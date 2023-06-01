Michael Malone compared Nikola Jokic to Tim Duncan

“He’s not trying to be something he’s not. He’s not trying to create a narrative other than ‘I’m Nikola Jokic, I play for the Denver Nuggets, I’m gonna do everything I can to help my team win and I’m gonna do it with class, professionalism and I’m never gonna make it about me. That’s the rarity,” Malone said of Jokic. “I often make the comparison, I never coached Tim Duncan, but just from coaching against him and hearing stories about those that have been around him, Tim Duncan was a selfless superstar. I look at Nikola Jokic in the same vein. I think Nikola Jokic is truly selfless superstar, where it’s not about him. He’s not looking for people to ‘Look at me, tell me how great I am’. He’s almost embarrassed by the attention. He’s just wants to be one of the guys in the locker room, have fun, work hard and win.”
From Nikola Jokic to Jimmy Butler and from Jamal Murray to Tyler Herro. The 2023 NBA Finals are on the way and here are 5 key factors for a high-demanding series.
Novak Djokovic Is Rooting For Nikola Jokic And the Denver Nuggets: 'I Hope They Win Their First Ring'
This was a great read. Love the perspective he shared about the team, about Joker, and about himself.
theplayerstribune.com/posts/jeff-gre… – 12:53 AM
List of dudes averaging a triple-double entering the NBA Finals, per ESPN
Wilt Chamberlin (1967)
Magic Johnson (1982)
Nikola Jokic (2023) pic.twitter.com/Ge5wlu9iHu – 11:36 PM
For @YahooSports: Our annual look at the legacies on the line in the NBA Finals, starring Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Erik Spoelstra and some veterans still holding out hope.
sports.yahoo.com/nikola-jokic-j… – 9:19 PM
Days after winning Game 7 in Boston, the Heat is ready for its NBA Finals challenge: The Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and the altitude. Erik Spoelstra: "They're ready to compete. If Denver wants to tip this thing off at the top of Everest, we'll do that."
How will the Heat defend Nikola Jokic? Can the Heat play zone vs. Nuggets? Can the Heat's historically great shot-making continue? And more in our Finals preview
Nuggets in 4.
I love the Heat.
I love Jimmy.
I love Spo.
But I think Denver is just a terrible matchup for Miami. This Nuggets team reminds me of the 2014 Spurs but if instead of 2014 Duncan you had 2005 Duncan.
Jokic is going to get some all-time top-15/20 buzz in a week. – 9:04 PM
So many quality pieces via @denverpost already today (with more coming).
Jimmy Butler said he wasn’t coming for Nikola Jokic after the the Markieff Morris incident: “That wasn’t my beef”
Via @BennettDurando
denverpost.com/2023/05/31/nik… – 8:57 PM
Asked Kevin Love who's the better outlet passer, him or Nikola Jokic: "It's definitely close. Out of the all-time outlet passers, he's definitely up there with the Unseld's, with the Walton's. I would throw myself in that mix of 4-5 guys."
Tristan Thompson brings his firsthand experience guarding Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference Finals to NBA Today. He has some advice for the Miami Heat:
Jimmy Butler clears the air on Heat-Nuggets skirmish from last season that involved Nikola Jokic
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 5:57 PM
NEW: Days after winning Game 7 in Boston, the Heat is ready for its NBA Finals challenge: The Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and the altitude. Spoelstra: "They're ready to compete. If Denver wants to tip this thing off at the top of Everest, we'll do that."
The Joker has historically great odds (-360) to win the NBA Finals MVP award 🃏
No one has been able to slow down Nikola Jokic in these playoffs. The Heat will be the last team to try.
Maybe with the Nuggets' long break, they are rusty and the Heat win a fourth straight Game 1 on the road to begin the #NBAFinals. Even so, this time it wouldn't matter. Jokic and Murray are on too much of a roll to be stopped now.
apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 4:44 PM
Playoff leaders:
PTS — Jayson Tatum
REB — Anthony Davis
AST — Nikola Jokic
STL — Jimmy Butler
BLK — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/56pwf6i0Yg – 4:42 PM
Nikola Jokic reveals modeling his game on 'one of the best power forwards' naming Tim Duncan #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:14 PM
Nikola Jokic reveals modeling his game on ‘one of the best power forwards’ naming Tim Duncan #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:14 PM
Nikola Jokic reveals modeling his game on 'one of the best power forwards' #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 PM
Nikola Jokic reveals modeling his game on ‘one of the best power forwards’ #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 PM
We created a bunch of special NBA Finals props/parlays for @FDSportsbook
My favorite bets for the series…
Jokic 50+ Club -110
Murray most 3s/Den wins +105
Also like…
Denver wins in 4 or 5 +110
Everything is here…
sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nba… – 3:59 PM
The Joker got a haircut 💇♂️!
What does that mean for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals ? – 3:51 PM
The Nuggets are a -400 favorite to win the NBA title at @BetMGM. Just don’t tell Nikola Jokic that.
“I think in the Finals, there are no favorites. These are gonna be the hardest games of our lives.”
pic.twitter.com/4bwFjEGgcm – 3:37 PM
On the eve of the Finals: Nikola Jokic is already one of the best scorers, creators, and 3-point shooters (!) in NBA playoff history.
In terms of offensive production, he’s already on a short list with Jordan and LeBron.
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 3:37 PM
On the eve of the Finals: Nikola Jokic is already one of the best scorers, creators, and 3-point shooters (!) in NBA playoff history.
In terms of offensive production, he’s already on a short list with Jordan and LeBron.
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Porter Jr. on Nikola Jokic: "I enjoy his humility and selflessness."
Michael Porter Jr. on Nikola Jokic: “I enjoy his humility and selflessness.” pic.twitter.com/JuoNYaODr9 – 3:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, on accepting his role behind Joker/Jamal:
Michael Porter Jr.'s one word to describe Nikola Jokic: "Consistent."
How will the Heat defend Nikola Jokic? Can the Heat play zone vs. Nuggets? Can the Heat's historically great shot-making continue? And much more in our NBA Finals preview
With Victor Wembanyama on the way, there are no plans for the Spurs to formally add Tim Duncan to the staff. However …
News that Duncan might be around to help mentor Wemby in an unofficial capacity is not surprising at all.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:11 PM
With Victor Wembanyama on the way, there are no plans for the Spurs to formally add Tim Duncan to the staff. However …
News that Duncan might be around to help mentor Wemby in an unofficial capacity is not surprising at all.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Asked DeAndre what he has brought to the Nuggets & Jokic:
“My job as a veteran is to be ready and give insight and knowledge of things. Nikola does not need motivation, he’s ready at all times. But I def give the guys motivation because it’s a tough and long journey for us.” pic.twitter.com/CngW4IAGk2 – 2:54 PM
Asked DeAndre what he has brought to the Nuggets & Jokic:
“My job as a veteran is to be ready and give insight and knowledge of things. Nikola does not need motivation, he’s ready at all times. But I def give the guys motivation because it’s a tough and long journey for us.” pic.twitter.com/CngW4IAGk2 – 2:54 PM
NBA’s Mark Broussard, moderating the media day news conference, announces “last question” for Nikola Jokic.
Jokic, eyebrow raised, nodding in appreciation: “Oh, good job.” – 2:54 PM
"I think we're not the favorites. In the Finals there are no favorites. This is going to be the hardest games of our lives," Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said.
Nikola Jokic asked if he's the best player on the Nuggets: "Sometimes I am and sometimes I'm not. And I'm cool with that."
DeAndre Jordan on wanting Jokic to be more aggressive at times:
“Nikola Jokic is a straight shooter and he really values honesty. When we want him to be aggressive, we tell him straight up that this is what we need from you right now and he understands.” #StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/igKmSeWzFv – 2:51 PM
Nikola Jokic on the Tim Duncan comparisons: "Model my game (after him)? Probably. He's one of the best power forward players ever, he played with such an ease…I think he's a great player to look up to."
DeAndre Jordan on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s PNR:
Their two-man game is one of the best that I have ever seen.”#StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/nXgfoN55us – 2:49 PM
DeAndre Jordan on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s PNR:
Their two-man game is one of the best that I have ever seen.”#StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/nXgfoN55us – 2:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Was the big break an advantage for the Nuggets?
