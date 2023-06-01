Nikola Jokic records triple-double in Finals debut, Nuggets take Game 1

Lukas Weese: Nuggets take Game 1 104-93. Nikola Jokić gets a triple double in his #NBAFinals debut. 27 pts/14 ast/10 reb
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and Murray DOMINATED the offense in Game 1 😳 pic.twitter.com/vyR6YDPXfz – 11:18 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Aaron Gordon early. Jamal Murray in the middle. Nikola Jokic late. Rust wasn’t an issue for the Nuggets’ well-oiled juggernaut in a convincing Finals Game 1 victory over Heat @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver takes a 1-0 lead on the strength of Jokic’s triple-double, and a staunch, dominant defensive effort.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Jokic only takes 5 shots in 3 qtrs. This is where a talking head takes his cue to criticize him for not being worthy. Based on the boxscore. Nevermind what he actually does to impact everything that happens with the 4 guys around him #NBAFinals – 10:58 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had never been in an NBA Finals. They’re wearing it well now, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4573858/2023/0… – 10:54 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Nikola Jokic had another triple double, with more assists than FG attempts. If what he’s doing wasn’t so bonkers, all we’d be talking about is how nice Jamal Murray is. Because he’s steady getting bucket buckets while everyone stands in awe of Jokic. – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
And now, Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/zmwEVfMiuS – 10:52 PM
And now, Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/zmwEVfMiuS – 10:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jokic, Nuggets too much as wayward Heat fall 104-93 in NBA Finals opener. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/01/jok… – 10:51 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
basketnews.com/news-190212-ni… – 10:51 PM
basketnews.com/news-190212-ni… – 10:51 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Denver (-9) hangs on to cover 104-93. Highsmith shooting Miami’s only 2 FTs is unforgivable. Jokic notched triple-double on late board in final 2 mins. Almost rode that. Went 5% OVER 219. No chance. Teams shot 21-for-66 (31.8%) from 3, Heat didn’t get to FT line. #NBAFinals – 10:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s hard to get past the Heat only attempting 2 FTs — and both were by Haywood Highsmith. – 10:50 PM
It’s hard to get past the Heat only attempting 2 FTs — and both were by Haywood Highsmith. – 10:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m sorry but hearing Mark Jackson rave about the brilliance of Nikola Jokic after leaving him off his MVP ballot completely just seems so disingenuous. – 10:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Yeah Jokic had 25/15/10 but he doesn’t say funny/controversial things or do a lot of interviews so does it even matter? – 10:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just not really sure how we describe Jokic anymore. Dude just sleepwalked into that stat line and looked unbothered the entire night. – 10:46 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jokic will be back in Serbia before they can hand the Finals MVP trophy to him after Game 5. – 10:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jokic dominated the game without shooting thru 3 qtrs. Then he dominated the game in the 4th scoring when they needed him when MIA tried to push back. – 10:45 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
-nikola jokic to @saltersl – 10:45 PM
-nikola jokic to @saltersl – 10:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nuggets withstand #Heat run, win Game 1 104-93. Jokic 27 10 reb, 14 ast, Murray 26, Gordon 16, Porter 14, Brown 10; Adebayo 26, Vincent 19, Highsmith 18, Butler 13, Lowry 11, Robinson 3, Martin 3, Strus 0. – 10:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jokic just had the most chill 27-10-14 game you will ever see – 10:44 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam 26, Vincent 19, Highsmith 18. But Butler a quiet 13 point night and Strus 0 for 10, as Heat drops Finals opener. Another triple double for Jokic. – 10:44 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Seeing Nikola Jokic and Nikola Jovic on the court at the same time in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/z1I9mfCQO0 – 10:44 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nice to know you have “Jokic scoring” as an adjustment if you need it. – 10:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 104, Heat 93. It’s another playoff triple-double for Nikola Jokic (27-10-14). Murray (26-6-10) and MPJ (14-12-1) add double-doubles. Adebayo leads Miami with 26 points. Nuggets are three wins away from the title. – 10:43 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The ability of both Jokic and Bam to create out of the short P&R is such a gift. – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joins LeBron as the only players to reach those numbers in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/vyNrxsGCPb – 10:42 PM
Joins LeBron as the only players to reach those numbers in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/vyNrxsGCPb – 10:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
no matter how many times jokic does this i’m still always left awe-stricken pic.twitter.com/FAkIjZZrQr – 10:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
…and counting. – 10:41 PM
…and counting. – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic with 24 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and he has barely broken a sweat – 10:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
An NBA record … and counting. – 10:39 PM
An NBA record … and counting. – 10:39 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Nikola Jokic is one of the smartest players I’ve ever seen play the game of basketball. – 10:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jokic in the middle of the zone. Miami is coming back but Jokic operating in the middle of the zone just gets Denver the buckets they need either by hitting shots or the pass. – 10:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
And Nikola Jokic has a triple-double in his Finals debut with 23-14-10. – 10:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has his first Finals triple-double: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists – 10:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Mike Breen was right, btw. Jokic does pass like Magic. He does rebound like Moses and shoot it like Dirk. Is he better at those skills than any of those guys? Probably not, but the total package is all-time. He’s better than Larry Bird. It is what it is. – 10:33 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The trust on this team is really something to watch in these playoffs. Only healthy egos, everybody sharing and passing up good shots for great ones. Jokic right now is absolutely in facilitator mode but his teammates keep setting him up anyway because it’s the right thing to do. – 10:30 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Porter is 2-9 from 3, so what does he do…shot fakes a defender past him and then uses the path he sees to go to the hoop (instead of shooting another 3) draws another defender and hits Jokic for a layup. Been so impressed with his entire game through these playoffs – 10:28 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this was a peak “unbothered by your pressure” find from jokic pic.twitter.com/9YtnAeov1P – 10:26 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Jokic the guy you follow to the playground on a Saturday morning, then say: “We need three!” – 10:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Malone rage timeout at a good time. I understand the idea of trying to put Miami “away” with early 4th quarter Jokic minutes but the opposite happened and they’ve got to put a pin in that run. I would have brought him back at 8 minutes but now they have to sort it out. – 10:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Heat daring to go zone with Jokic in the game. Get a stop on first two trips with it after a Highsmith pick-6 to start the 4th quarter. – 10:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic enters the fourth quarter a rebound away from joining Jason Kidd as the only players to get a triple-double in their NBA Finals debut, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Jokic has dominated while attempting only five shots. – 10:14 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jokic is dominating this game and through 3 quarters and has only taken 5 shots – 10:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/W55jUUhih8 – 10:12 PM
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/W55jUUhih8 – 10:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When the Nuggets’ defense is this locked in, Denver doesn’t need much on offense. The two-man between Jamal and Joker might suffice, and they’ve got so much more than that right now. – 10:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
duncan robinson is on jokic so kyle lowry has to completely ignore bruce brown and offer help. brown cuts up for a wide open 3. the nuggets are ruthless. – 10:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
And probably make it. Then it’s improvizational jazz rather than a mistake. – 9:58 PM
And probably make it. Then it’s improvizational jazz rather than a mistake. – 9:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat still trying to figure out their best look clearly – 9:56 PM
Heat still trying to figure out their best look clearly – 9:56 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Shooting comes and goes, shooters hit and miss.. Passers and cutters are unstoppable, as long as they don’t stop cutting and passing. Joker is the eyes of the cutter… – 9:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joker things. pic.twitter.com/FMZEcEDuVM – 9:46 PM
Joker things. pic.twitter.com/FMZEcEDuVM – 9:46 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Heat can’t protect the paint or make open 3-balls. Max Strus killing my OVER with his 0-for-7, but there’s still 2H for Miami to claw back in. Jimmy needs to attack Jokic in the paint, and unless he’s hurt, we need to see Kevin Love. Denver has been known to let up with big leads – 9:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic is the first player with 10+ assists in a Finals half since LeBron in 2017 💰 pic.twitter.com/S1U4CtAGsM – 9:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I did not see the great man in his prime but I did see the ’92 Olympics and his NBA days. I see a lot of Arvydas Sabonis in Nikola Jokic and that is high, high praise – 9:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It won’t help, but they’ll definitely be looking. – 9:37 PM
