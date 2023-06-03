Scoot Henderson will only work out for Blazers, Hornets

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“My plate might be full but I’m gonna eat. I’m hungry.” — Scoot Henderson @thereal013 – 4:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story on Scoot Henderson’s workout in Portland and the question of whether he and Damian Lillard can play together: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 4:40 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Scoot Henderson at the end of his workout with the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/UDdQfdR0Qs – 2:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson said he’s only working out with two teams — Portland and Charlotte. – 2:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Today’s Trail Blazers draft workout included guard Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite). pic.twitter.com/XArWurxkSK – 1:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers’ draft workout today is a solo workout with G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson. – 1:04 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Mookie Cook (as LeBron James), Scoot Henderson discuss roles in ‘Shooting Stars’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4569849/2023/0… – 10:35 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: Scoot Henderson Scouting Report; Boston Celtics Offseason with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Want all our draft scouting reports, offseason previews and much more? Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/Jdk55Uaqhp – 4:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: Scoot Henderson Scouting Report; Boston Celtics Offseason with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Want all our draft scouting reports, offseason previews and much more? Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/XffVKU1iew – 3:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: Scoot Henderson Scouting Report; Boston Celtics Offseason with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Want all our draft scouting reports, offseason previews and much more? Subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale!
DuncdOn.SupportingCast.fm pic.twitter.com/WxiITqswVg – 2:08 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
We know the date of the #Hornets first summer league game. But who will make their debut for Charlotte in Sacramento? Will it be Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:43 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Scoot Henderson Scouting Report; BOS Offseason. Join @dannyleroux and me with our Mock Offseason sale. duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/rb6XrlwsSi – 2:48 AM
More on this storyline
Orlando Sanchez: Scoot Henderson said he texted Damian Lillard for advice a couple of years ago and then got to see him today in Portland for his draft workout with the Trail Blazers #RipCity | @highkin on the question -via Twitter / June 3, 2023
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard was in attendance today for Scoot’s workout just as he was earlier this week for Amen and Ausar Thompson. -via Twitter @highkin / June 3, 2023