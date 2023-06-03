Three Celtics assistants join Ime Udoka's stuff in Houston

Michael Scotto: Sources: Celtics assistants Ben Sullivan, Mike Moser and Garrett Jackson are joining Ime Udoka’s staff on the Rockets, @hoopshype has learned. Celtics assistant Aaron Miles has drawn interest from the Rockets and other teams. Jarrell Christian has also drawn interest from teams.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Udoka said yesterday he is now going to move along in that recruiting process, per @danielle_lerner theathletic.com/4569899/2023/0… – 10:52 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, During a service day trip to Freedmen’s Town, Rockets discuss, among other things, off-season training and influence of new coach Ime Udoka on the draft and free agency houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:27 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“They’re more impressive than I already knew”
Before throwing out the first pitch Thursday at Minute Maid, Ime Udoka praised the roster he inherited five weeks after taking over as Rockets head coach: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 12:05 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dusty Baker on meeting Ime Udoka tonight: “He’s a lot bigger than I thought. He’s a big ole dude.” – 11:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Ime Udoka said he will not have an offensive or defensive coordinator on his staff: “Moreso everybody has a role and scouts and does a little bit of everything, the way I was kind of brought up.” – 8:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I asked Ime Udoka what he’s learned about his team since taking the Rockets job: “They’re more impressive than I already knew. Obviously, with the interview process, got to dig in a little bit as far as that, and the guys are really an impressive group.” – 8:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said he’s met with John Lucas who has been leading the team’s pre-draft workouts. – 8:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dusty Baker said he’s followed Ime Udoka but the two have never met: “I’m glad he got another opportunity, and he has an opportunity with some outstanding talent. If anyone can develop that talent and win, he can. I feel they’ve made a good choice.” – 5:53 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Jefferson High grad Ime Udoka will bring three @celtics assistants with Portland roots to @HoustonRockets with him — Ben Sullivan (Lake Oswego High), Aaron Miles (Jeff) and Mike Moser (Grant).
#PortlandSouth
#RipCity – 9:38 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three expected coaching departures almost entirely end the Ime Udoka era in Boston. Now, Joe Mazzulla, expected back at Celtics head coach, celticsblog.com/2023/5/31/2374… pic.twitter.com/iqbC88o9q9 – 8:46 PM
According to an NBA source, assistants Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and Mike Moser are expected to join Ime Udoka’s staff in Houston, leaving three or more openings on Mazzulla’s staff. -via Boston Globe / May 31, 2023
According to an NBA source, Celtics assistants Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and Mike Moser are expected to join Ime Udoka’s staff in Houston. -via Boston Globe / May 31, 2023
While the Rockets will look to reunite with Harden in free agency, Houston is preparing to target potential assistant coaches to join Ime Udoka’s staff. Keep an eye on Celtics assistant coaches Aaron Miles and Ben Sullivan and Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey to be courted by the Rockets as candidates for Udoka’s staff, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / May 16, 2023
