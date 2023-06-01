Spurs a dark horse team for Austin Reaves?

Jovan Buha: I think the Lakers are going to retain him. Obviously, their preference would be to sign him to the four-year, $54 million deal. I’ve heard that there are going to be multiple suitors out there in talking with people around the league. You mentioned Orlando and Houston. I’ve heard San Antonio could be a dark horse team that will try to poach Austin from the Lakers.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A mix of Austin Reaves, Terance Mann and Quentin Grimes.
You can count me as a fan of Ben Sheppard, he’s a 1st rounder for me but I’m hoping he will be there for Charlotte in the 2nd.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the future of LeBron James, the chances of landing Kyrie Irving, Lakers free agency updates for Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 12:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers rumors: Projecting the cost of re-signing key free agents like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️New pod answering questions sent in about Fred VanVleet, Jaylen Brown, and Austin Reaves
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most points by an undrafted player in a playoff run
John Starks (1994): 364
Austin Reaves (2023): 270
CALEB MARTIN (2023): 254
Ben Wallace (2005): 251
John Starks (1993): 247 – 10:27 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: In talking with people around the league, Austin Reaves’ situation is one of the most fascinating because it appears, essentially, that Reaves is going to get a four-year, $54 million deal the Lakers can offer, or it’s going to take a team coming in at four years, $100 million to really move the needle with a restricted free agency offer sheet. Some executives think he’s worth $80 million (over four years). -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: The Lakers are going to match any contract offer sheet that he signs up to that $100 million. The Lakers view him as the third-best player on this team if you look at the regular season and postseason he had. He stepped up big time and was basically an 18-5-5 guy with near 50-40-90 shooting splits as a starter for them. There were several factors as to why the Lakers made that second half run, but chief among them – and maybe the biggest factor overall – was Reaves’ ascension. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
The Lakers’ open stance about matching offers for the two could end up saving the team money, particularly with Reaves. After a terrific postseason debut, teams with cap space don’t have much optimism they’ll be able to pry him free, which means the Lakers’ four-year, $52 million-ish max offer might be the most he gets. People around the league, though, seem to think Reaves is worth more, but the rules prohibit the Lakers from giving it to him unless they’re matching another team’s offer. -via Los Angeles Times / June 1, 2023
