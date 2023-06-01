No truth to reports Kyrie Irving, Mavericks have handshake deal ahead of free agency

Michael Scotto: I’ve heard there’s no truth to any reports that Irving has a handshake deal with Dallas on a new max contract for four years with a player option at this time. Not to say he won’t be back in Dallas. They certainly have all the motivation to keep him after trading for him and the financial resources to make him the best offer possible, but nothing’s done as of yet.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the future of LeBron James, the chances of landing Kyrie Irving, Lakers free agency updates for Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 12:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, YouTube version. @TheSteinLine reports that a Kyrie-D’Lo sign-and-trade ain’t likely. Does that mean run it back? Plus, was Lakers Rui the real deal? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
“Basketball isn’t a game; It’s an art form”
And Earth wouldn’t be the same without ART.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast. We discuss @TheSteinLine’s report that a Kyrie/D’Lo sign-and-trade ain’t likely happening, then get into Rui’s breakout with the Lakers. How real was it? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
What Miami just accomplished makes it even more crazy that Dallas pulled the plug instead of making the play-in and betting on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving – 12:12 AM
D’Angelo Russell’s future with the Lakers is fair less certain. Sign-and-trade possibilities exist — the Lakers have endlessly been tied with Kyrie Irving, and Fred VanVleet’s name has been mentioned since even before he joined Klutch Sports, though the Lakers could again be in a position where they’d be forced to part with one or more draft picks in a deal. Russell’s postseason struggles were probably a little overblown after a disastrous Western Conference finals, but expect the Lakers to look at upgrade options. There’s still a chance Russell returns on a good deal and the Lakers actually get the continuity they’ve spoken about building. -via Los Angeles Times / June 1, 2023
He saw that quality in Brooklyn last season, where Bruce Brown adapted his game alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, morphing from a backcourt ball handler to a pick-and-roll partner for the Nets’ pair of All-Stars. Brown emerged as Brooklyn’s third-most important player, with a long dossier of floating finishes in the paint, “But I knew after the season, the way I played in Brooklyn, it wouldn’t fit or people would question how I played,” Brown said. “So I kinda told my agent that I was gonna get effed this summer.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
My read on the situation is that the Lakers would prefer to use D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade, but I’m not sure the market is there. Landing Kyrie Irving for Russell is shaping up to be a pipe dream, especially with Dallas unlikely to help Los Angeles out. Fred VanVleet, a Klutch client, looms as a possibility, but adding him would require Toronto to agree to terms with Russell (or take on the Beasley and Bamba contracts). Where, exactly, is the free-agency and trade market for Russell? I just don’t see it. -via The Athletic / May 31, 2023