Nick Nurse: I'd be very happy if James Harden comes back to 76ers

Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse says he’d be “very happy” if James Harden comes back, saying he’s a “great player.” As for Joel Embiid, he says he’s thrown just about everything he could at Embiid over the years and he always immediately adjusts to it, and has always impressed him.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Trent Eskin: “Do you want James Harden back?”
Nurse: “James Harden’s a great player.”
Grimm: “didn’t answer the question.”
Nurse: “well…James has a decision to make. And I’d be very happy if he came back.” pic.twitter.com/ets1eUD2wl – 5:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Nick Nurse touched on James Harden today as he takes over the job in Philly #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/01/six… via @SixersWire – 5:05 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic’s career playoff averages:
27.3 Pts, 11.9 Reb, 7.3 Ast
All-time ranks: 9th, 17th, 19th
More PPG than…
Baylor, Curry, Kobe, Wilt, Giannis
More RPG than…
Kareem, Shaq, Olajuwon, KG, Duncan
More APG than…
LeBron, Bird, Harden, Zeke, West – 5:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“James has a decision to make and I’d be very happy if he came back.”
Nick Nurse would like James Harden back in Philly 🤝
(via @Sportsnet)
pic.twitter.com/XNgDPDjWSl – 4:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Great question today from @PaulHudrick for Nick Nurse on winning without necessarily having a ton of continuity pic.twitter.com/I1kxu1Bof4 – 4:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Nick Nurse had an opportunity to coach the Phoenix Suns or the Milwaukee Bucks and he chose Philly. He explained his decision to do so. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/01/nic… via @SixersWire – 4:14 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
As Nick Nurse became more relaxed, he came off authentic, and gave detailed answers. Very good introduction. – 3:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey on why Sixers landed on Nick Nurse in their coaching search: “It was a pretty long list and we thought he was a pretty special candidate.” – 3:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse: “I took the job because of these two guys and their track record,” referring to Josh Harris and Daryl Morey, in addition to the roster. – 3:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse said he’s talked to James Harden on the phone and plans to meet with him ahead of free agency. His sales pitch? “Winning is the sell.” – 3:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nurse says he has talked to James Harden since taking the Sixers job. – 3:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nick Nurse says he wants to give Tyrese Maxey more reps in the pick-and-roll in an effort to turn him into more of a creator. Says that’s the first thing he thinks of with Maxey’s improvement. – 3:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse says he’d be “very happy” if James Harden comes back, saying he’s a “great player.” As for Joel Embiid, he says he’s thrown just about everything he could at Embiid over the years and he always immediately adjusts to it, and has always impressed him. – 3:20 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“James(Harden) has a decision to make, and I’d be very happy if he came back. – Sixers HC Nick Nurse. – 3:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Nick Nurse on James Harden:
“James has a decision to make and I’d be very happy if he came back.” – 3:19 PM
Nick Nurse on James Harden:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nurse on James Harden: “James has a decision to make, and we’d be very happy if he was back.” – 3:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nick Nurse: “James [Harden] has a decision to make and I’d be very happy if he came back.” – 3:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“James has a decision to make. I’d be very happy if he came back.” – Nick Nurse – 3:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Howard Eskin introduces himself to Nick Nurse with “or, as Daryl would say, Trent Crimm”. – 3:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nick Nurse, on developing a relationship with Joel Embiid: “I think he really competes, and he really wants to be great. It’s a collaborative effort (with your stars)…For me, I just want him to have as much success as possible, and that translate to team success as well.” – 3:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Nick Nurse on how he sees his future with this @sixers team:
“This team could be playing tonight…
I don’t vibrate on the frequency of the past. Whatever’s happened doesn’t matter to me. I’m looking forward to how we can get it done, from start to finish.” – 3:09 PM
Nick Nurse on how he sees his future with this @sixers team:
“This team could be playing tonight…
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse: “I don’t vibrate on the frequency of the past.” Says that it’s about starting with a clean slate moving forward for everyone involved, and compares where Philly is to where Toronto was prior to him becoming head coach. – 3:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse on how to get Philadelphia past the second round: “I think this team could be playing tonight … that combination of staying healthy, the ball bouncing your way, figuring out the long grind of the playoffs … all of those things are very difficult.” – 3:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Nick Nurse opens his intro @sixers presser thanking the Raptors and the city of Toronto.
