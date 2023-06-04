Aaron Gordon gifts Jamal Murray a 'JM27' diamond pendant

Aaron Gordon is a helluva basketball player and apparently one whale of a teammate too … ’cause TMZ Sports has learned the Nuggets star gifted Jamal Murray a sick diamond pendant before the start of this week’s NBA Finals. We’re told AG was so thrilled over the way Murray’s helped lead Denver this season … he hit up Mile High Jewelers to make a custom piece to show his appreciation.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Talked to Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. about two plays that stood out from Game 1, and how they are emblematic of Denver’s culture and style — plus some things to look for in Game 2 tonight:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals picks, odds, best bets or Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2: Why Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon will keep rolling
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 9:51 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyle Lowry compared the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray duo to Tim Duncan-Tony Parker
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:48 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
“I don’t think we played well”…..The Denver Nuggets behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were able to win Game 1, but The Nuggets have identified substantial room for growth in that Game 1 performance. The story heading into Game 2, is here – theathletic.com/4577902/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Think Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Michael Malone have started feeling themselves after their Game 1 win? Think again.
“We haven’t done a damn thing.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/03/nug… – 8:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Jamal Murray’s journey to the NBA Finals mirrors those of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Stephen Curry
By: @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-j… – 5:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon says he’s been trying to block out the outside noise, like Michael Malone has instructed his team to during the Finals, but that, “Reading the newspaper and being aware of the other things going on outside of the NBA, and reading world news is still important.” pic.twitter.com/jgF0NwwCMn – 3:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Asked Jamal Murray on whether this is how he thought going to the Finals would feel:
“First round, Finals, it’s nothing until you win it, right? We haven’t won it yet, so until we win it…I think we will look at it a little differently then.” pic.twitter.com/E1RkL1RlCN – 3:02 PM
Asked Jamal Murray on whether this is how he thought going to the Finals would feel:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on Game 1 cleanup:
“We missed some point blank looks as well…we got the looks we needed we just didn’t knock them down. If we knock them down, we can break up that zone.” pic.twitter.com/JqPDPhqoj2 – 2:56 PM
Jamal Murray on Game 1 cleanup:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon 🤝 Thomas Bryant
Enjoying Life pic.twitter.com/4CBtvpADfV – 2:17 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Aaron Gordon on his success defending opponents’ biggest names throughout the playoffs:
“I’m definitely gonna be sitting in my rocking chair when I’m 79-, 90-years-old talking to my kids like, ‘yeah, back in the day I locked these guys up.'” pic.twitter.com/HUpAJJ4IkF – 9:27 PM
Aaron Gordon on his success defending opponents’ biggest names throughout the playoffs:
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jamal Murray’s touches and minutes per game by series:
Wolves: 85, 38
Suns: 86.2, 38
Lakers: 89, 41
Game 1 vs. Miami: 122 (!), 44 – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray honored on a Colfax Ave. mural in Denver pic.twitter.com/wrxnvBI5Qf – 5:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jamal Murray shot 7-9 when guarded by Gabe Vincent but just 0-2 when defended by Jimmy Butler.
The adjustment is clear — but it should have been happening to start the series. trib.al/lqJy8ya – 1:48 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Worrying game one performance for the Heat, who just looked a level below the Nuggets, but hopefully they’ll find a fun Jamal Murray quirk that’s incredibly exploitable. – 1:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game 1:
“This is Denver Nugget basketball,” Aaron Gordon said. “We find a mismatch, we exploit it, and we keep going to it.”
Jimmy Butler, who was held to his lowest-scoring game of the playoffs, left the Heat locker room with a Michelob Ultra in hand.
thednvr.com/the-lights-are… – 1:11 PM
Game 1:
“This is Denver Nugget basketball,” Aaron Gordon said. “We find a mismatch, we exploit it, and we keep going to it.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith definitely feels like the best option for Jamal Murray this series
Even aside from being attached at the hip around screens, they can mix things up like switch a few of those Murray-Jokic actions
But he definitely did the best job IMO pic.twitter.com/oZkQH5rLQH – 12:45 PM
Haywood Highsmith definitely feels like the best option for Jamal Murray this series
Even aside from being attached at the hip around screens, they can mix things up like switch a few of those Murray-Jokic actions
But he definitely did the best job IMO pic.twitter.com/oZkQH5rLQH – 12:45 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The NBA Finals debut of Bay Area’s own Aaron Gordon was a perfect illustration of how he’s tapped into the winner within.
