Rich Paul on LeBron James decision for next season: 'We'll see'

The CEO of Klutch Sports, who has represented James for nearly two decades, returned to the Cleveland area on Friday afternoon to celebrate the launch of Klutch Athletics at Xhbition — an apparel store in Shaker Hts. known for unique brands, commissioned exhibitions and in-store events. When asked by cleveland.com whether he expects James to suit up for the 2023-24 season, Paul played coy. “I have an expectation just as you do,” Paul said. “We’ll see.” Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer