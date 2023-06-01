Michael Porter: 'Basically, my whole life revolves around just trying to be able to stay healthy'

“All the extra work that most guys have to put in, which is a lot, I’m having to do three times that much just to be able to play,” Porter Jr. says, adding later: “Basically, my whole life revolves around just trying to be able to stay healthy.”
Source: Mirin Fader @ The Ringer
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. on Nikola Jokic: “I enjoy his humility and selflessness.” pic.twitter.com/JuoNYaODr9 – 3:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, on accepting his role behind Joker/Jamal:
“It’s a sacrifice thing but I think a lot of players on this team sacrifice.” – 3:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr. on his injury recovery:
“One thing that’s just helped me is to put my feelings aside and do what needs to be done.”
“Trying to be grateful for the moment and realize that there’s still a long way to go.” pic.twitter.com/ucxXvsVbcb – 3:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr: “I don’t ever really need to get my confidence up. It stays with me…I like watching my mistakes more than my highlights.” pic.twitter.com/ShB4SOF86k – 3:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr.‘s one word to describe Nikola Jokic: “Consistent.” pic.twitter.com/VDrtm6qTRn – 3:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr. expands upon his journey and what this moment means to him. pic.twitter.com/1GCV4pT7yp – 3:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“All the extra work that most guys have to put in, which is a lot, I’m having to do three times that much just to be able to play.” —Michael Porter Jr.
@MirinFader on MPJ’s resiliency, growth, and evolving game: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 1:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If Tyler Herro comes back in Game 3, DEN is going to attack him relentlessly.
In the Dec matchup (most healthy matchup), DEN started running actions with KCP just to involve Herro in screening actions & it got DEN great looks. MPJ also posted him up a few times with success. – 11:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Denver starters against the zone this season and playoffs (major small sample size here, but whoa baby):
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 1.52 PPP (21 possessions)
Nikola Jokic – 1.36 PPP (22)
Aaron Gordon – 1.35 PPP (23)
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.34 PPP (32)
Jamal Murray – 1.00 PPP (29) – 12:16 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I already know this is gonna be MPJ at the Heat arena pic.twitter.com/Pg0Q9X0TMa – 10:44 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr says he’s been trying to take time to reflect and be grateful – especially given everything he’s gone through personally with his health. He says he does gratefulness journaling.
“Gotta take moments to reflect, that makes it worth it” – 2:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr said the Nuggets have been “trying to keep our head down and stay focused until we get this ring” pic.twitter.com/6tflA2othW – 2:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ on Christian Braun:
“He already has a very good foundation as a player on this team.”
“He just brings a winning culture.”
Said it’s hard to play as a rookie on a playoff team and that Christian has already accomplished a lot. – 2:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Porter jr said he was big fan of Carmelo Anthony and his legacy and they grew up relationship off the court. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 2:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Porter Jr. says the Nuggets are doing their best to focus on themselves as they wait for their Finals opponent. “It’s definitely been a long wait. It seems like it’s been forever since we last played.” – 2:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ:
“The Celtics are making history right now, they’re very resilient.”
“We’re not really hoping for any team to win [Game 7].” – 2:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ said he’s heard a lot from Trae Young (who was at Game 4 in Los Angeles) and his former HS coach Brandon Roy. Said Roy’s called him and only offered criticisms. Mike had a big smile on his face while answering. – 2:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Porter jr said he talked with Trae Young and he shared that Young is jealous that the Nuggets are in the NBA Finals. Also he mentioned Brandon Roy gave him advices through the process. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 2:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ says that the Nuggets have emphasized taking care of the basketball in their prep for both Boston and Miami, given that both teams “average around 20 points off turnovers.”
Calls Boston talented and full of hoopers. Used “gritty” to describe Miami. – 2:16 PM
MPJ says that the Nuggets have emphasized taking care of the basketball in their prep for both Boston and Miami, given that both teams “average around 20 points off turnovers.”
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ said he’s been journaling to reflect on his journey from three back surgeries to the NBA Finals. Called it gratefulness journaling. – 2:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ:
“Took a couple days of rest and just watched these games. We know we could play either team.” pic.twitter.com/wdLZTlMFGi – 2:14 PM
More on this storyline
The first surgery occurred during his freshman year at Missouri in 2017, in which he played just 53 minutes in three games; the second occurred before the start of his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets in 2018, causing him to miss the entire season. He had barely played basketball for two years. Now he was facing a prolonged absence again. The game he so brilliantly dominated felt like it had been stolen from him, and all he could do was helplessly wonder why. “Why?” he asked, lying on that bed a year and a half ago. “Why is this happening to me again?” -via The Ringer / June 1, 2023
Emotionally, coping with his third procedure weighed on him. “There was a lot of sad feelings and there was a lot of really, honestly, depression and anxiety,” Porter Jr. says, “not knowing if you’re able to fulfill what you thought for your life.” -via The Ringer / June 1, 2023
As a result, he’s morphed into a more all-around player, making selfless plays that contribute to winning basketball. It helps, too, that he is playing with one of the most dominant centers ever: two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. “Being able to play with Nikola has been awesome for me,” Porter Jr. says, adding that Jokic embodies the selflessness that the Nuggets have embraced. “You have to be kind of like that if you want everyone, the whole team, to be like that.” -via The Ringer / June 1, 2023