His journey suggests this was always who he was meant to be.
theathletic.com/4574521/2023/0… – 12:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jamal Murray in the playoffs (49 games): 25.4 points on 47.6% FG/40.3% 3/90.9% FT, 6.0 assists, 2.3 turnovers. Guy is about it. – 11:36 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Aaron Gordon has been a defensive staple for Denver 🏔️🔒
(h/t @UsherNBA) pic.twitter.com/6Job9FEezi – 11:23 AM
Aaron Gordon has been a defensive staple for Denver 🏔️🔒
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Denver Nuggets unheralded star Aaron Gordon: ‘I’m not here for the credit. I’m here for the wins.’ With a renewed focus on basketball, Gordon is having the most impactful season of his career. Story in @andscape. #nba #nbafinals bit.ly/3C9VxDy – 11:23 AM
Denver Nuggets unheralded star Aaron Gordon: ‘I’m not here for the credit. I’m here for the wins.’ With a renewed focus on basketball, Gordon is having the most impactful season of his career. Story in @andscape. #nba #nbafinals bit.ly/3C9VxDy – 11:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals MVP odds: Nikola Jokic widens lead; Jamal Murray passes Jimmy Butler
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:22 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Teammates to each average 27+ points and make the NBA Finals since 2000:
Kobe Bryant + Shaquille O’Neal (2001)
Stephen Curry + Kevin Durant (2017 + 2019)
LeBron James + Anthony Davis (2020)
Nikola Jokić + Jamal Murray (2023)
Jokić: 29.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists,… pic.twitter.com/6Xh6Zaajtp – 10:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Aaron Gordon on guarding LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and other stars in the playoffs: “I’ll be sitting in my rocking chair when I’m 79, 90 years old, talking about kids, like, ‘yeah, back in the day I locked these guys up’.” pic.twitter.com/X51gj4aSo3 – 9:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic (27p/14a) and Jamal Murray (26p/10a) are the third and fourth players to record at least 25p/10a in their Finals debut.
They are the second duo to each record at least 25p/10a in a Finals game, joining Magic Johnson and James Worthy.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:46 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic on Aaron Gordon: “I love to play with him. I love to play with some, I wanna say, dominant big man if that makes any sense. But he’s really, the best thing that he did is accepting his role and he’s really doing a great job of that.” pic.twitter.com/mJgT7mtKyb – 9:35 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have each recorded at least 20p/5r/5a in the same game six times in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
That ties the NBA record for most such games in a single postseason by a duo set by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2014.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Aaron Gordon: “That’s what I’ve always loved, you know, is to play the right way of basketball and we do that here. And it’s just, I mean, I don’t care if I score 50 or zero, you know, as long as I’m helping impact the game and we’re winning.” pic.twitter.com/AdcnJLnyHT – 9:20 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jamal Murray last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
Murray has scored at least 25 points in six consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career (regular season included).
He’s averaging 30.3 PPG on 51/41/97 shooting over that span.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:07 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone quizzed his team at the morning shootaround to see if they were locked in after a 9-day break. Hours later, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets passed their first Finals test espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:53 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive for @FOXSports with Aaron Gordon on the sacrifices he’s making for the Nuggets:
“I’d much rather score 15 on a winning team than 25 on a losing team,” he told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/aa… – 2:41 AM
Exclusive for @FOXSports with Aaron Gordon on the sacrifices he’s making for the Nuggets:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Aaron Gordon how the Nuggets are so poised while on the NBA Finals stage for the first time: “We’ve been building habits day in and day out, so you get to a game like this, the biggest stage in basketball, you let your standard of play and you let your habits carry you.” pic.twitter.com/YxOfjB9Rms – 2:12 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Aaron Gordon is focused on the bigger prize 🏆 pic.twitter.com/No5lqph8hs – 12:41 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray join Michael Jordan (1991) and Russell Westbrook (2012) as the only players to post at least 25 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in an NBA Finals debut. – 12:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets exploited Miami’s lack of size in a dominant first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 12:12 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon on the atmosphere: “It was beautiful. I took a moment during the national anthem and was just like ‘wow this is really the NBA Finals.’ Crowd was in it from the start giving us the extra juice.”
Said the fans took it to a new level. – 12:02 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić discusses Aaron Gordon:
“I love to play with him. I love to play with dominant big men…the best thing he’s doing is accepting his role, and he’s done a great job of that.” pic.twitter.com/SCQvx1xEWe – 11:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on Aaron Gordon: “The best thing that he did was accept his role.” – 11:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray’s dunks tonight: “I was like woah. My man got VertiMax.” – 11:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray: “Blue Arrow’s one of the best guards in the league and one of the best scorers in the league. When he’s locked in and he’s engaged, he’s up there with the best players in the world.” – 11:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokić: “He’s more athletic than people give him credit for. He has a ridiculous motor. He has a motor that doesn’t quit.” – 11:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon when asked about his game tonight: “This is Denver Nuggets basketball. We find the mismatch we exploit it and we keep going to it. I was just taking what the defense was giving me.”
Said he was taking advantage of his physicality and size out there. – 11:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon on the crowd tonight:
“It was beautiful.”
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray’s playmaking:
“Loved his pace tonight, just the place that he played. The tempo. Controlling the game. He was great.
The distribution of the basketball was incredibly important.” – 11:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon:
“I’m not here for the credit. I’m here for the wins.”
“I don’t care if I scored 50 or zero. As long as I’m impacting the game and we win it.” pic.twitter.com/NdnWWUV1E5 – 11:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I’m not here for credit. I’m here for wins,” Aaron Gordon says, answering a question about whether he’s underappreciated. – 11:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon on getting the DPOG chain:
“I think the defensive player of the game could have gone to Michael Porter too.” – 11:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets defense: “I think we do a good job defensively flying around and being on a string. You can’t be the number one seed with just offense.” – 11:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray on Michael Porter Jr: “I don’t think he gets enough credit for how well he’s played though how many injuries he’s been through.” – 11:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray said the Heat did a good job “junking up the game.”
He then added once the Nuggets play the way they play, it doesn’t really matter the way the other team plays. – 11:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Haywood Highsmith says of Jamal Murray, “I’ll probably be guarding himself a lot this series.” – 11:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray on the Nuggets depth: “We have so many different weapons and so many different looks. You gotta guard everybody.” – 11:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray postgame: “Once we play the way we play, it doesn’t really matter what the other team does.” – 11:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray:
“Just fluent, beautiful basketball…just making reads on the court, and I think that’s what the beauty of this team is…free flowing and a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/togCva1Ypf – 11:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on the Nuggets being able to win in different ways:
“That’s just Nuggets basketball.”
Mentioned that when opponents take one option away, another option opens up. pic.twitter.com/PWFgACzcr2 – 11:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Q: Do you feel like you guys don’t get enough credit for your defense?
Jamal Murray: 🤨
Went to to say you can’t be the No. 1 seed with just your offense. – 11:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokić wearing opponents down:
“He’s a heavy guy.” pic.twitter.com/WtKVZVhqjL – 11:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Aaron Gordon early. Jamal Murray in the middle. Nikola Jokic late. Rust wasn’t an issue for the Nuggets’ well-oiled juggernaut in a convincing Finals Game 1 victory over Heat @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:14 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Nikola Jokic had another triple double, with more assists than FG attempts. If what he’s doing wasn’t so bonkers, all we’d be talking about is how nice Jamal Murray is. Because he’s steady getting bucket buckets while everyone stands in awe of Jokic. – 10:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Nuggets 1-0
– Aaron Gordon game
– Jokic vs. Bam
– Murray freedom from Gabe
– Silver’s Ja comments
– Jokic triple-double debut, again
– Fan calls
– WSOP Schedule
– Scandoval Pt.2
Game 1 Reaction Show – Join us!
