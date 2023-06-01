Larry Brown thinks Allen Iverson could have been the GOAT

It was at this point that Larry Brown revealed his biggest regret about his relationship with Iverson. According to the former Sixers shot-caller, AI actually had a real shot of becoming the GOAT: “If I had done a better job of making Allen understand, then we might be talking about the greatest player who ever played the game,” Brown stated.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
More on this storyline
Brown himself is well aware of the pivotal role he played in Iverson’s career early on. As a matter of fact, Brown admits that he may have been a bit too hard on his young superstar. However, the 82-year-old former coach believes to this day that AI could have achieved much more than he did if only his head were in the right place: “I was kinda relentless to think that if I there was something I think you needed to work on, I wasn’t gonna let up, and that can be hard,” Brown said. “But my frustration with Allen was I didn’t think he did all the things necessary to play at the level I thought he could have.” -via Clutch Points / June 1, 2023
Clutch Points: “In my career I have one regret, not taking [Larry Brown’s] constructive criticism like I’m supposed to… Once I bought into it, that’s when everything changed. I went from a good player to an MVP [in 2001 w/ Sixers].” —Allen Iverson (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/vi2hgdmyJI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 1, 2023
The Sixers then battled their way to the finals. They defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 in the conference semifinals, and they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in another Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. They were then dispatched by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Per Warner Bros., NBA TV will release a documentary on that run: NBA TV will premiere a new special “Everything But the Chip: the 2001 76ers,” which revisits one of the most iconic teams in Philadelphia sports history – the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers – on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET. Led by 2001 NBA MVP Allen Iverson and 2001 NBA Coach of the Year Larry Brown, the 76ers won their first 10 games and never looked back in the Eastern Conference, eventually reaching the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. -via Sixers Wire / May 25, 2023