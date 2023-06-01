Lakers planning on matching any contract Rui Hachimura signs?

Jovan Buha: Similarly to Reaves, I’ve heard the Lakers plan on matching any contract offer sheet Hachimura signs… I’ve heard different numbers on Rui. Initially, I heard he turned down a contract extension offer from Washington that was in that $14-15 million range (annually)… He stepped up big time in the playoffs. If Austin was their third-best player most nights, I’d say Rui was their fourth-best player most nights… I think his market is anywhere in that $15-18 million range annually. In that range, the Lakers would retain him. I think where it gets a little dicey is if there’s a team that sells themselves on Rui and offers three years, $60 million or four years, $80 million.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
A look at the future of LeBron James, the chances of landing Kyrie Irving, Lakers free agency updates for Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast.
Lakers rumors: Projecting the cost of re-signing key free agents like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura
Retaining restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, continues to be regarded as the Lakers’ preferred offseason course. Less clear is the extent of their appetite to re-sign Russell, who averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 32.3% from the field (including 13.3% from 3-point range) during Denver’s four-game sweep. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 28, 2023
For any clues to rival teams that could throw an offer sheet Hachimura’s direction, Indiana and Phoenix were considered strong suitors for him back in February, sources said, and nearly completed deals with the Wizards for him. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
As for Hachimura, the Lakers are expected to extend him a $7.7 million qualifying offer by June 29, making him a restricted free agent. Hachimura is also expected to have a strong market after his impressive playoff performance. The Lakers can also match any offer from another team. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023