📺youtube.com/watch?v=8zxGdA… pic.twitter.com/nsr78Qet8C – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray tonight:
26 PTS
6 REB
10 AST
Playoff Jamal. pic.twitter.com/r4W1z2cp0r – 10:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat
-Nikola Jokić: 27-10-14 on 8/12 FG, 10/12 FT
-Jamal Murray: 26 points on 22 shots, 10 assists
-MPJ: 14 and 12, only 2/10 from 3, +20 in 43 minutes
Jimmy Butler: 13 points
Nuggets take Game 1. pic.twitter.com/aX72xJVrgM – 10:43 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat
-Nikola Jokić: 27-10-14 on 8/12 FG, 10/12 FT
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray records his 10th assist on a feed to Jokic. Nuggets up 12 with three minutes to play. – 10:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray, hands on his knees while talking to Michael Malone just now, looks gassed. And it wouldn’t be surprising after the long layoff. Plus, he’s on pace to play 44 of 48 minutes tonight. He just told Malone he’s good to stay in the game. – 10:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I want more of Haywood Highsmith on Jamal Murray the rest of the series – 10:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Denver 84, Miami 63 after three quarters. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić combined to score or assisted for 69 points for Denver per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Peyton says on ESPN2 broadcast that he texted with #Nuggets Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
“I just told them to remember last year and how angry they were when they got beat. To channel that.” – 10:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really fantastic start to the quarter for Miami. They’re doing everything right and the Nuggets lead is down to 13 after a Jamal Murray block on one end then And-1 on the other. – 9:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
There shouldn’t be a world where Bam Adebayo can’t finish over Jamal Murray with ease – 9:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great halftime adjustment from Miami: Jimmy Butler is now guarding Aaron Gordon, switching the assignment with Caleb Martin – 9:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jamal Murray ran 14 pick-and-rolls in the first half and the Nuggets scored 22 points, per @SecondSpectrum.
By comparison, Jimmy Butler ran 16 pick-and-rolls and the Heat scored only 5 points. – 9:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and TEN (10!!) assists in the first half.
Jamal Murray is cooking with 18. AG and MPJ aggressive and productive with 24 combined.
Nuggets with 18 assists to 4 turnovers (!!) and held Miami to just 42 points 38% from the field.
GOOD! – 9:33 PM
Nikola Jokić with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and TEN (10!!) assists in the first half.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that Denver offense got what they wanted in that first half
46% from three, Jamal Murray efficiency, Jokic control, and using size to their advantage
My only knock on the Heat’s offense aside from missing good looks is that Butler needs to be more selfish at times – 9:31 PM
Well that Denver offense got what they wanted in that first half
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 59-42:
-Jamal Murray: 18-4-4 on 8/12 FG, 2/3 3P
-Nikola Jokić: 10-3-10, 3/3 FG, 4/4 FT (lmao)
AG with 14 and 5, MPJ with 10, 7, and 2 blocks.
What a first half. pic.twitter.com/KvRSmYTgZK – 9:30 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 59-42:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
During training camp, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth told me he expected Jamal Murray to land on the All-Star team this season. Seems highly likely he’ll at least receive his first nod in 2024. – 9:29 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“They gotta do a much better job fighting over the top of these screens to bother Jamal Murray” yeah them and 28 other teams – 9:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Doubling Jokic is already -EV because of his 99 awareness, but like we saw in Lakers series: if u send it with whoever guarding Aaron Gordon, he lurks on the opposite block for a reason and is always in perfect position to set a back screen on the corner 3 assignment. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/TZqQ0bpO8Q – 9:23 PM
Doubling Jokic is already -EV because of his 99 awareness, but like we saw in Lakers series: if u send it with whoever guarding Aaron Gordon, he lurks on the opposite block for a reason and is always in perfect position to set a back screen on the corner 3 assignment. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/TZqQ0bpO8Q – 9:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray looked like he took a shot to his left wrist area and is still shaking it but appears to be OK. – 9:09 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jamal Murray breaks out the @AimeLeonDore Two Wxy 3 for The #NBAFinals 👀 pic.twitter.com/3YVaY8m6CB – 9:08 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
I was skeptical when Aaron Gordon went fourth in the 2014 NBA draft, mostly because Joel Bolomboy (11 points, 16 rebounds) played him to a standstill in Arizona’s 68-59 win over Weber State in the NCAA tournament.
