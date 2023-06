Kevin Love: I'm not a future coach

And this isn’t where my head was at, but are you a future coach? Kevin Love: Nah. I don’t know if I could do that . Why? Kevin Love: You know, the beauty of it is that you see guys like (the Nuggets’) Michael Malone, and you see guys like Spo who are long-tenured coaches — of course Pop (the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich). Guys like that. But it’s so much a ‘What have you done for me lately?’ type of experience.Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic