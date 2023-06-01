Jayson Tatum had a 'pretty decent ankle sprain' in Game 7

Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on injuries: “Jayson Tatum has a pretty decent ankle sprain. Malcolm is going to figure out what he’s doing (re: surgery).” Derrick White also hyperextended his knee in Game 7.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 50+ 3-pointers this playoffs:
57 — Steph Curry
53 — Jayson Tatum
50 — Derrick White
50 — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/XtVmOIGgS4 – 11:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
BLK — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/56pwf6i0Yg – 4:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think people conflate “can someone be the best player on a title team?” with “can someone be the primary ball-handler on a title team?” They’re two different jobs that often overlap.
Kawhi won his titles with Tony Parker and Kyle Lowry. That, imo, is the Jayson Tatum model. – 10:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Celtics were knocked out in Game 7 last night against the Heat
@joevardon joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine on The Starting Lineup to discuss what the future could hold for stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
#BleedGreen | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/940EFNebfW – 5:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points this playoffs:
543 — Jayson Tatum
484 — Jimmy Butler
453 — Jaylen Brown
449 — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/CDJ8Xr6TsF – 3:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics are in a tough spot with Jaylen Brown.
Certainly not worth the supermax money, but who is trading for him now and rolling dice with one year left on his deal?
I have long said Brad Beal fits better with Tatum – on and off the court. But now there are injury concerns. – 2:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Tatum thing was so tough. First play. Anyone who’s played any amount of b-ball knows how that injury impacts you immediately, never mind 1-2 hours later. So hard to reshape the game plan in G7, but that’s why you can’t go down 0-3 in the series. – 2:24 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Instant reaction to Miami’s G7 win in Boston w/ @kpelton: How MIA pulled it off, Tatum injury, Jaylen Brown future/Boston outlook, early Finals thoughts, Nurse/Philly, Griffin/Bucks, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oCJiMt
Apple: apple.co/42t1mqt – 1:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jayson Tatum on his injury: “It’s tough because it kind of impacted me the rest of the night, swelled up and it was just frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It’s tough to move.” pic.twitter.com/j1XNdn0Yit – 10:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla: I think Joe did a great job and we won 50-some odd games. We got to Game 7, Conference Finals. And obviously, everybody can be better and learn from this. But you know, I think Joe did a great job this year.” pic.twitter.com/nYR2IEAMt9 – 10:00 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Takeaways from ECF, Game 7…
▪️ #HeatCulture > Game 6 heartbreak.
▪️ Caleb freaking Martin.
▪️ Tatum falls down, Brown fails to step up.
▪️ Zone defense!
▪️ Outscored in the regular season -> Finals. It’s been done before, but in another era.
nba.com/news/5-takeawa… – 9:05 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jayson Tatum addresses Game 7 ankle injury: I was a shell of myself eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:43 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler attacking a gimpy Jayson Tatum on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to deliver the final blow is some ruthless, John Wick stuff. – 12:57 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum’s full comments on Jaylen Brown’s looming extension talks with the Celtics left no doubt after Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:44 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I was a shell of myself.”
Tatum discusses the impact of his ankle injury ⬇️
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/TSC20ur653 – 12:14 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla’s job this year: “That was an adjustment (him getting the job before camp) but we figured it out. I thought Joe did a great job. Obviously, everyone can do better and learn from this.” – 11:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla: “Obviously we didn’t win a championship, but I think Joe did a great job.” – 11:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum sides with the team’s overwhelming sentiment that offense fluctuates night to night, but defense can be a staple for them to lean on. – 11:55 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum on the importance of signing Jaylen Brown to an extension this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league.” – 11:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum said it’s “extremely important” for the #Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown on the team long-term. – 11:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on ankle injury: “I don’t want no one to feel bad for me.” – 11:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “I don’t want nobody to feel bad for me. Unfortunately, injuries are part of this game.” – 11:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says it’s “extremely important” for the Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown in Boston – 11:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on how important it is the Celtics extend Jaylen Brown: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum on Jaylen Brown extension possibility this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum is devastated by this loss. Said he couldn’t quite move right after the ankle injury: “It was just frustrating that I was kind of a shell of myself.” – 11:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum:
They played well tonight and we didn’t.
