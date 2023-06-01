Windhorst: Miami makes a lot of sense if Damian Lillard becomes available

However, if the 32-year-old were to become available, NBA insider Brian Windhorst thinks the Miami Heat would make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot. “It feels strange to me to talk about a team in the Finals, like the Miami Heat, but the Miami Heat make a lot of sense if Dame were to become available,” he said. “They have a number of future first-round picks they can trade. They have a number of interesting young players. It would be a really fascinating opportunity if he were to come to market.”
Source: Jason Simpson @ Heat Nation
Source: Jason Simpson @ Heat Nation
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Amen: “You definitely feel like you have to impress [Lillard]. He’s basically a part of the front office.”
Ausar: “I’m just trying to prove that it’s not a top three. And if it is three, I’m that three.”
Story on the Thompson twins’ workout in Portland: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 5:31 PM
Amen: “You definitely feel like you have to impress [Lillard]. He’s basically a part of the front office.”
Ausar: “I’m just trying to prove that it’s not a top three. And if it is three, I’m that three.”
Story on the Thompson twins’ workout in Portland: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 5:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard is here watching the Thompson twins work out along with the Blazers’ front office – 3:01 PM
Damian Lillard is here watching the Thompson twins work out along with the Blazers’ front office – 3:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The seeds of a Damian Lillard-Mikal Bridges pairing were planted over the last two years. Speculation grew louder after the duo was seen together on Instagram Live Sunday.
My latest on the rumors surrounding the Nets and Trail Blazers: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri… – 8:53 AM
The seeds of a Damian Lillard-Mikal Bridges pairing were planted over the last two years. Speculation grew louder after the duo was seen together on Instagram Live Sunday.
My latest on the rumors surrounding the Nets and Trail Blazers: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri… – 8:53 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
What is Boston doing? Lol.
The Celtics look like they are throwing this game.
Run a dame play. Some type of movement. Good lord. – 9:04 PM
What is Boston doing? Lol.
The Celtics look like they are throwing this game.
Run a dame play. Some type of movement. Good lord. – 9:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Annual thought as I watch the Notre Dame-Duke title game: if you think your job sucks, try being a lacrosse goalie. Those poor souls. – 3:14 PM
Annual thought as I watch the Notre Dame-Duke title game: if you think your job sucks, try being a lacrosse goalie. Those poor souls. – 3:14 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
🚨 NBA Today will follow Notre Dame-Duke NCAA Lacrosse Championship today. Lots to dive into ahead of tonight’s Game 7!
@KendrickPerkins
@Rjeff24
@ramonashelburne
@wojespn – 3:07 PM
🚨 NBA Today will follow Notre Dame-Duke NCAA Lacrosse Championship today. Lots to dive into ahead of tonight’s Game 7!
@KendrickPerkins
@Rjeff24
@ramonashelburne
@wojespn – 3:07 PM
More on this storyline
Aaron Gordon had a known fan in Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The Timberwolves were kicking around potential frontcourt fits next to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Celtics were high on Gordon dating back to his own entry into the 2014 draft. The Nuggets, though, were able to include Hampton, an uber-athletic guard whom Orlando, sources said, had strongly considered selecting the previous year, when the Magic ultimately drafted Cole Anthony No. 15 in November 2020. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 31, 2023
Scotto: Damian Lillard created a little bit of a stir when he showed up to watch the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center during the playoffs and caught his guy Mikal Bridges playing. With that said, Portland still plans to build around Lillard, I’m told. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023
Highkin: If Dame was to reverse course and say it’s time to get me somewhere else, I think they’d work with him and get him somewhere he wants to go. But that’s not what Iheard they’re thinking of doing or their mindset at all right now. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023