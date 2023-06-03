Terry Stotts heads back to Milwaukee as assistant

Adrian Wojnarowski: Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007.
Jake Fischer: James Borrego was in the mix with Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Dallas in addition to NOLA. Kevin Ollie also drew interest from the Pelicans. With Terry Stotts another Bucks associate candidate, Frank Vogel’s signing in Phoenix has seemed to start the next layer of this coaching carousel. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 3, 2023
Griffin and the Bucks will now work toward securing veteran assistants for his coaching staff. Two potential candidates are former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego and ex-Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, according to the sources. -via The Athletic / June 2, 2023