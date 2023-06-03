Caleb Martin misses practice due to illness

Tim Reynolds: Caleb Martin (illness) won’t practice with the Heat today.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s still funny to me looking back at game 1 and seeing the attention that Caleb Martin got
That’s why they need attacking Jimmy Butler in game 2 to attract some attention – 2:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat shot 5 of 16 on wide open threes last night, according to NBA tracking data.
Heat players were pleased with the looks they got.
Caleb Martin: “The looks that we got, the shots that we missed, I think it’s kind of laughable.” – 11:28 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 104-93 loss in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/01/jok…
1. Playing from behind for first time.
2. Hardly a 3-for-all.
3. Bam Adebayo plays as leading man.
4. Caleb Martin, Max Strus struggle.
5. Nikola Jokic sets series tone. – 8:08 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
This sums up Game 1 for Miami
Haywood Highsmith: 18
Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Caleb Martin: 16
@5ReasonsSports – 11:06 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
This sums up Game 1 for Miami
Haywood Haysmith: 18
Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Caleb Martin: 16
@5ReasonsSports – 11:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Caleb Martin shot a COMBINED:
▪️ 2-23 FG
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Halfway through the third quarter:
Caleb Martin: 0-6 FG
Max Strus: 0-9 FG
They’re a combined 0-9 from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/SwuHZciGrx – 9:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
At the half:
Bam Adebayo finally showing up with 16 PTS 👏
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A miserable first half for the Heat. No offensive rhythm at all. Max Strus and Caleb Martin are a combined 0-for-12 from the field. The looks have been pretty solid — but nothing is falling.
For the first time in postseason, it seems like Heat are a little shaken by the stage. – 9:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Denver already has 4 starters in double figures.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it turns out the heat are not as good when they don’t hit 60% of their open 3’s
caleb martin is 0-for-0 behind the arc – 9:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Caleb Martin being scoreless feels important.
Especially if Denver is going to get THIS from Gordon and Porter. – 9:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Heat Game 1 starters:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin again in the starting lineup to open the NBA Finals.
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Martin and Bam Adebayo. – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“You doing TV?!”
Lowry was hyped for Caleb Martin 😂 pic.twitter.com/G3fyo6h7j8 – 7:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Aside from schematics and teams continuing to “help off” Caleb Martin, he’s just in such a rhythm right now
Nobody should be shocked if he shows out again tonight
If Miami decided, ‘hey let’s get him going early tonight:’ that could shift so many things tbh – 7:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Will Caleb Martin’s breakout continue in the NBA Finals?
He’s one of @brohrbach’s three keys to the Heat-Nuggets series 🔑
➡️ yhoo.it/3MNDPKK pic.twitter.com/XXAPBtXkaZ – 7:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with a +/- of +100 or better this playoffs:
— Caleb Martin
— Nikola Jokic
— Jamal Murray
— Aaron Gordon
— Michael Porter Jr
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/aJWRM718En – 10:38 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“He was just as hyped as my family was.”
J. Cole congratulated Caleb Martin immediately after the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals 🙌
pic.twitter.com/hSlnXRpBaL – 6:29 PM
A longtime Eastern Conference scout, who watched the Heat a lot this season, offered thoughts a day before the NBA Finals began on Thursday: ▪ Caleb Martin: “You have to be cautious about drawing conclusions from this small a sample size; there’s such a gap between what he had done and how he played in the Boston series. But he’s gone way up in estimation because he did it on the biggest stage against Boston. -via Miami Herald / June 3, 2023
Is it safe to say he’s a good NBA starting power forward moving forward, even at 6-5? “I’m not sure. Against teams with taller bigs, it’s a tough way to go. On the other hand, they have to guard him, too, and that creates problems [for opponents]. As far as being a starting four, it might be system and matchup specific.” Martin has two years remaining on a contract that will pay him $6.8 million and $7.1 million the next two seasons. But if Martin plays well next season, he likely would opt out of his 2023-24 salary ($7.1 million) with the hope of snagging a larger contract in free agency next summer. -via Miami Herald / June 3, 2023
“Scheme is not going to save us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said during his postgame news conference. “It’s going to be the toughness and resolve, collective resolve. “That’s us at our finest, when we rally around each other and commit to doing incredibly tough things.” This was not the Heat at their finest. This was Jimmy Butler scoring 13 points, his lowest point total of the playoffs. This was Miami earning a single-game Finals record for fewest free throw attempts, with two. This was Caleb Martin, the Heat’s breakout star during the Eastern Conference finals, combining with guard Max Strus and forward Duncan Robinson to shoot 2-for-23 from the floor. -via USA Today Sports / June 2, 2023