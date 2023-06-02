Rich Paul on LeBron James decision for next season: 'We'll see'

The CEO of Klutch Sports, who has represented James for nearly two decades, returned to the Cleveland area on Friday afternoon to celebrate the launch of Klutch Athletics at Xhbition — an apparel store in Shaker Hts. known for unique brands, commissioned exhibitions and in-store events. When asked by cleveland.com whether he expects James to suit up for the 2023-24 season, Paul played coy. “I have an expectation just as you do,” Paul said. “We’ll see.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports and agent for LeBron James, was in town today to celebrate the launch of his new sportswear brand Klutch Athletics. I asked him if he expects LeBron to play this coming season. Here is what he said:
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/w… – 8:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are hiring Frank Vogel as the team’s new head coach. After two East Finals with Paul George in Indy, an NBA title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA, Vogel now will coach Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4575073/2023/0… – 12:45 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Mookie Cook (as LeBron James), Scoot Henderson discuss roles in ‘Shooting Stars’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4569849/2023/0… – 10:35 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Teammates to each average 27+ points and make the NBA Finals since 2000:
Kobe Bryant + Shaquille O’Neal (2001)
Stephen Curry + Kevin Durant (2017 + 2019)
LeBron James + Anthony Davis (2020)
Nikola Jokić + Jamal Murray (2023)
Jokić: 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists,… pic.twitter.com/6Xh6Zaajtp – 10:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Aaron Gordon on guarding LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and other stars in the playoffs: “I’ll be sitting in my rocking chair when I’m 79, 90 years old, talking about kids, like, ‘yeah, back in the day I locked these guys up’.” pic.twitter.com/X51gj4aSo3 – 9:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Some stats about Nikola Jokic’s NBA finals debut 😮
▪️ 2nd player in history to record a triple-double since Jason Kidd.
▪️ 2nd player in history to lead both teams in PTS & AST since Michael Jordan.
▪️ 1st player to have +10 AST in a half since LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/EE10TcXD2F – 2:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Some stats about Nikola Jokic’s NBA finals debut 😮
▪️ 2nd player in history to record a triple-double since Jason Kidd.
▪️ 2nd player in history to lead both teams in PTS & AST since Michael Jordan.
▪️ 1st player to to have +10 AST in a half since LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/kr7SIA5UMh – 2:10 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Some stats about Nikola Jokic’s NBA finals debut 😮
▪️ 2nd player in history to record a triple-double since Jason Kidd.
▪️ 2nd player in history to lead both teams in PTS & AST since Michael Jordan.
▪️ 1st player to to have +10 AST in a half since since LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/2Mr5GZ2zd6 – 1:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 25/10/10 on 60+ FG% in a Finals game:
— Jimmy Butler
— LeBron James
— James Worthy
And now, Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/zmwEVfMiuS – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in his first Finals game:
27 PTS
10 REB
14 AST
8-12 FG
Joins LeBron as the only players to reach those numbers in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/vyNrxsGCPb – 10:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron talked a lot about how Denver punishes mistakes. A big part of that is if you don’t have the exact right matchups on a given possession, they always find a way to hurt you. And even if you get back in transition it’s extremely hard to get that right every time – 9:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic is the first player with 10+ assists in a Finals half since LeBron in 2017 💰 pic.twitter.com/S1U4CtAGsM – 9:38 PM
Mookie Cook is one of the top high school players in the country, a blue-chip recruit who will play at Oregon next season. But not everyone sees Cook just as Cook when he’s in public these days. Some see a young LeBron James. A version of him anyway. Cook is one of two elite hoops prospects starring in the movie “Shooting Stars,” which debuts Friday on Peacock. The film is based on the 2009 book with the same name, co-authored by James and Buzz Bissinger, focusing on James, Willie McGee, Dru Joyce III, Sian Cotton and Romeo Travis, friends who met playing youth basketball and competed at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. -via The Athletic / June 2, 2023
Cook plays James in the movie. He’s a native of Portland, Ore., who played at Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., and is the 21st-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. He initially didn’t believe his life would change much after playing James, but he’s now seeing how things are different with every advertisement for the film. “Definitely a little bit of a different type of feel behind it,” Cook said. “Little kids coming up like, ‘Oh, you’re the one playing LeBron!’ I’m so used to, ‘You’re Mookie Cook!’ because of basketball, not because of a movie.” -via The Athletic / June 2, 2023
StatMuse: The only players in NBA history with 450+ PTS 200+ REB 150+ AST in a single playoff run. pic.twitter.com/Y0wYraXLo1 -via Twitter @statmuse / June 1, 2023