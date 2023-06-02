Aaron Gordon: I'm not here for the credit, I'm here for the wins

And Gordon and the Nuggets are three wins away from the greatest basketball love of all—an NBA championship. “I’m not here for the credit. I’m here for the wins,” Aaron Gordon said in the post-game presser. “Playing with guys like the guys that are on this team is just a blessing. It’s a beautiful opportunity to play with guys on the team that have so much talent, have so much skill and have so much passion for the game of basketball. “That’s what I’ve always loved is to play the right way of basketball, and we do that here. I don’t care if I score 50 or 0, as long as I’m helping impact the game and we’re winning.”
This was Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. And in the moment, the defensive specialist felt a Rocky Mountain High like never before. “I did have a moment before the game where I was like, ‘Wow, this is really the NBA Finals right now,’” a smiling Gordon told Andscape after the Nuggets claimed Game 1 over the Miami Heat with a dominant 104-93 victory. “It’s crazy. During the anthem, I was like, ‘Wow, we’re really here.’ Heck yeah, I’ve been dreaming about this.” -via Andscape / June 2, 2023
In the first half, that was Jamal Murray (18 of his 26 points), Aaron Gordon (14 of his 16) and Michael Porter Jr. (10 of his 14). “That’s the craziest thing about Joker,” Porter told ESPN. “He can have such a big impact and shoot the ball three times. He doesn’t care at all. … He’s just always going to take what the defense gives him.” -via ESPN / June 2, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Aaron Gordon on getting the DPOG chain: “I think the defensive player of the game could have gone to Michael Porter too.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 2, 2023