It won’t help, but they’ll definitely be looking. – 9:37 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Funny with so many NBA players chasing attention via podcasts/social media/etc., we get two guys who don’t care about that stuff in Jokic vs Jimmy in the Finals – 9:35 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Jokic has 10 assists at the half — or one more than the Heat’s entire starting lineup. The greatest player on the planet. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Perhaps a certain Maverick will draw inspiration from seeing how much more dominant Jokic has become since he greatly improved his conditioning. – 9:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nuggets crushed the Heat every time Jokic had a mismatch in that first half. pic.twitter.com/P2foTBody2 – 9:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You can’t double Jokic because he has shooters who will either make wide open 3s or cutters for open layups. And you can’t single him because he’ll just play right through you to the rim. – 9:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jokic-Murray pick-and-roll is like Stockton-Malone, except either guy can be Stockton or Malone, they can switch it up and become Stockton or Malone within individual possessions, both can score from anywhere and they actually run the p&r anywhere, not just on the left side. – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic has taken just three shots – made all of them – and Nuggets are up 17 at the half. Jokic has 10 assists and four Nuggets starters have scored in double figures. Denver is shooting 59.5% from the field. Miami is shooting only 37.5%. Spo has his work cut out for him – 9:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My only knock on the Heat’s offense aside from missing good looks is that Butler needs to be more selfish at times – 9:31 PM
My only knock on the Heat’s offense aside from missing good looks is that Butler needs to be more selfish at times – 9:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If you’re Malone, whats your message to the team? – 9:31 PM
If you’re Malone, whats your message to the team? – 9:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has reached his basketball nirvana. – 9:30 PM
Jokic has reached his basketball nirvana. – 9:30 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Miami cannot beat Denver is Denver is making its high-quality looks. Just won’t happen. – 9:30 PM
Miami cannot beat Denver is Denver is making its high-quality looks. Just won’t happen. – 9:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has a 1st half double-double in Game 1: 10 points, 10 assists – 9:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Perfect half. pic.twitter.com/RBzlSzPT7B – 9:30 PM
Perfect half. pic.twitter.com/RBzlSzPT7B – 9:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime: Jokic took three shots, got in a leisurely six-minute rest, and the Nuggets lead by 17. Denver making this look extremely easy right now. – 9:29 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Heat might have to move off doubling Jokic and live with him putting up big points. – 9:29 PM
Heat might have to move off doubling Jokic and live with him putting up big points. – 9:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s got a first-half double-double (10/10), Jamal’s got 18, AG’s got 14, and Porter, who’s been amazing, has 10/7 and a helluva lot of defensive contests. – 9:29 PM
Joker’s got a first-half double-double (10/10), Jamal’s got 18, AG’s got 14, and Porter, who’s been amazing, has 10/7 and a helluva lot of defensive contests. – 9:29 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The greats are rarely duplicates of what we’ve seen. They fit in their eras, with unique skill sets, sizes & frames. Nikola Jokic is nothing like we’ve ever seen. No comparisons do him justice. It’s just awesome we’re lucky to see him do what he does, knowing it’s never been done – 9:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
-Heat shooting 4 of 17 on threes. – 9:29 PM
-Heat shooting 4 of 17 on threes. – 9:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
A center being the best post entry passer on the team is weird, but Jokic being that guy has provided Denver with the ability to use their wings (MPJ, Gordon) in front of the rim because Jokic has access to more passing angles than anyone. He can always make that pass. – 9:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jokic with 10 points and 10 assists already. Heat 0 for infinity on 3’s (approximately). Nuggets 59-42 at the break. – 9:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 59, Heat 42 at half. Jokic with 10 points and 10 rebounds already. Heat 4 of 17 on 3s. – 9:28 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jokic currently w/9 dimes at the half while Miami as a team has dished 12. – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There are so many problems that just seem unsolvable for Miami. – 9:27 PM
There are so many problems that just seem unsolvable for Miami. – 9:27 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Heat were rolling on offense, shrinking the gap by a couple of buckets, and Jokic just opened his lunchpail and went to work to push the lead to 13. A truly outstanding player who always knows when to do what. – 9:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Doubling Jokic is already -EV because of his 99 awareness, but like we saw in Lakers series: if u send it with whoever guarding Aaron Gordon, he lurks on the opposite block for a reason and is always in perfect position to set a back screen on the corner 3 assignment. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/TZqQ0bpO8Q – 9:23 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
here is what nikola jokic thinks of the heat trying to steal some cody zeller minutes pic.twitter.com/R8MtnLkCSZ – 9:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jokic is getting some superstar non calls, let’s put it that way … – 9:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nikola jokic once again making the ridiculous look routine pic.twitter.com/utxbuedN31 – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s defense has been better, combined with Miami missing an open shot or two. – 9:21 PM