You don’t want it to be like that, it’s called home court advantage for a reason. pic.twitter.com/s7DgHnnRSl – 11:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux MIA/BOS Game 7; Amen Thompson Scouting Report. The Heat’s accomplishment, Tatum’s injury, ECF MVP debate. Plus, the exciting Amen Thompson. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/yGqc38old5 – 11:52 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum limping noticeably to the podium after the game after suffering a sprained ankle on the first play of the game.
“‘My ankle swelled up. Frustrating that I was a shell of myself.” – 11:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says it was frustrating to be “a shell of myself” after twisting his ankle on the first play of the game pic.twitter.com/eDSWSbDgGS – 11:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum: “It was frustrating I was a shell of myself.”
Said his ankle swelled up after turning it on the first play of the game, and that it impacted his play. – 11:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum after limping to the podium: “It’s tough cause it kind of impacted me the rest of the night. Swelled up. It was frustrating that I was a shell of myself, couldn’t move.” – 11:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on his ankle: “It kind of impacted me the rest of the night. Swelled up. It was just frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It was tough to move.” – 11:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on his ankle injury: “It’s tough because it kind of impacted me the rest of the night. It swelled up. It was frustrating I was a shell of myself.” – 11:50 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “This was one of the most together groups that we’ve had. And it sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together.”
He said they were resilient through it all. Said they tried to compensate once Tatum got injured and it didn’t work out. – 11:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brown on capitalizing on the pairing of him and Tatum:
Take it on the chin. You learn from it.
As hard as this one is to swallow, you get better.
This is not the end. We’ve got a lot better to get, better basketball to play. – 11:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on his rough night, especially with Tatum turning his ankle:
Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. My team turned to me to make plays, and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.
I give credit to Miami, but just a terrible job. – 11:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said it was on him to carry the team when Jayson Tatum got hurt on the first play of Game 7: “You could see it swelling up on him and he couldn’t move out there..I came up short, I failed and it’s tough.” – 11:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart said Tatum hurt his ankle really bad. “It was killing him.”
“White goes out with a knee injury and obviously Malcolm. Some things you can’t control.” – 11:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart said Jayson Tatum could’ve came out the game with his ankle injury: “He wasn’t himself. … He tried to fight. It just didn’t go in his favor.” – 11:28 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
As most players dress and say their goodbyes, Jayson Tatum still at his locker stall in his game shorts with his left foot in an ice bucket. – 11:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jimmy Butler has reached the Finals out of the Eastern Conference as many times as Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant combined. I cannot imagine what the odds on that would have been in the summer of 2019. – 11:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford just hugged Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet; Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a largely silent #Celtics locker room. – 11:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon mentioned that Jayson Tatum has a sprained ankle from that collision on the first play of the game. – 11:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Miami Heat do the damn thing
– Caleb Martin game
– Spo’s 2-3 zone
– Jimmy Butler ECF MVP
– Tatum ankle
– Brown handles
– NBA Finals Preview
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=KD-6wt… pic.twitter.com/q9lAC13Vb7 – 11:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla said Celtics didn’t make any changes to gameplan after Jayson Tatum injury. He said Tatum just tried to do his best through it. – 11:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum’s sprained ankle derails Celtics’ hopes of making history in Game 7 loss to Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayso… – 10:59 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston shot 21.4% from deep with 15 turnovers while Tatum and Brown combined for just 33 points in Game 7
It’s an early summer vacation for the Boston Celtics
Via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/business… – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last year: Tatum became first player ever with 100 turnovers in a single playoffs
