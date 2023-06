Michael Porter: 'Basically, my whole life revolves around just trying to be able to stay healthy'

The first surgery occurred during his freshman year at Missouri in 2017, in which he played just 53 minutes in three games; the second occurred before the start of his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets in 2018, causing him to miss the entire season. He had barely played basketball for two years. Now he was facing a prolonged absence again. The game he so brilliantly dominated felt like it had been stolen from him, and all he could do was helplessly wonder why. “Why?” he asked, lying on that bed a year and a half ago. “Why is this happening to me again?” -via The Ringer / June 1, 2023