Denver’s defense has been better, combined with Miami missing an open shot or two. – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Any non-Bam minutes with Jokic still in the game are an instant tire fire for Miami. – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s up to 28 points in the paint. – 9:21 PM
Denver’s up to 28 points in the paint. – 9:21 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
There is no answer for the Murray/Jokic two-man game. Too many reps against too many defensive coverages – 9:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The extent to which Jokic is not guarding Cody Zeller is absolutely hilarious. Jokic ran away from him *while Zeller was dribbling toward the hoop* just now, and Zeller still wasn’t able to finish. – 9:19 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That pass by Jokic from the right post to the left corner was outrageous. From the patience to the timing of the double being at a point of no return to hitting Brown in the shooting pocket, perfection. – 9:19 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
You could be open on an asphalt court 3 blocks away and Jokic would find you with a pass. He’s just ridiculous. – 9:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Highsmith got switched onto Jokic. Immediately fouled him. So much for that theory. – 9:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal hustled down to draw Bam. Forced Jimmy and help on Joker. Left Brue Brown open. Bang. – 9:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Huge for the Nuggets to get Jokic five minutes of rest to start that second quarter and only lose one point off the lead. – 9:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Expected to see zone with Jokic off the floor, but I do wonder if they’ll sprinkle some in with Jokic on in the second half. – 9:14 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nuggets have 10 points on 6 zone possessions (w/ no Jokic) by my count. – 9:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
denver absolutely shredding miami’s zone without jokic on the floor – 9:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Miami is smart to use its zone possessions with Jokic off the floor. But Murray and MPJ just shoot over it because the Heat are too small on the perimeter – 9:09 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Heat waiting until Jokic sits to even try a zone makes sense – but also if he’s killing your regular defense that badly and you can’t go zone against him, it’s gonna be a long night. – 9:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thought we might see this Heat zone in the non-Jokic minutes, and here we go. – 9:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Nuggets were 13 of 22 from the field but finished with 27, which is a solid result considering how they were rolling – 9:05 PM
Nuggets were 13 of 22 from the field but finished with 27, which is a solid result considering how they were rolling – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Not a great sign. – 9:04 PM
Not a great sign. – 9:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Jokic swipe-steal and feed from Gordon for his quarter-ending bucket was just sweet. This is how Denver pressures teams: their angles of attack are hard to anticipate and harder to stop. – 9:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic took his first shot of the game seconds before the end of the first quarter and it was only because he was under the basket and had a layup. Nuggets lead 29-20 after 1Q. Aaron Gordon has played bully ball inside, making 6-of-8 shots. – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
AG has 12 points and 4 rebounds on 6/8 FG – 9:02 PM
AG has 12 points and 4 rebounds on 6/8 FG – 9:02 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jokic’s passing is contagious … nice find by Gordon. Had another one to MPG earlier. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
-Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have combined for 15 of the Heat’s 20 points. – 9:02 PM
-Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have combined for 15 of the Heat’s 20 points. – 9:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not an ideal way to end the quarter. Zeller bobbles the rebound and Jokic picks it up and lays it in for his first field goal of the game. Heat down 29-20 going into the second. – 9:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I don’t think that’s what Miami wanted. – 9:01 PM
I don’t think that’s what Miami wanted. – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 29, Heat 20 at end of one. Gordon with 12 points, Jokic six assists for Denver. Heat 9 of 26 from field, 2 of 8 on 3s. – 9:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets switching with their reserves in. Brown, Braun, Gordon, KCP with Jokic is highly switchable 1-4. – 9:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The Joker begins The #NBAFinals in his Nike GT Jump PEs — with his wedding ring laced in, of course. pic.twitter.com/lSpRe37zkW – 8:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
More than that, Denver looks ready. No fear, playing as the aggressor and absolutely controlling the game. – 8:59 PM