This year: Brown 8 turnovers in Game 7 pic.twitter.com/7API9GlInl – 10:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Too bad Tatum rolled the ankle, but Jimmy Butler is a gangster and Miami’s undrafted players combined for 56 points. Good for Gabe Vincent and the Heat. Storybook stuff! – 10:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Really tough draw for Jayson Tatum to turn his ankle that badly on the literal opening possession of Game 7,
But in a game that required Jaylen Brown to step up and show he can be a No. 1, he proved he is not one. – 10:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Wish Tatum had been healthy, but Celtics were sloppy and careless all playoffs long. Don’t leave yourself zero margin for error. As the kids say, eff around and find out. – 10:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That’s it. The Celtics fought their way to set up the greatest comeback ever, Jayson Tatum got hurt to open the game, and they could never consistently run an offense that didn’t rely on hitting quick threes. The Celtics’ identity crisis hit a boiling point at the worst moment. – 10:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and Brown heading to Cancun pic.twitter.com/uDC3i8I63V – 10:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tatum/Brown: 13-35 FG, 2-12 3P, 10 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/c7kAGzi3w6 – 10:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
You can’t hammer home over and over again how much more talented the Celtics are than Miami and then pin this on the Tatum injury. No question it affected him in a big way, but you just can’t do it… – 10:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
See what the Heat are doing with Jayson Tatum? Picking on him in pick-and-roll situations every play? That’s what the Knicks should have done to Jimmy Butler when he played on a bad ankle in Game 1. Coaching matters. – 10:33 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Give Miami a ton credit. No one thought they would come into Boston, after losing Game 6 the way it did, and win tonight.
I don’t think the Tatum ankle injury would have made the difference. No one played well for Boston besides Derrick White. – 10:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown fumbles the ball away again as the boos come in. Just a complete collapse by the Celtics after Tatum got hurt at the beginning of the night. – 10:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tatum wouldn’t have played a second after that first shot if this was a regular season game – 10:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum drives for the dunk but landing on that left ankle you can see how much it’s hurting him – 10:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It looks like Jayson Tatum isn’t able to run the offense after that injury on the first play and the Celtics just don’t have anyone who can run it for him against this Heat defense. – 10:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Terrible first 42 seconds of 4Q. Tatum misses a layup, Martin another 3 and now Brown offensive foul that’s been reviewed for flagrant. #Celtics are on life support. #Heat – 10:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great set play out of the break… Tatum smokes the bunny. Caleb Martin answers with a 3. This is the game in a nutshell – 10:13 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
You gotta love Derrick White. He realizes Tatum is hurt and he is absolutely attacking and trying to make things happen. Resect!! – 10:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
C’s have done a good job switching but
Miami needs to a better job making Tatum guard guys in space – 10:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Lowry with the bad foul in the back court for their fourth team foul. Tatum turned to Jaylen and said “one more and they’re in the bonus” so let’s see if Boston forces this issue and tries to get the rest of this comeback done at the line – 10:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jayson tatum just threw a pass that suggested he thought al horford was actually rob williams – 10:01 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Al ver a Jayson Tatum lesionado, Derrick White da un paso al frente…. pic.twitter.com/ydoidv5bOO – 10:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Heat’s entire offense the last 3 games has been built off triggering switches but they can’t figure out how to go at Tatum I am yelling at my television – 9:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Would it be easier to get Tatum the ball in the mid post, or would that be harder with the close contact of his ankle? – 9:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Caleb Martin had an open side to attack a hobbled Tatum and bailed on it. – 9:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White is the key. Let him pace the offense with Tatum reeling. – 9:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jay Tatum talked shit to Tony Brothers in the first half, and Brothers called him for a travel on one end and swallowed the whistle when Jimmy Butler did the exact same thing on the other end on the very next possession…. – 9:47 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla is pissed that Jimmy Butler did basically the same thing Tatum did but didn’t get the travel call.