Nikola Jokic on matching up vs. Bam: "I don't think it's me versus Bam. It's Denver versus Miami."
Braun on what he sees from Nikola Jokic on a daily basis.
“He’s the best basketball player in the world for a reason.” #StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/0P1jyf7pe8 – 2:44 PM
Braun on what he sees from Nikola Jokic on a daily basis.
“He’s the best basketball player in the world for a reason.” #StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/0P1jyf7pe8 – 2:44 PM
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic does it with class.
The two-time MVP agrees. pic.twitter.com/OKQzX6Wo3M – 2:42 PM
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic does it with class.
The two-time MVP agrees. pic.twitter.com/OKQzX6Wo3M – 2:42 PM
Michael Malone compares Nikola Jokić to Tim Duncan as a selfless superstar.
"It's never about me."
“It’s never about me.” pic.twitter.com/wGHK27eQho – 2:41 PM
Michael Malone compares Nikola Jokić to Tim Duncan as a selfless superstar.
“It’s never about me.” pic.twitter.com/wGHK27eQho – 2:41 PM
Michael Malone praises Heat zone. Also says the Nuggets are ready for it.
Michael Malone, speaking on Nikola Jokic … who's waiting patiently in the corner for his press conference.
Michael Malone, speaking on Nikola Jokic … who’s waiting patiently in the corner for his press conference. pic.twitter.com/4VZyp3l9Yo – 2:39 PM
Michael Malone, on how to beat Miami’s zone:
“The best zone offense is your defense.”
Said it’s not college. Bam can’t stand in the paint forever. – 2:36 PM
Michael Malone, on how to beat Miami’s zone:
“The best zone offense is your defense.”
Said it’s not college. Bam can’t stand in the paint forever. – 2:36 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokić attacking zone defense:
“We’re prepared for it. If we do see zone, I think a lot of teams will panic.”
Says Jokić and the Nuggets will focus on entering the ball into the middle and work from there. – 2:36 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokić attacking zone defense:
“We’re prepared for it. If we do see zone, I think a lot of teams will panic.”
Says Jokić and the Nuggets will focus on entering the ball into the middle and work from there. – 2:36 PM
Michael Malone: "Right now I think our offensive rating is the best ever for a team in the Finals."
Michael Malone on Heat's zone: "I thought their zone and their pressure back to zone was key in that series against Boston. … We're prepared for it."
Michael Malone says he's excited to deal with the "circus" even if he's answering similar questions for the third time in a row.
Michael Malone says he’s excited to deal with the “circus” even if he’s answering similar questions for the third time in a row. pic.twitter.com/xXksjt7t5D – 2:33 PM
Ish Smith said Nikola Jokic has the shotmaking of Dirk Nowitzki, has the passing of Arvydas Sabonis or Vlade Divac and the rebounding is like Z-Bo. Said it is a crazy combination all in a player.
Ish Smith said Nikola Jokic has the shotmaking of Dirk Nowitzki, has the passing of Arvydas Sabonis or Vlade Divac and the rebounding is like Z-Bo. Said it is a crazy combination all in a player. #StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/cHn5XyXzVu – 2:33 PM
Michael Malone: "This is the NBA Finals. It doesn't get any bigger than this."
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Malone about to speak at Finals Media Day.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Malone about to speak at Finals Media Day. pic.twitter.com/H2QqssXJ3Y – 2:31 PM
When asked about the 2-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray the word Reggie Jackson used was,"special."
