Windhorst: The indication is that there is going to be a significant suspension for Ja Morant

Brian Windhorst on Adam Silver’s comments on Ja Morant: I’ve never heard anything like it, it was very unusual for him to basically say ‘I know what I’m going to do but I’m not going to announce it now.’ The second part is that he’s working alongside the players’ association on this. He’s obviously bringing them along side by side. Trust me, typically the players’ association isn’t there as the discipline is being decided on and dolled out. So this is a situation that is wide-ranging and quite frankly, the indication here is this is going to be a significant suspension. The tone and the tenor and the fact that the players’ association is involved does not indicate this is going to be similar to something we’ve seen before. And I also think Adam Silver expects a lot of reaction to what he does. He doesn’t want to be a storyline during the Finals. So take all of that under advisement when you consider what’s on the way for Ja Morant.
Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Yep, Adam Silver definitely did a good job making sure Ja Morant didn’t take any of the thunder away from the NBA Finals. – 12:43 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Why doesn’t anybody believe in the Heat? Would a Miami title be bigger for Butler or worse for Jokic? How should the NBA handle Ja Morant? & more! Guests: Jerry DeGregorio @adaniels33
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New column on @ringer with three observations following Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets, plus four thoughts on stuff happening around the NBA: Ja Morant’s upcoming suspension, the Sixers and Bucks coaching hires, and Ausar outperforming Amen Thompson. theringer.com/nba/2023/6/2/2… – 12:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Ja Morant resolution has been a subject of guesswork and speculation for weeks now. Adam Silver gave an update on timing, but the rest was more puzzles pieces to mull.
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Setting the over/under on Ja Morant suspension at 27 games… that’s essentially 1/3 of the season. Odds of him being available opening night for 2023-24 season: 2,000/1 – 11:45 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
A ruling on Memphis guard Ja Morant’s latest handgun/social media incident will wait till after the Finals but questions about it did not, at NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s annual Finals news conference Thursday. nba.com/news/commissio… – 10:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adam Silver says punishment for Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to be announced after NBA Finals
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
NBA commissioner: Ja Morant decision to come after Finals dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:26 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Adam Silver is waiting until after the Finals to announce anything further on Ja Morant — but it didn’t sound great for the Grizzlies superstar, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4573433/2023/0… – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Not sounding too good for Ja Morant.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Adam Silver says he’s not sure what it will take for Ja Morant to change his behavior. – 7:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Adam Silver said he believes shortly after the conclusion of The Finals the NBA will announce its decision on Ja Morant, who has been suspended indefinitely by the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the league and the NBA Players Association didn’t want to distract from The Finals. pic.twitter.com/vEQUVkrjz9 – 7:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Adam Silver said he believes shortly after the conclusion of The Finals the NBA will announce its decision on Ja Morant, who has been suspended indefinitely by the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the league and the Players’ Association didn’t want to distract from The Finals. pic.twitter.com/LJfgUFruwZ – 7:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA commissioner Adam Silver intimates his investigation on Ja Morant has reached its conclusion and an announcement will come at the end of the Finals – 7:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Adam Silver said the league will likely announce the outcome of the Ja Morant investigation shortly after the finals – 7:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.” – 7:39 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Adam Silver says Ja Morant investigation has “uncovered a fair amount of additional information.” Said it would be unfair to announce results of investigation during Finals. Said outcome will be announced “shortly after conclusion of Finals.” – 7:39 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Adam Silver declined comment on whether Ja Morant would be available at the start of next season. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 1, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Adam Silver on Ja Morant, says that in hindsight, he doesn’t know if a longer suspension would have had a different effect. “I don’t know what it will take to change his behavior.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 1, 2023
Tim MacMahon: More Adam Silver on Ja Morant: “I don’t think we yet know what it will take to change his behavior.” He emphasizes the need for Morant, Grizzlies and people around him to “create better circumstances” moving forward. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 1, 2023