The lead is back up to 16 – 9:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla exploding on John Goble into timeout after the travel call on Tatum. It’s not the refs. – 9:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics angry about a travel call on Tatum and Butler drives to the basket for an easy hoop. BOS down 16 and in real trouble. #Heat – 9:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tatum walks onto the floor seconds before the buzzer sounds to start the half. Likely he was having that left foot/ankle worked on in the locker room. – 9:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum comes out just moments before the second half begins. Players were actually looking for him during the huddle. Had to be getting ankle treatment. #Celtics #Heat – 9:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I only play six guys in the second half if I’m Mazzulla: Tatum, Brown, Smart, White, Horford and Time Lord. – 9:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lucky to be down 11 as poorly as they played in first half. Trail #Heat 52-41. Brown 13, Tatum 7, Horford 5, Smart 5, White 5; Martin 14, Butler 11, Vincent 8.
3pt FG
MIA 8-16
BOS 4-21 – 9:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics continue to miss shots, play catch-up in the 2Q as Miami leads 52-41 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Jimmy Butler 11 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Caleb Martin 14 points, 7 rebounds
🌟Jayson Tatum 7 points, 8 rebounds – 9:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics only down 11 after the first half from hell. Missed their first 12 threes, the offensive stagnation has been glacial, and they are screwing up their coverages all over the place. They have to pray Tatum’s ankle doesn’t swell at halftime and find their aggression on D. – 9:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum leaving his hand down on a Jimmy Butler three is just another one of those mind-blowing lack of attention to detail things you shouldn’t see in a Game 7. – 9:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is definitely favoring that ankle. He isn’t right. #Celtics #Heat – 9:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
We’ll see if that fast-break bucket will wake Tatum up a bit. That was just his 2nd field goal attempt of the game. – 9:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s taken just one shot. Not limping or anything but have to assume his ankle isn’t right. – 9:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics desperately need something out of Tatum. He’s got 1 point in 12 minutes. #Heat – 9:09 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Highsmith is 3rd in steals per 36 minutes in the playoffs. Picked Tatum clean on that late-clock iso.
nba.com/stats/players/… – 9:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tatum and Brown should be banned from dribbling at the top of the key…. – 9:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Highsmith one-on-one against Tatum, knocks the ball away, gets the steal and scores on the other end. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum dribbles off his foot, Highsmith scores in transition. Something’s not right with Tatum. – 9:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Mazzulla sits Tatum with 4 minutes left in the 1st and a 3-point lead.
Tatum doesn’t go back in the game and they end the quarter down 7. – 9:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics go 2 for 15 FG to end 1Q, and trail #Heat 22-15. Brown 8, Tatum 1; Martin 7, Butler 6, Strus 5.
BOS 0 for 10 from 3pt line, 7 for 45 since beginning of Game 6. – 8:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
22-15, Miami after one.
Heat have taken the crowd out of the game.
Boston 0-10 from three.
Caleb Martin (seven points) continues to perform
One point for Jayson Tatum in eight first quarter minutes. – 8:59 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum went to check in at the 2:30 mark but there wasn’t another dead ball the rest of the quarter. – 8:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum’s ankle is kind of a big deal. he sat the last 4:11 of the first quarter.
miami has yet to sub out jimmy, bam, caleb martin, or max strus – 8:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
It was 11-8 Celtics when Jayson Tatum checked out of the game with 4 minutes and change in the quarter.
