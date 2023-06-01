Tyler Herro to return on Game 2?

Barry Jackson: Per Woj, Game 2 is now a possibility for Tyler Herro and if not, there’s confidence he will play in Game 3 next Wednesday.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It’s clear that there’s now real hope that Tyler Herro will be able to return at some point in the Finals. Whether that’s Game 2, Game 3 or another game remains up in the air and depends on how Herro continues to progress. – 4:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The possibility of a Game 2 return is on the table for Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand), per @wojespn
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tyler Herro is pushing for a Game 2 return on Sunday.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per Woj, Game 2 is now a possibility for Tyler Herro and if not, there’s confidence he will play in Game 3 next Wednesday. – 3:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat scored 1.13 points per dribble handoff vs. the Nuggets this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
I’d expect to see lots of Adebayo and Butler handoffs with Strus and Robinson flying through. Herro also returning would be huge for Miami.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five key NBA Finals storylines: Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic can boost legacy, Tyler Herro’s health, more
(@therealmikekb)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After being listed as questionable the final two games against the Celtics, Gabe Vincent (ankle) is listed as available by the Heat today for tonight’s NBA Finals opener. And Tyler Herro (hand) remains listed as out. The Nuggets list no injuries. – 12:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: NBA Finals Media Day quick hits: Herro update, Martin talk, Love choice, Butler on D-Wade and Heat marriage: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:01 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Heat have figured out how to get the most out of Duncan Robinson again. What does it mean for him and the rest of the Heat when Tyler Herro comes back?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
From Nikola Jokic to Jimmy Butler and from Jamal Murray to Tyler Herro. The 2023 NBA Finals are on the way and here are 5 key factors for a high-demanding series.
Story on @SportalgrG. #NBAFinals #MileHighBasketball #HEATCulture
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Don’t know if this was already shared, but there are no Denver Nuggets on the injury report ahead of Game 1 vs the Miami Heat.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Miami’s Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 1 of NBA Finals while Heat, Nuggets show mutual respect on eve of showdown, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4568707/2023/0… – 7:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Heat’s Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges ‘bum ankle’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… – 6:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: NBA Finals quick hits: Herro update; Butler on D-Wade impact; Martin talk; Love playing time choice; Butler on Heat marriage; Barkley back; Stephen A.’s Heat broadcast; Heat/Nuggets bonding, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra rules out Tyler Herro for Game 1 of the NBA Finals; Jimmy Butler acknowledges “bum ankle.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/31/hea… Also: Bruce Brown looking forward to reunion with UM coach Jim Larrañaga; parts of Heat preseason and summer schedules announced. – 5:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Two very interesting things in this clip.
Tyler Herro is participating in 5-on-5
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Don’t hold your breathe — Erik Spoelstra ruled Tyler Herro (broken hand) out for Game 1 of the Finals. But even Spo sounds hopeful for an eventual Herro’s return, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4568707/2023/0… – 4:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Tyler Herro is not playing tomorrow but he is out and practicing.
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting for NBA Today on Miami guard Tyler Herro’s timeline for a return in the NBA Finals -via Twitter @wojespn / June 1, 2023
“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves right now,” Spoelstra said Wednesday at finals media day. “He’s still just starting this process. We do have a few days here just to continue his work. I can’t even make any kind of proclamation until he takes these next important steps. And that’s contact and doing things more on the court live, and we’ll just see. “I know we’re all encouraged by his progress that he’s made, but we want to continue to be responsible and make the best decisions,” Spoelstra said. “He’s not there yet.” -via The Athletic / May 31, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Spoelstra says Tyler Herro won’t play in Game 1 and “he’s not there yet” in terms of returning. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 31, 2023