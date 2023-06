Larry Brown thinks Allen Iverson could have been the GOAT

Brown himself is well aware of the pivotal role he played in Iverson’s career early on. As a matter of fact, Brown admits that he may have been a bit too hard on his young superstar. However, the 82-year-old former coach believes to this day that AI could have achieved much more than he did if only his head were in the right place: “I was kinda relentless to think that if I there was something I think you needed to work on, I wasn’t gonna let up, and that can be hard,” Brown said. “But my frustration with Allen was I didn’t think he did all the things necessary to play at the level I thought he could have.” -via Clutch Points / June 1, 2023