But I was wrong. Really wrong. AG is such a good player. – 9:04 PM
I was skeptical when Aaron Gordon went fourth in the 2014 NBA draft, mostly because Joel Bolomboy (11 points, 16 rebounds) played him to a standstill in Arizona’s 68-59 win over Weber State in the NCAA tournament.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic took his first shot of the game seconds before the end of the first quarter and it was only because he was under the basket and had a layup. Nuggets lead 29-20 after 1Q. Aaron Gordon has played bully ball inside, making 6-of-8 shots. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Nuggets 29, Heat 20.
-Denver outscoring Miami 20-6 in the paint.
-Aaron Gordon with 12 points.
-Nikola Jokic with four points and six assists.
-Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have combined for 15 of the Heat’s 20 points. – 9:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Aaron Gordon playing like he has not forgotten about what Dwyane Wade did to him during that dunk contest. – 9:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
When you were planning on sagging off Aaron Gordon and he has 12 points in the first 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/VoiyLCVfi1 – 8:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have made 11 baskets. They’ve all been from two-point range. Miami has no answer or matchup for Aaron Gordon. – 8:54 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Next possession Aaron Gordon needs to bring out the Magic mascot on a hover board – 8:53 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Finals MVP: Aaron Gordon.
Nuggets size just too much early on. Gordon with 12 of Denver’s 24 points late in the first quarter. – 8:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I don’t think Vincent is a good match-up for Aaron Gordon .. – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets open Game 1 utilizing Aaron Gordon exactly how they should in this series. The Heat don’t have a matchup for him. Gordon has 8 of Denver’s 14. He’s stronger than anyone who’s going to be guarding him right now. He’s been a beast inside. – 8:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jamal Murray with pass interference, ball placed at the spot of the foul. – 8:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Aaron Gordon has been fighting and defending 7-footers for the first 3 playoff series. Miami put a 6’4 dude on him for 5 minutes and AG is pulling off Shaq-style bully ball out of pure joy. pic.twitter.com/F2pCKZHeXq – 8:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“TOO LITTLE!”
Aaron Gordon feelin’ it early 💪 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/n8qZRBnMAa – 8:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon in this first quarter — just too big.
Denver is doing a great job of starting their offense through him to take pressure off of others as well. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Aaron Gordon has done everything so far, and let’s hope the 2020 dunk contest judges are finally impressed – 8:47 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Aaron Gordon heavily exploiting Miami’s use of smaller defenders on him. The Heat don’t have a great matchup for him, and Gordon is taking advantage of that, bodying Strus/Martin early in this one. – 8:47 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
aaron gordon update:
aaron gordon is still stronger than he looks.
this has been your aaron gordon update. – 8:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver is getting to the right positions, just not quite finishing early other than Aaron Gordon. The early nerves are settling down though as Denver starts punishing the smaller Miami players in the paint. – 8:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote about this in my preview: Denver’s hugeness is a real problem. If Miami is gonna put 6-5 guys on Aaron Gordon all series this will not end well.
theathletic.com/4564532/2023/0… – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets with a 14-9 lead. Aaron Gordon already with eight points, using his size against Heat’s small starting lineup. – 8:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Aaron Gordon is too big and strong for Caleb Martin to defend. He’s getting a lot of scoring opportunities. #Nuggets #Heat #NBAFinals – 8:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Aaron Gordon is beasting inside. Miami plays small, it’ll be his advantage unless Spo switches it up – 8:45 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Aaron Gordon is feasting when he gets a Heat guard on him. Miami need the same from Adebayo – 8:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. duck in’s are presenting the Heat with issues early on in Game 1 – 8:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets already using their size (Aaron Gordon) to overpower the Heat down low.
Denver will be able to find a mismatch for Gordon or MPJ pretty often in this series. It’ll be a big swing factor in the series in my opinion. – 8:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Strong take and finish from Jamal Murray on Denver’s first possession to open the scoring. – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Aaron Gordon doing a lot of things early – working inside, defending Jimmy Butler, trying to shoot from the outside. – 8:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Just watched Jamal Murray go over and hug his father Roger right before tip-off.
