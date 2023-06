Nick Nurse: I'd be very happy if James Harden comes back to 76ers

Brandon Scoop: Nikola Jokic can’t be compared to any big man past or present says Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone to @BallySports : “Nikola Jokić is the BEST Nikola Jokić that I’ve ever seen.” Full Quote Below: “You know, I think we always want to whether if it’s a current player in the NBA or is a great player that’s about to come in the NBA, everybody wants to say He’s THIS guy or he’s THAT guy and really Nikola Jokić is Nikola Jokić, you know? I think that the league probably 20 years ago, David Stern and Adam Silver; one of their goals was to globalize the game and that mission has been accomplished. I mean, you look at the last four MVP’s — Giannis. Look at Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid. Look at all the international talent. But I think Nikola Jokić is unique, is his own player. You can make comparisons because of his size, his skill and the passing and the basketball IQ but, I’ve been coaching in this league for 20-plus years and I’ve been around here for a long time through my father and Nikola Jokić is the BEST Nikola Jokić that I’ve ever seen.” -via Twitter / June 1, 2023