Julius Randle has surgery on left ankle

New York Knicks PR: Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his left ankle. He will resume basketball activities later this summer.
The procedure, which was performed Friday and considered successful, will allow Randle to resume basketball activities later this summer and be fully recovered for the start of the 2023-24 season, sources told ESPN on Saturday. -via ESPN / June 3, 2023
Ian Begley: During postseason, Julius Randle didn’t want to answer questions about pain/discomfort his sprained left ankle & if it was impacting his game. He said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse. NYK announced today that Randle had arthroscopic surgery on ankle. Randle sprained the left ankle twice within 4 weeks. He missed two weeks and came back for Game 1 of NYK-CLE series. He sprained it again during CLE series and returned for G2 of the Miami series. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 3, 2023
Michael Scotto: In talking with Knicks brass in the front office, they value his toughness and his ability to stay on the court. He’s played 71 or more games in three consecutive seasons and been an All-Star two of the past three seasons, which is something I think is notable in the load management era. -via HoopsHype / May 25, 2023