This is what dreams are made of folks. – 8:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Maybe it says something about the humility of Nikola Jokic, but he’s introduced first for the #Nuggets and not last. Jamal Murray is introduced last. #NBAFinals #Heat – 8:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:03 PM
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray struggling in previous matchups against the Heat:
“I have all of the confidence in the world that Jamal will be ready for this stage.”
Says that Murray is liable to go off at any time, even if he’s shooting poorly early on. – 6:48 PM
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray struggling in previous matchups against the Heat:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone was convinced after watching Aaron Gordon play just three games.
A win over the Clippers one week after the 2021 trade deadline confirmed to him that Gordon was the missing piece.
Gordon’s on a path to becoming an all-time Nugget:
thednvr.com/aaron-gordon-c… – 3:32 PM
Michael Malone was convinced after watching Aaron Gordon play just three games.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I think the Heat have to start Caleb Martin over Kevin Love. And it would be interesting to have Caleb start on Jamal Murray, then have Butler on Gordon so he can be a rover. (Strus on MPJ and Vincent on KCP) – 3:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
OOOOOOHHH you guys the @newbalance Summer Basketball two wxy sneaks just dropped and I’m OBSESSED
Pretty sure Jamal Murray will be repping these at some point in the Finals 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/27DYqPeMxG – 2:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I mean, most kids, when you bring them to that environment, they crumble,” … On Jamal Murray, who has been coming up big in big moments his entire basketball life. Thanks to @cenglish23 @Roy_Rana @TMU_CoachD and @MikeGTdot for the stories: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 12:46 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
From NBA Today: What does Aaron Gordon think is the most underrated part of Nikola Jokic’s game?
“He’s got a dunk package.” pic.twitter.com/87mpUgqOnj – 12:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Finals: How Nuggets have blended star power, depth and chemistry. Denver GM Calvin Booth to @Sportsnaut on if the team thought it would have gotten to Finals earlier if not for Jamal Murray’s ACL injury bit.ly/3WNW6MD pic.twitter.com/NRVLsRQju0 – 11:22 AM
Clutch Points: Aaron Gordon gifted Jamal Murray a ‘JM27’ diamond pendant before the start of the NBA Finals 💎 (via milehighjewelers/IG) pic.twitter.com/jfULZeCmP2 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 4, 2023
Aaron Gordon admitted it’s hard not to let the outside chatter filter into his headspace. “It’s difficult because the people around you get excited, as well,” Gordon said. “So, you have to keep like a calmness. You have to keep a poise to you, like an intense energy but calm, while the rest of everybody else is really frenetic. It’s important to just make the main thing the main thing and just be focused on what the task is at hand.” -via Denver Post / June 3, 2023
Gordon began to get out of his seat at the podium before he decided to make one more point. “Still reading the newspaper and the news around the world is important and not being consumed with kind of the bubble that is the NBA, even though it expands during the Finals,” he said. “But still, being aware of the other things that are going on outside of the media, the NBA, and the things that are going on outside of the world and reading world news is still really important.” -via Denver Post / June 3, 2023
In his last four appearances, Butler is averaging just 19.8 points and 6.5 assists on 38.4 percent shooting. In his first 14 games of this year’s playoffs, he averaged 29.9 points and 5.6 assists on 50.5 percent. The Heat are already preparing for an uphill battle in this series against Denver’s high-powered offense, led by Jokić and Jamal Murray. The best chance they have of keeping up is Butler putting on his Superman cape and saving the day the way he has so many times in the last two months. But this isn’t just about Butler putting up big numbers. He has to get back to playing downhill consistently and putting pressure on the defense when it gives him space. -via The Athletic / June 4, 2023
Murray, whose nickname is Blue Arrow because of his basketball shooting skills, appears to be more comfortable in the spotlight than Jokic. He’s personable, expressive and active on social media. When Jokic is not Denver’s best player, Murray almost certainly is. He has promoted at least 10 brands over the past year, according to SponsorUnited, compared to just two for Jokic. It’s unusual for a top player like Jokic to be so elusive off the court. “I don’t know how much influence he really has because he doesn’t put himself out there,” said Vic Lombardi, a Denver sports talk radio host. -via New York Times / June 4, 2023