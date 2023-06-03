Possibility Tyler Herro can return for Game 2?

Barry Jackson: NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said Tyler Herro will practice later today. Coaches and medical staff will evaluate him at practice, then speak with him and determine whether he will play in Game 2 or 3 instead. NBA TV says Heat will be publicly non-committal on Herro’s status for tomorrow.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updates with comment, reaction from practice.) Door open for Herro return in Finals Game 2; Martin misses Heat practice due to illness sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/doo… – 4:34 PM
(Updates with comment, reaction from practice.) Door open for Herro return in Finals Game 2; Martin misses Heat practice due to illness sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/doo… – 4:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lots of Heat notes from past hour, including Herro nears return; Martin ill; Butler plots one change and remains confident as ever (“Down 0-1, we know we’re going to get to 4”); Strus on moving past 0 for 10; interesting Nuggets comments, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:03 PM
NEW: Lots of Heat notes from past hour, including Herro nears return; Martin ill; Butler plots one change and remains confident as ever (“Down 0-1, we know we’re going to get to 4”); Strus on moving past 0 for 10; interesting Nuggets comments, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:03 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s availability, says the status has not changed and he’s not trying to be illusive.
Spoelstra would not definitively rule Herro out for tomorrow’s Game 2, said he would provide an update tomorrow. – 3:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s availability, says the status has not changed and he’s not trying to be illusive.
Spoelstra would not definitively rule Herro out for tomorrow’s Game 2, said he would provide an update tomorrow. – 3:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra with a Tyler Herro “update.” Didn’t rule him out for Game 2. Said they are still “focused on the process” and suggested media could read into it however they like. pic.twitter.com/6sYcyJNuX5 – 3:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra with a Tyler Herro “update.” Didn’t rule him out for Game 2. Said they are still “focused on the process” and suggested media could read into it however they like. pic.twitter.com/6sYcyJNuX5 – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Door open for Herro return in Finals Game 2; Martin misses Heat practice due to illness. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/doo… – 3:18 PM
Door open for Herro return in Finals Game 2; Martin misses Heat practice due to illness. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/doo… – 3:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says there’s still no update on Tyler Herro’s status going into Game 2.
Said he wasn’t sure where the report came from that Herro would be available in Game 2. – 3:18 PM
Erik Spoelstra says there’s still no update on Tyler Herro’s status going into Game 2.
Said he wasn’t sure where the report came from that Herro would be available in Game 2. – 3:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s status for Game 2, says it hasn’t changed but he won’t confirm or deny whether Herro is out. pic.twitter.com/v8NRRZ4PGX – 3:18 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s status for Game 2, says it hasn’t changed but he won’t confirm or deny whether Herro is out. pic.twitter.com/v8NRRZ4PGX – 3:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said Herro will practice later today. Coaches and medical staff will evaluate him at practice, then speak with him and determine whether he will play in Game 2 or 3 instead. NBA TV says Heat will be publicly non-committal on Herro’s status for tomorrow. – 2:08 PM
NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said Herro will practice later today. Coaches and medical staff will evaluate him at practice, then speak with him and determine whether he will play in Game 2 or 3 instead. NBA TV says Heat will be publicly non-committal on Herro’s status for tomorrow. – 2:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Finals: What will Tyler Herro’s return from injury mean for Heat?
By: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 4:05 PM
2023 NBA Finals: What will Tyler Herro’s return from injury mean for Heat?
By: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 4:05 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro’s status hasn’t changed. “I don’t know where that report came from” about Herro playing Game 2, he said. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 3, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: “The status has not changed yet.” He says he “will let you know tomorrow” whether Herro is out for Game 2. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 3, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Tyler Herro workout video. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3yU4qad6KH -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 1, 2023