When asked about the 2-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray the word Reggie Jackson used was,”special.” #StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/qoCaJupAB3 – 2:30 PM
Joker is the only 2-time MVP in 76 years to:
Never win a ring
Never win Finals MVP
Never win All-Star MVP
To never beat at least 2 higher seeds in the playoffs
Streets is watching – 2:29 PM
WARNING: Nikola Jokic is HOT before the start of NBA Finals ❤️🔥 #NBAFinals
pic.twitter.com/ACavHBp0ge – 2:23 PM
WARNING: Nikola Jokic is HOT before the start of NBA Finals ❤️🔥 #NBAFinals
pic.twitter.com/ACavHBp0ge – 2:23 PM
Long chat between Michael Malone and Jamal Murray while the Nuggets shoot free throws. pic.twitter.com/6R7LvLy6vT – 2:19 PM
Long chat between Michael Malone and Jamal Murray while the Nuggets shoot free throws. pic.twitter.com/6R7LvLy6vT – 2:19 PM
Competition part of practice that’s open to media.
Jokic and MPJ’s side has won the first three competitions and Jokic has ended each with his well known middle finger up. pic.twitter.com/S6wxlWUWP2 – 2:11 PM
Competition part of practice that’s open to media.
Jokic and MPJ’s side has won the first three competitions and Jokic has ended each with his well known middle finger up. pic.twitter.com/S6wxlWUWP2 – 2:11 PM
Nikola Jokic still practicing with his wedding ring on his shoe. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ivBXkSojXh – 2:10 PM
Nikola Jokic still practicing with his wedding ring on his shoe. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ivBXkSojXh – 2:10 PM
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at 2023 NBA Finals media day: “I’M HOT!” pic.twitter.com/3uSYa3MUvb – 2:06 PM
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at 2023 NBA Finals media day: “I’M HOT!” pic.twitter.com/3uSYa3MUvb – 2:06 PM
Spo and Michael Malone are the 2nd & 4th-longest tenured coaches in the NBA.
@VinceGoodwill and @realStanVG don’t understand why teams get rid of successful coaches.
Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️
🍎: apple.co/3C0LpwI
✳️: spoti.fi/45xvS5f
📺: youtu.be/EqZfIUvSMA0 pic.twitter.com/zlJ4q7whKU – 2:00 PM
Spo and Michael Malone are the 2nd & 4th-longest tenured coaches in the NBA.
@VinceGoodwill and @realStanVG don’t understand why teams get rid of successful coaches.
Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️
🍎: apple.co/3C0LpwI
✳️: spoti.fi/45xvS5f
📺: youtu.be/EqZfIUvSMA0 pic.twitter.com/zlJ4q7whKU – 2:00 PM
Jalen Williams will be a media correspondent for the NBA Finals.
Every Thunder fan knows JDub is an S tier social media follow.
Can’t wait for the Jokic caption translations. pic.twitter.com/9rjgYTB4ii – 1:43 PM
Jalen Williams will be a media correspondent for the NBA Finals.
Every Thunder fan knows JDub is an S tier social media follow.
Can’t wait for the Jokic caption translations. pic.twitter.com/9rjgYTB4ii – 1:43 PM
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis still has more than all of them combined. pic.twitter.com/VeUQvja0EW – 1:22 PM
Most blocks by a player remaining this playoffs:
13 — Kyle Lowry
13 — Nikola Jokic
11 — Jimmy Butler
11 — Bam Adebayo
Anthony Davis still has more than all of them combined. pic.twitter.com/VeUQvja0EW – 1:22 PM
As Nikola Jokic prepares to tip off his first Finals appearance, @zachkram counts the ways that Jokic is already one of the best playoff performers in NBA history
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 1:16 PM
As Nikola Jokic prepares to tip off his first Finals appearance, @zachkram counts the ways that Jokic is already one of the best playoff performers in NBA history
theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 1:16 PM
NEW: Can Aaron Gordon check Jimmy Butler? Can Kyle Lowry keep up his recent strong play? How physical will Miami get with Nikola Jokic? @SInow asked a veteran coach to weigh in on key questions for the Finals si.com/nba/2023/05/31… – 1:10 PM
NEW: Can Aaron Gordon check Jimmy Butler? Can Kyle Lowry keep up his recent strong play? How physical will Miami get with Nikola Jokic? @SInow asked a veteran coach to weigh in on key questions for the Finals si.com/nba/2023/05/31… – 1:10 PM
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos preview the Finals matchup on ‘Group Chat’: youtu.be/OZiaHabCKKA – 12:46 PM
How much do Jimmy Butler and the Heat have left in the tank?