As for Philly:
“I’m super excited to be here. This is a very good team. The tradition, the city as a sporting city, & of this organization is amazing. I’m honored, humbled, & excited.” – 3:07 PM
Nick Nurse opens his intro @sixers presser thanking the Raptors and the city of Toronto.
As for Philly:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse opens his press conference thanking the Raptors and the city of Toronto for “10 great years” with the franchise. Says he liked the opportunity in Philly because of the combination of players and organizational infrastructure in place. – 3:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
“The first thing I’d like to say is that it was 10 great years in Toronto” Nick Nurse says as he offers thanks to Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and others with the raptors to open his presser – 3:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nick Nurse intro presser starting with Josh Harris saying Nurse was the top target and the coaching candidate they identified early. “We’re glad you’re on our side now,” he says sitting next to Nurse. – 3:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The new head coach of the 76ers Nick Nurse pic.twitter.com/XRZRmrqtay – 3:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nick Nurse named new 76ers Head Coach
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers officially announced Nick Nurse is the new head coach. – 12:53 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers officially announce the hiring of Nick Nurse as head coach.
In team release, Nurse says, “It’s been a fun challenge coaching against this group over the last five years. Now, I look forward to coaching the Sixers and doing my part to deliver for this tremendous fanbase.” – 12:53 PM
Sixers officially announce the hiring of Nick Nurse as head coach.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A statement from Daryl Morey via an official press release as Nick Nurse has officially been named the team’s head coach #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jsoMPpOkCQ – 12:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nick Nurse is officially the next head coach of the Sixers.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers’ make the hiring of Nick Nurse official.
Morey: “His championship pedigree and diversity of experience mixed with his uniquely creative approach made him our top priority.”
Full press release:
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Official @sixers news:
Nick Nurse – 2019 NBA Champion and 2020 NBA Coach of the Year – is the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. – 12:45 PM
Official @sixers news:
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Is the Sixers 2019 move, helping the Miami Heat steal a future HOFer just entering his prime in Jimmy Butler, one of the all time front office Free agent blunders?
Shaq, Moses, Harden, Nash…
Let’s reflect
libertyballers.com/2023/6/1/23744… – 12:34 PM
Is the Sixers 2019 move, helping the Miami Heat steal a future HOFer just entering his prime in Jimmy Butler, one of the all time front office Free agent blunders?
Shaq, Moses, Harden, Nash…
Let’s reflect
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There is a new @SixersBeat, talking Nick Nurse: linktr.ee/sixersbeat – 10:26 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
To get some initial insight on Nick Nurse, I checked in with three reporters who covered him in Toronto @SmithRaps, @michaelgrange and @JLew1050.
(That they all agreed to help further perpetuates the stereotype that Canadians are indeed the nicest)
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:55 AM
To get some initial insight on Nick Nurse, I checked in with three reporters who covered him in Toronto @SmithRaps, @michaelgrange and @JLew1050.
(That they all agreed to help further perpetuates the stereotype that Canadians are indeed the nicest)
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I haven’t seen if the details of Nick Nurse’s deal with the Sixers have been confirmed, but if they are still being ironed out the mega deal Monty Williams signed with the Pistons have to have Nurse rubbing his hands together. – 8:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Poll time:
Would you rather have Fred VanVleet for four years, $30 million per year, or James Harden at four years, $50 million per year? – 4:43 PM
Poll time:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2023 NBA Finals Outlook; Bob Myers Steps Down; Nick Nurse to Philly with @DannyLeroux
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale for six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger:
