Michael Malone compared Nikola Jokic to Tim Duncan

“He’s not trying to be something he’s not. He’s not trying to create a narrative other than ‘I’m Nikola Jokic, I play for the Denver Nuggets, I’m gonna do everything I can to help my team win and I’m gonna do it with class, professionalism and I’m never gonna make it about me. That’s the rarity,” Malone said of Jokic. “I often make the comparison, I never coached Tim Duncan, but just from coaching against him and hearing stories about those that have been around him, Tim Duncan was a selfless superstar. I look at Nikola Jokic in the same vein. I think Nikola Jokic is truly selfless superstar, where it’s not about him. He’s not looking for people to ‘Look at me, tell me how great I am’. He’s almost embarrassed by the attention. He’s just wants to be one of the guys in the locker room, have fun, work hard and win.”Source: Andrei de Guzman @ TalkBasket