How will the Heat contain Jokic?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos preview the Finals matchup on ‘Group Chat’: youtu.be/OZiaHabCKKA – 12:46 PM
NEW: How will the Heat defend Nikola Jokic? Can the Heat play zone vs. Nuggets? Can the Heat’s historically great shot-making continue? And much more in our NBA Finals preview miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:30 PM
NEW: How will the Heat defend Nikola Jokic? Can the Heat play zone vs. Nuggets? Can the Heat’s historically great shot-making continue? And much more in our NBA Finals preview miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:30 PM
The five most interesting players to @YourManDevine in the 2023 NBA Finals:
▪️ Aaron Gordon
▪️ Jamal Murray
▪️ Bam Adebayo
▪️ Caleb Martin
▪️ Duncan Robinson
➡️ yhoo.it/42dSaGg pic.twitter.com/CFKFkmlFbB – 12:26 PM
The five most interesting players to @YourManDevine in the 2023 NBA Finals:
▪️ Aaron Gordon
▪️ Jamal Murray
▪️ Bam Adebayo
▪️ Caleb Martin
▪️ Duncan Robinson
➡️ yhoo.it/42dSaGg pic.twitter.com/CFKFkmlFbB – 12:26 PM
New: Duncan Robinson told @OldManAndThree the wild details behind the motives for his Hulk Hogan Game 7 taunt of the Garden crowd: payback for being added to a Celtics fan group chat masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:07 PM
New: Duncan Robinson told @OldManAndThree the wild details behind the motives for his Hulk Hogan Game 7 taunt of the Garden crowd: payback for being added to a Celtics fan group chat masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:07 PM
NBA champs to go undefeated at home since the NBA playoffs expanded to 16 teams.
2017 Warriors.
1996 Bulls.
1987 Lakers.
1986 Celtics.
Jokic and the Nuggets join that iconic group if they can stay perfect at home. – 12:01 PM
NBA champs to go undefeated at home since the NBA playoffs expanded to 16 teams.
2017 Warriors.
1996 Bulls.
1987 Lakers.
1986 Celtics.
Jokic and the Nuggets join that iconic group if they can stay perfect at home. – 12:01 PM
El menosprecio a Nikola Jokic y lo que representa no tarda en revelarse.
¿Lo excluyes de tu lista de los cinco jugadores más merecedores de un contrato Supermax?
Mándame tu lista. pic.twitter.com/Yk5UtsnuoH – 11:55 AM
El menosprecio a Nikola Jokic y lo que representa no tarda en revelarse.
¿Lo excluyes de tu lista de los cinco jugadores más merecedores de un contrato Supermax?
Mándame tu lista. pic.twitter.com/Yk5UtsnuoH – 11:55 AM
Erik Spoelstra and Michael Malone, two of the longer tenured coaches in the NBA. You know Stan Van Gundy has thoughts on the merry go round on the sidelines. The “Good Word” pod
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/EqZfIUvSMA0
APPLE: apple.co/3C0LpwI
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/45xvS5f pic.twitter.com/uWI0idrdDF – 11:24 AM
Erik Spoelstra and Michael Malone, two of the longer tenured coaches in the NBA. You know Stan Van Gundy has thoughts on the merry go round on the sidelines. The “Good Word” pod
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/EqZfIUvSMA0
APPLE: apple.co/3C0LpwI
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/45xvS5f pic.twitter.com/uWI0idrdDF – 11:24 AM
Bogdan Bogdanovic shared his pick for the upcoming NBA Finals clash between two Nikolas — Jokic and Jovic 👀
Hawks guard also commented on his potential return to Partizan Belgrade:
basketnews.com/news-190150-bo… – 11:15 AM
Bogdan Bogdanovic shared his pick for the upcoming NBA Finals clash between two Nikolas — Jokic and Jovic 👀
Hawks guard also commented on his potential return to Partizan Belgrade:
basketnews.com/news-190150-bo… – 11:15 AM
Feature: Like many NBA superstars, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a conductor, scorer & leader rolled into one.