It’s 22-15 Miami at the end of Q1 – 8:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla has to stagger Smart and Tatum, if they ever sit again, to make sure there’s a good playmaker on the floor at all times. Brogdon can’t really do much offensively right now and JB keeps driving into traffic and getting bail out calls. – 8:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
This is about as bad as the Celtics offense has looked all postseason. Status of Tatum’s ankle is going to loom large at this rate. – 8:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford’s paint presence has been huge tonight. Horford has been given a chance to playmake on the roll almost every possession and Tatum has skied in for a rebound or loose ball to bail out misses several times. – 8:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Will be real test for Tatum now… will the ankle stiffen up when he sits and the adrenaline wears off a bit – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well the offense has been a grind to start
Jaylen Brown cooking on other end with Tatum slotted off ball after the injury – 8:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum rolled his ankle, but he’s up and moving pretty naturally a few plays later pic.twitter.com/sIZh99U3hQ – 8:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Whatever Tatum did to his foot/ankle on that initial drive is still bothering. Wincing the last couple of trips up the floor. – 8:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum definitely looks like he’s in pain after hitting his left leg on Vincent on the opening play. – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum with two injuries (left ankle, left hand) on the first possession 😳 – 8:35 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum lands awkwardly on his ankle on the first play of the game. Crowd chants “Tatum” as he sits for a prolonged period. He gets up, knocks down his first free throw. Wild start. – 8:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum walking a little gingerly after taking a fall on the opening possession of the game. Took a while to collect himself before heading to the stripe. – 8:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Another Tito Horford pregame chat for Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/TzefRxWjCS – 7:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Justin Tatum and Tito Horford pregame pic.twitter.com/iWavQzEoAN – 7:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
When a rookie Tatum dunked and flexed on Bron in Game 7 of the 2018 ECF 😳 pic.twitter.com/u7BdGBvost – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up shots pregame pic.twitter.com/lCVutD5Shq – 7:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum arriving in a Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” jacket ☘️
(via @NBAonTNT)
pic.twitter.com/JOEoicnuGy – 6:38 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Counting down the seconds to Game 7!
Did you know, in five elimination games this season, Jayson Tatum has averaged 31 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
@DKSportsbook has JT at -120 odds to combine for at least 48 PTS + REB + AST. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/WD4iP4bEdz – 3:51 PM
Counting down the seconds to Game 7!
Did you know, in five elimination games this season, Jayson Tatum has averaged 31 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
@DKSportsbook has JT at -120 odds to combine for at least 48 PTS + REB + AST. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/WD4iP4bEdz – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Game 7 wins by an active player:
7 — Al Horford
6 — Jaylen Brown
6 — Marcus Smart
6 — LeBron James
5 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/4UrHZUr2em – 2:08 PM
Most Game 7 wins by an active player:
7 — Al Horford
6 — Jaylen Brown
6 — Marcus Smart
6 — LeBron James
5 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/4UrHZUr2em – 2:08 PM
More on this storyline
After the All-Star Game, one Celtics source believed some of the team’s best players “just lost focus.” While going 7-6 coming out of the break, Tatum, Marcus Smart and Horford all had negative net ratings, meaning the team was outscored when each of them were on the court. The Celtics’ defense was ripped apart with the starters in the lineup, a revealing development for a team so capable of shutting down opponents. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023
It became clear early on that Mazzulla would take a different approach than Udoka. Where Udoka lit up players through the media, Mazzulla regularly showed support. But behind closed doors, he was still willing to hold everyone accountable. “His leadership is second to none. From speakers to events, he hit all the buttons to galvanize the group,” said a team source. “Throughout the season, the things he did to call out (Jayson Tatum) and (Jaylen Brown) all the time, he was super hard on all of them. When they needed to be called out, he was the first to call them out. When the role players needed to be called out, he called them out too. He shot it straight how he saw it and didn’t care about how it should be done. I thought he developed great relationships with guys because of that.” -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023
The coaching staff believed in Hauser’s offensive production and felt that because opponents were going out of their way to target him and abandon their own offense, his ability to hold up decently in isolation made him impactful. Mazzulla also wanted to get Hauser more experience to prepare him for the playoffs, believing Williams would be ready to go if his number was called. But the team’s veterans believed Williams would be crucial in the playoffs, so Tatum and Brown met with Mazzulla in early March to implore him to put Williams back into the rotation, team sources told The Athletic. “The stars stepped up and told Joe what they wanted and Joe listened,” a player source said. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023