Windhorst: The indication is that there is going to be a significant suspension for Ja Morant

Brian Windhorst on Adam Silver’s comments on Ja Morant: I’ve never heard anything like it, it was very unusual for him to basically say ‘I know what I’m going to do but I’m not going to announce it now.’ The second part is that he’s working alongside the players’ association on this. He’s obviously bringing them along side by side. Trust me, typically the players’ association isn’t there as the discipline is being decided on and dolled out. So this is a situation that is wide-ranging and quite frankly, the indication here is this is going to be a significant suspension. The tone and the tenor and the fact that the players’ association is involved does not indicate this is going to be similar to something we’ve seen before. And I also think Adam Silver expects a lot of reaction to what he does. He doesn’t want to be a storyline during the Finals. So take all of that under advisement when you consider what’s on the way for Ja Morant.Source: Twitter @GetUpESPN