But some beautiful & rare contradictions power Joker’s sublime brilliance.
w/ @arturgalocha for @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… pic.twitter.com/5Q8laCoQGE – 10:56 AM
Feature: Like many NBA superstars, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a conductor, scorer & leader rolled into one.
But some beautiful & rare contradictions power Joker’s sublime brilliance.
w/ @arturgalocha for @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… pic.twitter.com/5Q8laCoQGE – 10:56 AM
NBA Finals: How Nuggets built a title-contending roster with gamble on Nikola Jokic, forgotten pick swap, more
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 10:00 AM
NBA Finals: How Nuggets built a title-contending roster with gamble on Nikola Jokic, forgotten pick swap, more
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 10:00 AM
In head-to-head matchups:
Jimmy — Jokic —
22.9 PPG 19.4 PPG
5.1 RPG 9.6 RPG
5.7 APG 6.4 APG
46/33/90% 53/46/84% pic.twitter.com/YOLVG7NPaY – 9:52 AM
In head-to-head matchups:
Jimmy — Jokic —
22.9 PPG 19.4 PPG
5.1 RPG 9.6 RPG
5.7 APG 6.4 APG
46/33/90% 53/46/84% pic.twitter.com/YOLVG7NPaY – 9:52 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Are Heavy Favorites To Win 1st NBA Championship via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:35 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Are Heavy Favorites To Win 1st NBA Championship via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:35 AM
From PM: What boxscore didn’t reveal about Bam. PLUS Caleb’s contract; Vincent/Duncan; Riley’s feats; TV ratings; lots more Heat: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:31 AM
From PM: What boxscore didn’t reveal about Bam. PLUS Caleb’s contract; Vincent/Duncan; Riley’s feats; TV ratings; lots more Heat: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:31 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Finals 2023:
Denver Nuggets coach, Seton Hall Prep product Michael Malone says facing Miami Heat ‘will be the biggest challenge of our lives’ nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 9:04 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Finals 2023:
Denver Nuggets coach, Seton Hall Prep product Michael Malone says facing Miami Heat ‘will be the biggest challenge of our lives’ nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 9:04 AM
Michael Malone showing up to media day after spending a week off playing pickleball pic.twitter.com/KjDl1Yssht – 9:00 AM
Michael Malone showing up to media day after spending a week off playing pickleball pic.twitter.com/KjDl1Yssht – 9:00 AM
🃏 Nikola Jokic will have the opportunity to win his first-ever ring in the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Heat
🇷🇸 Another legendary Serbian center like Vlade Divac wished him the best of luck ahead of the best-of-seven series against Miami
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:03 AM
🃏 Nikola Jokic will have the opportunity to win his first-ever ring in the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Heat
🇷🇸 Another legendary Serbian center like Vlade Divac wished him the best of luck ahead of the best-of-seven series against Miami
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:03 AM
The 2023 NBA Finals will be just the fourth Finals since 1979 to not feature at least one of the following eight players:
Michael Jordan,
Magic Johnson,
Larry Bird,
Shaquille O’Neal,
Tim Duncan,
Kobe Bryant,
LeBron James
or
Steph Curry. – 12:57 PM
The 2023 NBA Finals will be just the fourth Finals since 1979 to not feature at least one of the following eight players:
Michael Jordan,
Magic Johnson,
Larry Bird,
Shaquille O’Neal,
Tim Duncan,
Kobe Bryant,
LeBron James
or
Steph Curry. – 12:57 PM
I’ve talked a ton about Caleb Martin on this run, but man is it super cool to see Duncan Robinson doing this at the highest level
His path has been rocky, and he stayed the course and has come up HUGE in so many of these games
True professional – 9:09 AM
I’ve talked a ton about Caleb Martin on this run, but man is it super cool to see Duncan Robinson doing this at the highest level
His path has been rocky, and he stayed the course and has come up HUGE in so many of these games
True professional – 9:09 AM
NBA Finals with just one All-Star per team
