 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Today! Donovan Mitchell joins me live on @onamp today at 6pm Eastern for a new episode of “Sideline Stroll with Ros”. Download @onamp to listen live and follow me at @rosgo21 to get notified! @spidadmitchell
👉🏽 live.onamp.com/hI4l9iLheAb pic.twitter.com/gTucI06RKx – 1:05 PM
Today! Donovan Mitchell joins me live on @onamp today at 6pm Eastern for a new episode of “Sideline Stroll with Ros”. Download @onamp to listen live and follow me at @rosgo21 to get notified! @spidadmitchell
👉🏽 live.onamp.com/hI4l9iLheAb pic.twitter.com/gTucI06RKx – 1:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Continuing with my roster analysis series this offseason, a look at #Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s first season in Cleveland
theathletic.com/4564035/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
Continuing with my roster analysis series this offseason, a look at #Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s first season in Cleveland
theathletic.com/4564035/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
🏀🚨 Donovan Mitchell joins me on @onamp Wednesday, May 31 at 6pm Eastern for a new episode of “Sideline Stroll with Ros”. Download @OnAmp to join us live and follow me at @rosgo21 to get notified! @spidadmitchell
👉🏽 live.onamp.com/hI4l9iLheAb pic.twitter.com/k2mQRI4slT – 4:07 PM
🏀🚨 Donovan Mitchell joins me on @onamp Wednesday, May 31 at 6pm Eastern for a new episode of “Sideline Stroll with Ros”. Download @OnAmp to join us live and follow me at @rosgo21 to get notified! @spidadmitchell
👉🏽 live.onamp.com/hI4l9iLheAb pic.twitter.com/k2mQRI4slT – 4:07 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
If you think Jaylen Brown is better than Donovan Mitchell, don’t even talk to me about basketball – 10:34 PM
If you think Jaylen Brown is better than Donovan Mitchell, don’t even talk to me about basketball – 10:34 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team Complete voting results available here: bit.ly/42FZADj -via Twitter / May 10, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell just wrapped up his exit interview with the media. “There’s going to be a time where we figure this out…I’m six years in and I haven’t made it past second round. There’s going to be a time where I figure it out and it’s coming.” pic.twitter.com/M6c6Xr4aPh -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 27, 2023