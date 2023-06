Julius Randle has surgery on left ankle

Ian Begley: During postseason, Julius Randle didn’t want to answer questions about pain/discomfort his sprained left ankle & if it was impacting his game. He said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse. NYK announced today that Randle had arthroscopic surgery on ankle. Randle sprained the left ankle twice within 4 weeks. He missed two weeks and came back for Game 1 of NYK-CLE series. He sprained it again during CLE series and returned for G2 of the Miami series . -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 3, 2023