Lakers planning offseason with mindset that LeBron James will be back

Jovan Buha: The Lakers are planning their offseason with the mindset that LeBron is going to be back. I pegged it in a mailbag we did around 10 percent that he’s not back due to retirement or playing for another team, but that might even be a little high.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the future of LeBron James, the chances of landing Kyrie Irving, Lakers free agency updates for Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 12:27 PM
A look at the future of LeBron James, the chances of landing Kyrie Irving, Lakers free agency updates for Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 12:27 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Jokic being like Duncan good for the NBA? Was Olajuwon better than Shaq and Tim? Is it a bad look if LeBron leaves LA? Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed & more! Guests: @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Is Jokic being like Duncan good for the NBA? Was Olajuwon better than Shaq and Tim? Is it a bad look if LeBron leaves LA? Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed & more! Guests: @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“It’s right up there with LeBron, Shaq, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning..his competitive nature is equal or if not higher than all of those guys.”
First ep of ‘Nothing But Net’ tonight at 7pm on @ESPNAusNZ. I’m joined by Udonis Haslem, KCP, @MarcJSpears and @NotoriousOHM! pic.twitter.com/biYl4QLG8L – 12:36 AM
“It’s right up there with LeBron, Shaq, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning..his competitive nature is equal or if not higher than all of those guys.”
First ep of ‘Nothing But Net’ tonight at 7pm on @ESPNAusNZ. I’m joined by Udonis Haslem, KCP, @MarcJSpears and @NotoriousOHM! pic.twitter.com/biYl4QLG8L – 12:36 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The best of the rest of LeBron James. Kevin Durant. A healthy Anthony Davis. All are in Nikola Jokić’s wake to date, in the throes of what will be viewed as a classic postseason run when it’s over. Up next: the stubborn Miami Heat sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-how… – 9:32 PM
New for @YahooSports: The best of the rest of LeBron James. Kevin Durant. A healthy Anthony Davis. All are in Nikola Jokić’s wake to date, in the throes of what will be viewed as a classic postseason run when it’s over. Up next: the stubborn Miami Heat sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-how… – 9:32 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 107 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and his ability to control the narrative with media.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 29:30
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Finals pic.twitter.com/rgTo9x7DAh – 7:05 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 107 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and his ability to control the narrative with media.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 29:30
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Finals pic.twitter.com/rgTo9x7DAh – 7:05 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
On the eve of the Finals: Nikola Jokic is already one of the best scorers, creators, and 3-point shooters (!) in NBA playoff history.
In terms of offensive production, he’s already on a short list with Jordan and LeBron.
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 3:37 PM
On the eve of the Finals: Nikola Jokic is already one of the best scorers, creators, and 3-point shooters (!) in NBA playoff history.
In terms of offensive production, he’s already on a short list with Jordan and LeBron.
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 3:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We talk with the great @HowardBeck about the Lakers’ offseason, what/who to target, the LeBron/AD dynamic, etc. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/iyh5L9JG7Zk?t=1 – 3:28 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We talk with the great @HowardBeck about the Lakers’ offseason, what/who to target, the LeBron/AD dynamic, etc. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/iyh5L9JG7Zk?t=1 – 3:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Oh, now you remember when LeBron and the Lakers won a ‘Mickey Mouse’ title in 2020. They beat No. 8,4,3,4.
Guess who didn’t win a Mickey Mouse ring that year? The dude who lost to LeBron. Who’ll try to win a title beating No. 8, 8, 7, 4. Lowest in history.
2023 Play-In Title. – 2:45 PM
Oh, now you remember when LeBron and the Lakers won a ‘Mickey Mouse’ title in 2020. They beat No. 8,4,3,4.
Guess who didn’t win a Mickey Mouse ring that year? The dude who lost to LeBron. Who’ll try to win a title beating No. 8, 8, 7, 4. Lowest in history.
2023 Play-In Title. – 2:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
More on this storyline
I haven’t spoken to anyone who thinks LeBron James is retiring. The biggest reasons given to me for his comments after Game 4: fatigue from the season, frustration with getting swept and a reminder to the front office that the Lakers’ title window is closing, keeping a sense of urgency in the foreground. -via Los Angeles Times / June 1, 2023
People close to Sharpe said privately he did not seek to be the unquestioned leader on the show, but wanted to be an equal with Bayless in the program’s topic selection. Another element that seemed to bleed over between the two was that Sharpe is close with LeBron James, while Bayless has been a hard grader of James’ performance over the years. -via New York Post / June 1, 2023
Tony Jones: Aaron Gordon said out of all of his individual matchups in this postseason, Jimmy Butler is potentially the most complete player. Those previous matchups include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and LeBron James -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 31, 2023