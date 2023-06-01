Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has sore right tailbone but expects to play Game 2

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tells @andscape he has a sore right tailbone but he expects to be fine by Game 2 of the #NBAFinals2023 on Sunday. – 11:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was back on the Nuggets’ bench during that timeout. Looks like he’s riding a bike near Denver’s sideline to stay loose. – 10:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KCP is mad after he felt he should have had an offensive screen foul called on Miami but instead got called on his recovery. Sprinting down the court, he missed the layup but then Mal got him the 3 point feed to bury it. – 10:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wonder if that’s worth a challenge from Denver, thought Vincent veered back in front of KCP. – 10:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets switching with their reserves in. Brown, Braun, Gordon, KCP with Jokic is highly switchable 1-4. – 9:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I think the Heat have to start Caleb Martin over Kevin Love. And it would be interesting to have Caleb start on Jamal Murray, then have Butler on Gordon so he can be a rover. (Strus on MPJ and Vincent on KCP) – 3:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: On the massive Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trade for Denver, and the other shooting guard deals that had an outsized impact on these playoffs
theathletic.com/4505747/2023/0… – 12:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The last six NBA title teams have had former Wizards players on their roster.
The Heat have zero (though Caron Butler is an assistant).
The Nuggets have four (K Caldwell-Pope, T Bryant, J Green, I Smith) and Ish Smith was with them three different times. pic.twitter.com/tzifcLXwLv – 9:58 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“It’s right up there with LeBron, Shaq, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning..his competitive nature is equal or if not higher than all of those guys.”
First ep of ‘Nothing But Net’ tonight at 7pm on @ESPNAusNZ. I’m joined by Udonis Haslem, KCP, @MarcJSpears and @NotoriousOHM! pic.twitter.com/biYl4QLG8L – 12:36 AM
More on this storyline
A dearth of wing depth, though, revealed itself to Denver’s decision-makers in Jamal Murray’s absence. And as the 2022 trade deadline approached, the Nuggets discussed a three-team deal with the Wizards and Thunder, league sources told Yahoo Sports, which would have landed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Denver. The framework, however, fell apart. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
This time, Booth surrendered Morris, breaking a promise to him to give Caldwell-Pope and Denver at large another chance to compete for a banner. Booth had a specific vision for the offensive weapons he wanted at Jokić’s disposal. “You have to have positionless guys, guys who can contain the ball and make shots,” Booth told Yahoo Sports. “Everybody wants two-way players, but [Jokić] likes to play with guys who know how to play basketball the right way.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
The reason Caldwell-Pope was beaming on Monday morning while reflecting on the trade was that it afforded him a chance to compete for another title, which wouldn’t have been the case had he remained in Washington. “It was a breath of fresh air,” he said. “I got a chance to compete for a championship again. Just knowing this team from playing them, I knew what we had and what I was coming into.” -via Denver Post / May 29, 2023