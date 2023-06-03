Jimmy Butler remains confident about winning the championship

Melissa Rohlin: Jimmy Butler: “Down 0-1. We know we’re going to get to 4.”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Down 0-1, we know we’re gonna get to four. We’re in there laughing, in there smiling knowing that we could play better.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s critics said for years that Denver would never be able to build a good enough defense with him to advance deep into the playoffs. Ahead Game 2 of the Finals with the Nuggets up 1-0, Jimmy Butler is complimenting Jokic’s defense, specifically in the pick-and-roll. – 4:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “Down 0-1, we know we are going to get to four. We are in there laughing, in there smiling, knowing that we could play better. We will play better. We have to be better if we want to win. Not too much is said. It’s all about what we’re going to do.” – 4:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
How is Jimmy Butler spending his time in between Games 1 and 2? He’s been hanging with his daughter and playing Spades. He’s doing an Escape Room tonight: “It’s not always about basketball. It will never always be about basketball. That’s how I regroup.” pic.twitter.com/RXBqQ5UGbp – 4:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throws attempted in the playoffs:
155 — Jimmy Butler
137 — Jayson Tatum
114 — Nikola Jokic
108 — Anthony Davis
Only players with over 100 attempts. pic.twitter.com/UJMhAkaDaU – 4:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on taking his mind off the game at times:
“I’m going to do an escape room tonight…Just doing normal stuff because at the end of the day I’m as normal as they come.”
“It’s not always about basketball. It will never always be about basketball. That’s how I regroup.” – 4:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jimmy Butler said he’s gotta do a better job being more aggressive and that’ll change come Game 2.
“Yes they do have really good defenders, but I’ve seen good defenders before.”
Butler said multiple times he’s going to continue playing the game the right way. – 4:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler: “I’m still playing the game the right way. it’s not being passive. it’s getting my guys good shots.” – 3:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokic: “As much as people look at what he does on the offensive end, he’s a hellified defender as well.” – 3:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jimmy Butler: “We’re still going to get 4.” pic.twitter.com/5GkoNMkSlw – 3:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler: “We’re ok. We’re very calm, we’re very collected… we’re gonna get four.” – 3:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler shares about his mental process after the loss, says his daughter is out here, that he’s going to an escape room tonight, and that some of the guys saw Spider-Man:
“At the end of the day, it’s not always about basketball. It will never be always about basketball.” pic.twitter.com/a7H2fr4Dng – 3:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler on Denver’s defenders. Credits them but says they shouldn’t prevent him from being aggressive. pic.twitter.com/bruXdXqFXO – 3:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s still funny to me looking back at game 1 and seeing the attention that Caleb Martin got
That’s why they need attacking Jimmy Butler in game 2 to attract some attention – 2:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls fans didn’t like Gar-Pax. That much is clear. But they did nail the Jimmy Butler pick. They just traded him away too soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/03/chi… – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat mailbag: Is it time for the Heat to go back to Kevin Love? And answering Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler questions miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:43 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Former Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler recently revealed that Dwyane Wade helped draw him to the Miami Heat. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/01/chi… – 7:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jimmy Butler still sets the tone for [Miami] and he said that”.
@RealMikeWilbon tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 which Jimmy he expects to see on Sunday in game 2.
Hear non-stop Finals coverage and every game on NBA Radio Channel 86 or the SXM App 👇
siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/1htSmZOhH8 – 9:24 PM
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler: “I gotta be more aggressive putting pressure on the rim. I think that makes everybody’s job a lot easier.” “So I have to be the one to kick that off the right way, which I will.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / June 3, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jimmy Butler on Nikola Jokić: “As much as everybody looks at what he does on the offensive end of the ball, he’s elite on the defensive end too.” Cited Jokić moving his feet well at his size, forcing guys to change decisions in the paint, and rebounding/outlet passing. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 3, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jimmy Butler says the Nuggets back line defenders didn’t affect his aggressiveness. “They have some great defenders, but I’ve seen great defenders before.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 3, 2023