LeBron James retirement talk due to fatigue, sweep frustration and reminder to Lakers' front office that title window is closing?

I haven’t spoken to anyone who thinks LeBron James is retiring. The biggest reasons given to me for his comments after Game 4: fatigue from the season, frustration with getting swept and a reminder to the front office that the Lakers’ title window is closing, keeping a sense of urgency in the foreground.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Jokic being like Duncan good for the NBA? Was Olajuwon better than Shaq and Tim? Is it a bad look if LeBron leaves LA? Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed & more! Guests: @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Is Jokic being like Duncan good for the NBA? Was Olajuwon better than Shaq and Tim? Is it a bad look if LeBron leaves LA? Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed & more! Guests: @FANalyst1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“It’s right up there with LeBron, Shaq, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning..his competitive nature is equal or if not higher than all of those guys.”
First ep of ‘Nothing But Net’ tonight at 7pm on @ESPNAusNZ. I’m joined by Udonis Haslem, KCP, @MarcJSpears and @NotoriousOHM! pic.twitter.com/biYl4QLG8L – 12:36 AM
“It’s right up there with LeBron, Shaq, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning..his competitive nature is equal or if not higher than all of those guys.”
First ep of ‘Nothing But Net’ tonight at 7pm on @ESPNAusNZ. I’m joined by Udonis Haslem, KCP, @MarcJSpears and @NotoriousOHM! pic.twitter.com/biYl4QLG8L – 12:36 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The best of the rest of LeBron James. Kevin Durant. A healthy Anthony Davis. All are in Nikola Jokić’s wake to date, in the throes of what will be viewed as a classic postseason run when it’s over. Up next: the stubborn Miami Heat sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-how… – 9:32 PM
New for @YahooSports: The best of the rest of LeBron James. Kevin Durant. A healthy Anthony Davis. All are in Nikola Jokić’s wake to date, in the throes of what will be viewed as a classic postseason run when it’s over. Up next: the stubborn Miami Heat sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-how… – 9:32 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 107 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and his ability to control the narrative with media.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 29:30
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Finals pic.twitter.com/rgTo9x7DAh – 7:05 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 107 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and his ability to control the narrative with media.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 29:30
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Finals pic.twitter.com/rgTo9x7DAh – 7:05 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
On the eve of the Finals: Nikola Jokic is already one of the best scorers, creators, and 3-point shooters (!) in NBA playoff history.
In terms of offensive production, he’s already on a short list with Jordan and LeBron.
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 3:37 PM
On the eve of the Finals: Nikola Jokic is already one of the best scorers, creators, and 3-point shooters (!) in NBA playoff history.
In terms of offensive production, he’s already on a short list with Jordan and LeBron.
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 3:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We talk with the great @HowardBeck about the Lakers’ offseason, what/who to target, the LeBron/AD dynamic, etc. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/iyh5L9JG7Zk?t=1 – 3:28 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We talk with the great @HowardBeck about the Lakers’ offseason, what/who to target, the LeBron/AD dynamic, etc. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/iyh5L9JG7Zk?t=1 – 3:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Oh, now you remember when LeBron and the Lakers won a ‘Mickey Mouse’ title in 2020. They beat No. 8,4,3,4.
Guess who didn’t win a Mickey Mouse ring that year? The dude who lost to LeBron. Who’ll try to win a title beating No. 8, 8, 7, 4. Lowest in history.
2023 Play-In Title. – 2:45 PM
Oh, now you remember when LeBron and the Lakers won a ‘Mickey Mouse’ title in 2020. They beat No. 8,4,3,4.
Guess who didn’t win a Mickey Mouse ring that year? The dude who lost to LeBron. Who’ll try to win a title beating No. 8, 8, 7, 4. Lowest in history.
2023 Play-In Title. – 2:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
Aaron Gordon reiterates his belief Jimmy Butler might be most complete player he covers during these playoffs, a list that also includes Karl- Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. – 2:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Who is the real GOAT?
RT for MJ
FAV for LeBron pic.twitter.com/gU3QPrszX4 – 12:49 PM
Who is the real GOAT?
RT for MJ
FAV for LeBron pic.twitter.com/gU3QPrszX4 – 12:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic’s triple-double wizardry isn’t the only thing that leaves opponents breathless in Denver. No active franchise in history has had more success at home compared to on the road.
The Mile High altitude isn’t a myth.
LeBron: “Yeah, it’s real.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:41 AM
Nikola Jokic’s triple-double wizardry isn’t the only thing that leaves opponents breathless in Denver. No active franchise in history has had more success at home compared to on the road.
The Mile High altitude isn’t a myth.
LeBron: “Yeah, it’s real.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:41 AM
More on this storyline
People close to Sharpe said privately he did not seek to be the unquestioned leader on the show, but wanted to be an equal with Bayless in the program’s topic selection. Another element that seemed to bleed over between the two was that Sharpe is close with LeBron James, while Bayless has been a hard grader of James’ performance over the years. -via New York Post / June 1, 2023
Tony Jones: Aaron Gordon said out of all of his individual matchups in this postseason, Jimmy Butler is potentially the most complete player. Those previous matchups include Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and LeBron James -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 31, 2023
Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler is a much different matchup compared to his other playoff assignments, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns: “Jimmy does everything. He does all of the intangible things. He plays the game within the game.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 30, 2023