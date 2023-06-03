Kevin Love: I'm not a future coach

And this isn’t where my head was at, but are you a future coach? Kevin Love: Nah. I don’t know if I could do that. Why? Kevin Love: You know, the beauty of it is that you see guys like (the Nuggets’) Michael Malone, and you see guys like Spo who are long-tenured coaches — of course Pop (the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich). Guys like that. But it’s so much a ‘What have you done for me lately?’ type of experience.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Haywood Highsmith shut the Heat door on Kevin Love? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/02/ask… – 6:15 PM
ASK IRA: Has Haywood Highsmith shut the Heat door on Kevin Love? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/02/ask… – 3:37 PM
ASK IRA: Has Haywood Highsmith shut the Heat door on Kevin Love? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/02/ask… – 11:10 AM
Has Haywood Highsmith shut the Heat door on Kevin Love? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/02/ask… Plus: In Highsmith Heat trust? Is Butler running on fumes? – 8:04 AM
Surprised Miami isn’t at least trying Kevin Love at 5 as this game gets away from them. Zeller is being guarded as if he’s radioactive. – 10:08 PM
Heat can’t protect the paint or make open 3-balls. Max Strus killing my OVER with his 0-for-7, but there’s still 2H for Miami to claw back in. Jimmy needs to attack Jokic in the paint, and unless he’s hurt, we need to see Kevin Love. Denver has been known to let up with big leads – 9:45 PM
The Nuggets lead Miami 14-9 with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter…..I don’t know how long the Heat can stay with this small lineup around Bam….Gordon in particular is punishing it….may need Kevin Love minutes – 8:46 PM
Caleb Martin remains in Heat starting lineup, along with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. So Kevin Love off the bench, or not at all? – 8:01 PM
From earlier: Duncan Robinson on his Hulk Hogan celebration in Boston, the Heat’s up-and-down season and what the signing of Kevin Love did for the locker room miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:48 PM
Spo was asked about Lowry and Love. May have let it slip that Kevin Love will continue to come off the bench. pic.twitter.com/iuuBz6Gm0E – 7:02 PM
Duncan Robinson on his Hulk Hogan celebration in Boston, the Heat’s up-and-down season and what the signing of Kevin Love did for the locker room miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:40 PM
I think the Heat have to start Caleb Martin over Kevin Love. And it would be interesting to have Caleb start on Jamal Murray, then have Butler on Gordon so he can be a rover. (Strus on MPJ and Vincent on KCP) – 3:19 PM
Heat’s Kevin Love, Cody Zeller appreciating, accepting all-or-nothing aspect for role players in NBA playoffs. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/01/hea… Zeller, “Haywood [Highsmith] played really well against Boston’s small lineup. If I was the coach, I would have done the same thing.” – 1:50 PM
NEW: Duncan Robinson on his Hulk Hogan celebration in Boston, the Heat’s up-and-down season and what the signing of Kevin Love did for the locker room. All from an appearance on @OldManAndThree miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:22 AM
Asked Kevin Love who’s the better outlet passer, him or Nikola Jokic: “It’s definitely close. Out of the all-time outlet passers, he’s definitely up there with the Unseld’s, with the Walton’s. I would throw myself in that mix of 4-5 guys.” pic.twitter.com/tvEA7rKksK – 8:28 PM
Kevin Love said Miami Heat culture is about doing anything you can, to sacrifice for a win. Said that the guys never believe they are out of it. pic.twitter.com/yqgwcyLmiW – 4:03 PM
Kevin Love gives his Denver Nuggets scouting report:
“Denver’s an extremely tough team. They’re here for a reason.”
Mentioned that Miami went small against Boston due to matchup but they might go bigger against Denver. pic.twitter.com/woRQhE6xGE – 3:52 PM
The last few weeks showed that much. Kevin Love: Pffft. Right?! So I think there is something within an organization that I could slide into after I’m done playing, but in terms of coaching? I don’t know if I’m built for that. The travel alone is a lot, as you know. Kevin Love: No doubt. And then me and my wife (Canadian model Kate Bock), we want to start a family, so then you’re having kids. -via The Athletic / June 3, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra says he envisions a place for Love, Zeller in this series, after both were held out of Game 7 in Boston. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 31, 2023
As the Heat prepare for Game 6, Kevin Love was sounding like a Celtic after Game 3. That correlation is even more interesting because of all the times he was rumored to be on his way to Boston. “A lot,” he told Heavy Sports last week. “I’ve been traded here a lot.” -via Heavy.com / May 27, 2023