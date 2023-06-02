Domantas Sabonis on right thumb: Surgery not yet ruled out

Sean Cunningham: Went to the Sacramento Zoo today with Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis. He attended an important event that I’ll share more from later. He got a scan today on his right thumb to see how treatment has helped heal the avulsion fracture. Surgery not yet ruled out, but hopeful. pic.twitter.com/1vvJibeIhZ
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Went to the Sacramento Zoo today with Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis. He attended an important event that I’ll share more from later.
He got a scan today on his right thumb to see how treatment has helped heal the avulsion fracture. Surgery not yet ruled out, but hopeful. pic.twitter.com/1vvJibeIhZ – 11:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I did not see the great man in his prime but I did see the ’92 Olympics and his NBA days. I see a lot of Arvydas Sabonis in Nikola Jokic and that is high, high praise – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Ish Smith said Nikola Jokic has the shotmaking of Dirk Nowitzki, has the passing of Arvydas Sabonis or Vlade Divac and the rebounding is like Z-Bo. Said it is a crazy combination all in a player. #StepUpTime pic.twitter.com/cHn5XyXzVu – 2:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jonas Valanciunas revealed he’d like to sign a contract extension with New Orleans Pelicans👀
He also talked about a possible return to Europe, his favorite EuroLeague team & a conversation with Domantas Sabonis about playing in FIBA Basketball World Cup:
basketnews.com/news-190149-jo… – 9:17 AM
Dave Mason: De’Aaron Fox and Domas Sabonis made Kings history. First pair of Kings teammates to make the All-NBA team in the same season. All-NBA players in the Sacramento era: -Mitch Richmond -Chris Webber -Peja Stojakovic -DeMarcus Cousins -via Twitter @DeuceMason / May 10, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team Complete voting results available here: bit.ly/42FZADj -via Twitter / May 10, 2023