More than that, Denver looks ready. No fear, playing as the aggressor and absolutely controlling the game. – 8:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic hasn’t even bothered to score yet, because he doesn’t have to. The Heat look geared up to keep Jokic off his spots but he’s not even trying to get there yet – just working elbow up and directing traffic from the arc while he bends the defense with passing and screens. – 8:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets have 27 points with two minutes left in the first quarter. Nikola Jokic has yet to attempt a shot. He has 6 assists. – 8:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at Bam working to get through these screens and front to deny Jokic, it doesn’t even matter. Nuggets flow right into pick-and-roll and get the score. pic.twitter.com/Xsjm341kxl – 8:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Miami has to pick their poison and let Jokic be a volume shooter … Denver is at their most effective when Joker is allowed to pick you apart with his passing and gets all his teammates involved – 8:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
He has 6 assists already. – 8:56 PM
He has 6 assists already. – 8:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Miami needs to make jumpers. Soon. – 8:56 PM
Miami needs to make jumpers. Soon. – 8:56 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
miami might have to start turning over some of those stones. strus on jokic probably isn’t one of them. – 8:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Miami is getting dominated in the paint and it’s not Jokic (yet) – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Early returns: Nuggets have a clear size advantage even beyond Jokic and Heat should be relieved Nuggets have only made 1 shot so far from 3 – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
theathletic.com/4566194/2023/0… – 8:47 PM
theathletic.com/4566194/2023/0… – 8:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jimmy Butler just hunted MPJ on a switch. … And Porter swatted him. On the second-chance? Joker looked like he got a piece of it. Miami opens the game shooting 33% from the field. On the other end, AG feasting. – 8:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Miami has put Jokic in about 5 PNR’s right now. Just to see how they’ll play it – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As expected Butler sends help at Jokic from Gordon in the corner – 8:41 PM
As expected Butler sends help at Jokic from Gordon in the corner – 8:41 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
From what I’ve read and heard over the last week, all but (Psycho) Perkins acknowledge (Rose & Anal) Joker is the game’s superior talent. – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Maybe it says something about the humility of Nikola Jokic, but he’s introduced first for the #Nuggets and not last. Jamal Murray is introduced last. #NBAFinals #Heat – 8:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
#DevLikes Jokic triple-double.
It’s happening yal. – 8:27 PM
#DevLikes Jokic triple-double.
It’s happening yal. – 8:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/Hceg4oBEi9 – 8:16 PM
(via NBA Countdown) pic.twitter.com/Hceg4oBEi9 – 8:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets in 7. I think the Heat will make this tight. They won’t get rattled at all as definitive underdogs. Bam is the key on both ends, especially offense. Spo will try and wear out Jokic/Murray. I almost picked them but have too much respect for the form of Denver and Jokic. – 8:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic – 8:03 PM
Nikola Jokic – 8:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/oT9dnxQa0L – 8:00 PM
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/oT9dnxQa0L – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hope it’s a great series but I’m kind of suspecting Nuggets in 5 – 7:56 PM
Hope it’s a great series but I’m kind of suspecting Nuggets in 5 – 7:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Heat and Nuggets say last season’s ugly incident between Nikola Jokic, Markieff Morris and both teams is behind them. How long will that last? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4569124/2023/0… – 6:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I’ve seen a lot of theories about how the Heat might go about defending Jokic. The likeliest answer is probably all of it. Keep him guessing. Get weird. Challenge the Nuggets to make decisions over & over. – 6:11 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Russell: 55.6 – 5:25 PM
Russell: 55.6 – 5:25 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
LeBron, Bird, Harden, Zeke, West – 5:02 PM
LeBron, Bird, Harden, Zeke, West – 5:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
time.com/6284066/nba-fi… – 4:54 PM
time.com/6284066/nba-fi… – 4:54 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
It did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/MDqAWxCsh8 – 3:35 PM
It did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/MDqAWxCsh8 – 3:35 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
@ChuckMindenhall: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/1/2… – 2:12 PM
@ChuckMindenhall: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/1/2… – 2:12 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Has there even been a player more equipped to destroy a 2-3 or 3-2 zone than Joker? Can’t think there’s ever been anyone more dangerous from the high post as a threat to shoot from 15-20, hit someone with a great pass or even put it on the floor. – 2:03 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
That means you’d have to bet $1 million to win $5,000 – 1:41 PM
That means you’d have to bet $1 million to win $5,000 – 1:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Then @jkylemann joins to discuss playoff-ready draft prospects. – 1:21 PM
Then @jkylemann joins to discuss playoff-ready draft prospects. – 1:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 12:39 PM
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 12:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 12:38 PM
