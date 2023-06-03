Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokic. He's elite on the defensive end too

Ryan Blackburn: Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokić: “As much as everybody looks at what he does on the offensive end of the ball, he’s elite on the defensive end too.” Cited Jokić moving his feet well at his size, forcing guys to change decisions in the paint, and rebounding/outlet passing.
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Down 0-1, we know we’re gonna get to four. We’re in there laughing, in there smiling knowing that we could play better.”
Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s mindset 🗣️
pic.twitter.com/yWhRVIkLmy – 4:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s critics said for years that Denver would never be able to build a good enough defense with him to advance deep into the playoffs. Ahead Game 2 of the Finals with the Nuggets up 1-0, Jimmy Butler is complimenting Jokic’s defense, specifically in the pick-and-roll. – 4:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “Down 0-1, we know we are going to get to four. We are in there laughing, in there smiling, knowing that we could play better. We will play better. We have to be better if we want to win. Not too much is said. It’s all about what we’re going to do.” – 4:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
How is Jimmy Butler spending his time in between Games 1 and 2? He’s been hanging with his daughter and playing Spades. He’s doing an Escape Room tonight: “It’s not always about basketball. It will never always be about basketball. That’s how I regroup.” pic.twitter.com/RXBqQ5UGbp – 4:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throws attempted in the playoffs:
155 — Jimmy Butler
137 — Jayson Tatum
114 — Nikola Jokic
108 — Anthony Davis
Only players with over 100 attempts. pic.twitter.com/UJMhAkaDaU – 4:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on taking his mind off the game at times:
“I’m going to do an escape room tonight…Just doing normal stuff because at the end of the day I’m as normal as they come.”
“It’s not always about basketball. It will never always be about basketball. That’s how I regroup.” – 4:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jimmy Butler said he’s gotta do a better job being more aggressive and that’ll change come Game 2.
“Yes they do have really good defenders, but I’ve seen good defenders before.”
Butler said multiple times he’s going to continue playing the game the right way. – 4:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler: “I’m still playing the game the right way. it’s not being passive. it’s getting my guys good shots.” – 3:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokić:
“As much as everybody looks at what he does on the offensive end of the ball, he’s elite on the defensive end too.”
Cited Jokić moving his feet well at his size, forcing guys to change decisions in the paint, and rebounding/outlet passing. – 3:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokic: “As much as people look at what he does on the offensive end, he’s a hellified defender as well.” – 3:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jimmy Butler: “We’re still going to get 4.” pic.twitter.com/5GkoNMkSlw – 3:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler: “We’re ok. We’re very calm, we’re very collected… we’re gonna get four.” – 3:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler shares about his mental process after the loss, says his daughter is out here, that he’s going to an escape room tonight, and that some of the guys saw Spider-Man:
“At the end of the day, it’s not always about basketball. It will never be always about basketball.” pic.twitter.com/a7H2fr4Dng – 3:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler on Denver’s defenders. Credits them but says they shouldn’t prevent him from being aggressive. pic.twitter.com/bruXdXqFXO – 3:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic: “It is different when you play for Serbia”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:29 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Walker Kessler, Kessler Sports Fan Page.”
Wholesome interaction between the Jazz big man and Nikola Jokic at media availability 😂
pic.twitter.com/T1uvcCLEoz – 3:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is at the finals doing interviews for social media. He just asked Nikola Jokic a question. Great and funny question, which is pretty much Walker Kessler – 2:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, asked about his defense this postseason: “I think I need to get a trophy…. I’m joking.” – 2:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic working on his left-handed jumper to end practice. pic.twitter.com/3c0CLoUl1w – 2:25 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic cashing left-handed jumpers at Finals practice pic.twitter.com/IrANNPEDbK – 2:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nikola Jokic, working on his lefty jumpers, in case he wants to go to Larry Bird for a game in the finals. pic.twitter.com/gCEbwD5w1H – 2:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic working on a new weapon: lefty jumper pic.twitter.com/JLY8hRffCz – 2:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s still funny to me looking back at game 1 and seeing the attention that Caleb Martin got
That’s why they need attacking Jimmy Butler in game 2 to attract some attention – 2:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls fans didn’t like Gar-Pax. That much is clear. But they did nail the Jimmy Butler pick. They just traded him away too soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/03/chi… – 1:05 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
A piece on Nikola Jokic’s relationship with Denver, featuring interviews from Gov. Polis, Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper, teammates, the city’s mayor, local artists and more for @NYTSports:.
I enjoyed the bars this rapper recorded to pay tribute to Jokic:
nytimes.com/2023/06/03/spo… pic.twitter.com/ZI5grmChuv – 12:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic modeled his game after these legends while growing up in Serbia 👀 pic.twitter.com/W4NfXMXCaP – 12:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat mailbag: Is it time for the Heat to go back to Kevin Love? And answering Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler questions miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do Heat, Erik Spoelstra need to look beyond Cody Zeller? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/ask… Plus: Is Jokic surmountable? Do Heat have another upset up their sleeves? – 9:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic remembered how as a rookie Tim Duncan schooled him 😅 pic.twitter.com/MaHFhOfKcm – 8:45 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Former Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler recently revealed that Dwyane Wade helped draw him to the Miami Heat. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/01/chi… – 7:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic learned from the NBA legends… Through YouTube 😎👀 pic.twitter.com/XIUDHFaaNp – 3:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jimmy Butler still sets the tone for [Miami] and he said that”.
@RealMikeWilbon tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 which Jimmy he expects to see on Sunday in game 2.
Hear non-stop Finals coverage and every game on NBA Radio Channel 86 or the SXM App 👇
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/1htSmZOhH8 – 9:24 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG
Monty to DET! (1:58)
Nuggets/Jokic (7:18)
Bruce Brown (29:53)
Hornets (34:56)
Knicks (41:25)
Jazz (58:07)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx908
🍎apple.co/3WMCTv2
✳️spoti.fi/3WLEBN4
📺bit.ly/hwdx908
SUBSCRIBE👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Kq5q2pOebT – 6:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray honored on a Colfax Ave. mural in Denver pic.twitter.com/wrxnvBI5Qf – 5:34 PM