1998: Michael Jordan, Karl Malone
2003: Tim Duncan, Jason Kidd
2023: NIKOLA JOKIC, BAM ADEBAYO
A reminder that Jimmy Butler didn’t make the All-Star Game three months ago 😑 – 11:07 PM
NBA Finals with just one All-Star per team
1998: Michael Jordan, Karl Malone
2003: Tim Duncan, Jason Kidd
2023: NIKOLA JOKIC, BAM ADEBAYO
A reminder that Jimmy Butler didn’t make the All-Star Game three months ago 😑 – 11:07 PM
Duncan Robinson scoring on Sam Hauser in the 4th quarter of Game 7 of the ECF, just like we all predicted back in October. – 10:28 PM
Duncan Robinson scoring on Sam Hauser in the 4th quarter of Game 7 of the ECF, just like we all predicted back in October. – 10:28 PM
Wait is Duncan Robinson taunting the Boston Garden after that layup ? 🤣 – 10:28 PM
Wait is Duncan Robinson taunting the Boston Garden after that layup ? 🤣 – 10:28 PM
The Duncan Robinson back door cut has become a guilty pleasure to watch. It shouldn’t be successful but it continues to be successful – 10:27 PM
The Duncan Robinson back door cut has become a guilty pleasure to watch. It shouldn’t be successful but it continues to be successful – 10:27 PM
One last Duncan Robinson backdoor layup for this series and the boo birds are out with the Celtics down 21. – 10:26 PM
One last Duncan Robinson backdoor layup for this series and the boo birds are out with the Celtics down 21. – 10:26 PM
Caleb Martin taking over on offense and Duncan Robinson taking over on defense
Okay – 9:20 PM
Caleb Martin taking over on offense and Duncan Robinson taking over on defense
Okay – 9:20 PM
THE RUMORS ARE TRUE DUNCAN ROBINSON BLOCKED A THREE pic.twitter.com/SnQ3moZNrz – 9:19 PM
THE RUMORS ARE TRUE DUNCAN ROBINSON BLOCKED A THREE pic.twitter.com/SnQ3moZNrz – 9:19 PM
Briefly nodded off and had the weirdest dream – dreamt hat Duncan Robinson blocked a Jaylen Brown stepback 3. – 9:18 PM
Briefly nodded off and had the weirdest dream – dreamt hat Duncan Robinson blocked a Jaylen Brown stepback 3. – 9:18 PM
This is BY FAR the most 2s Duncan Robinson has ever made in a playoff series 😆 – 9:12 PM
This is BY FAR the most 2s Duncan Robinson has ever made in a playoff series 😆 – 9:12 PM
A reminder that Duncan Robinson began his career at D-3 Williams College and now has a $90M NBA contract
If you work hard and perfect your craft, anything is possible. ephsports.williams.edu/sports/mens-ba… – 9:04 PM
A reminder that Duncan Robinson began his career at D-3 Williams College and now has a $90M NBA contract
If you work hard and perfect your craft, anything is possible. ephsports.williams.edu/sports/mens-ba… – 9:04 PM
Al Horford not closing out to Duncan Robinson getting free over a screen is a head scratcher. He started to do it then said screw it and watched. – 9:04 PM
Al Horford not closing out to Duncan Robinson getting free over a screen is a head scratcher. He started to do it then said screw it and watched. – 9:04 PM
Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith in to start the 2Q, alongside Lowry, Gabe and Bam. So a new lineup. – 9:02 PM
Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith in to start the 2Q, alongside Lowry, Gabe and Bam. So a new lineup. – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn: Nikola Jokić on being compared to Tim Duncan: “I think he’s a great player to look up to. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 31, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone compares Nikola Jokić to Tim Duncan as a selfless superstar. “It’s never about me.” pic.twitter.com/wGHK27eQho -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 31, 2023
NBA Central: Robert Horry says he’s taking Hakeem over Shaq and Duncan (Via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/29qcpqw3pI -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 30, 2023
This time, Booth surrendered Morris, breaking a promise to him to give Caldwell-Pope and Denver at large another chance to compete for a banner. Booth had a specific vision for the offensive weapons he wanted at Jokić’s disposal. “You have to have positionless guys, guys who can contain the ball and make shots,” Booth told Yahoo Sports. “Everybody wants two-way players, but [Jokić] likes to play with guys who know how to play basketball the right way.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023