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 12:38 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Real change has to come from within. Once Nikola Jokic decided he was ready to do that, there was no stopping him. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
denverpost.com/2023/06/01/nik… – 12:16 PM
Their story:
denverpost.com/2023/06/01/nik… – 12:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Days after winning Game 7 in Boston, the Heat is ready for its NBA Finals challenge: The Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and the altitude miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “They’re ready to compete. If Denver wants to tip this thing off at the top of Everest, we’ll do that.” – 11:57 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
theathletic.com/4569590/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/GgGITqzPjw – 11:55 AM
theathletic.com/4569590/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/GgGITqzPjw – 11:55 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
theathletic.com/4569590/2023/0… – 11:42 AM
theathletic.com/4569590/2023/0… – 11:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From “fat boy,” fighting words, Flagrant 2 and fines, Heat-Nuggets now a civil discourse at NBA Finals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/01/fro… Jokic-Morris was then. This is now about first team to four. Kyle Lowry, “I don’t think there’s anything festering. We’re at a different level.” – 11:41 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Nikola Jokic nodding along to his coach comparing him to Tim Duncan is the opposite of Dwight and Stan Van pic.twitter.com/ZUjLLZlwKu – 11:32 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
(via @DraftExpress) pic.twitter.com/Z3dgAXORCZ – 11:21 AM
(via @DraftExpress) pic.twitter.com/Z3dgAXORCZ – 11:21 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:15 AM
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:15 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How will the Heat defend Nikola Jokic? Can the Heat play zone vs. Nuggets? Can the Heat’s historically great shot-making continue? Exploring key questions surrounding the NBA Finals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 11:03 AM
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 11:03 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
t.ly/yTmh – 10:55 AM
t.ly/yTmh – 10:55 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:42 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
@VinceGoodwill details the total team effort it’s going to take ➡️ yhoo.it/3oHixXk pic.twitter.com/mpc0qQhHJa – 10:41 AM
@VinceGoodwill details the total team effort it’s going to take ➡️ yhoo.it/3oHixXk pic.twitter.com/mpc0qQhHJa – 10:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Nuggets aren’t nearly as jumpshot heavy as the three teams the Miami Heat took down in the postseason, and there’s going to be a game where Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo punish Denver’s rim protection.
But that’s it. Nikola Jokic is too much. Nuggets in 5. pic.twitter.com/dmNoOwRJHz – 10:38 AM
The Nuggets aren’t nearly as jumpshot heavy as the three teams the Miami Heat took down in the postseason, and there’s going to be a game where Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo punish Denver’s rim protection.
But that’s it. Nikola Jokic is too much. Nuggets in 5. pic.twitter.com/dmNoOwRJHz – 10:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/aJWRM718En – 10:38 AM
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/aJWRM718En – 10:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 10:31 AM
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 10:31 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Tip the game off! – 10:25 AM
Tip the game off! – 10:25 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:47 AM
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:47 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the invincibility of Jokic and how (I think) Miami’s best chance is to turn the Nuggets back into the 2021 and 2022 versions by focusing on Murray and Porter. ziller.substack.com/p/how-im-think… pic.twitter.com/V8wKEVrF9B – 9:07 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Referees picked: apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 9:05 AM
Referees picked: apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 9:05 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:59 AM
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
@bgtennisnation
@PatrickMcEnroe – 6:57 AM
@bgtennisnation
@PatrickMcEnroe – 6:57 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
theplayerstribune.com/posts/jeff-gre… – 12:53 AM
theplayerstribune.com/posts/jeff-gre… – 12:53 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nikola Jokic (2023) pic.twitter.com/Ge5wlu9iHu – 11:36 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Grant Hill: “Growing up overseas, who were the guys that you wanted to pattern your game after?” Nikola Jokic: “I think it’s Shaq.” Shaq: “Means a lot. Thank you, brother.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/EqC1RVr1Y9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 1, 2023
Clutch Points: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray become just the 2nd pair of teammates in Finals history with 25 points and 10 assists each 🤝 The last teammates to do this were Magic Johnson and James Worthy in 1987. pic.twitter.com/bTP5IQkWme -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 1, 2023
Zach Kram: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the third teammate duo ever with 10+ assists in the same Finals game. The others were Jordan and Pippen (3 times), Magic and Worthy (2). -via Twitter @zachkram / June 1, 2023