Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis committed to play in the World Cup

Team USA’s roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in the Philippines is beginning to take shape, and it will include at least two rising NBA stars making their American national team debut. Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis have committed to play for Team USA, league sources told The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Joe Vardon and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Sources: Lakers’ Austin Reaves, Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Bucks’ Bobby Portis are among current commitments to Team USA for FIBA World Cup this summer.
“Anthony Edwards is mentoring [me]”
Alex Rodriguez brings us inside what it’s been like going to NBA games with Anthony Edwards
From yesterday: Come for the goofy photo, stay for a convo about why the rumored Spurs pursuit of Austin Reaves is not likely to happen.
Austin Reaves wants to help you make lemonade out of lemons. AK pic.twitter.com/MOoaWBzq46 – 4:35 PM
There have been recent rumors surrounding the Spurs’ potential interest in free-agent-to-be Austin Reaves, and it just doesn’t make much sense.
Don’t expect the Spurs to pursue Austin Reaves this summer — not because of “patience” or “staying the course,” but because of cap logistics, and the quagmire his free agency presents: matthewtynan.substack.com/p/san-antonio-… pic.twitter.com/QZVVY0k6uM – 6:34 AM
We have @AlexKennedyNBA with a long look at 2023 free agency.
@sixers James Harden? ✅
@dallasmavs Kyrie Irving? ✅
Oh and @Lakers Austin Reaves? You better believe ✅
Team USA starts training camp Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, plays its first exhibition game Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico and then embarks on a two-week barnstorming trip to Spain and the United Emirates before beginning World Cup play Aug. 26 against New Zealand. -via The Athletic / June 4, 2023
Bobby Portis: Thank you to the @Milwaukee Bucks organization, the city of Milwaukee, the best fans in the @NBA and most importantly my family/friends for the love and support throughout this season. Although the season didn’t end how we wanted, grateful to be able to play the game I love 🏀❤️#UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/BQEV6r6UoS -via Twitter @BPortistime / May 9, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Heat captain Udonis Haslem, on the Bobby Portis tech incident: “Here’s how I started the conversation: ‘Bobby, I like you, but…” Why did UD do it? “Protecting my guys. He’d do the same thing for his guys. I just felt like we couldn’t allow certain things to keep happening.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 29, 2023
Chris Haynes: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is expected to sign with @WME for representation, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 3, 2023
Edwards won’t be too far behind in that department. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he will be eligible to sign an extension that will kick in for the 2024-25 season, and that extension is likely to be a maximum contract. “I’m ready to play. I’m not even — that’s cool. The money cool. But I love the game of basketball,” Edwards said about his potential new deal. “I don’t do it for the money. I do it because I just want to be known who they say, ‘He was a great player.’ ” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 14, 2023
Michael Scotto: In talking with people around the league, Austin Reaves’ situation is one of the most fascinating because it appears, essentially, that Reaves is going to get a four-year, $54 million deal the Lakers can offer, or it’s going to take a team coming in at four years, $100 million to really move the needle with a restricted free agency offer sheet. Some executives think he’s worth $80 million (over four years). -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: The Lakers are going to match any contract offer sheet that he signs up to that $100 million. The Lakers view him as the third-best player on this team if you look at the regular season and postseason he had. He stepped up big time and was basically an 18-5-5 guy with near 50-40-90 shooting splits as a starter for them. There were several factors as to why the Lakers made that second half run, but chief among them – and maybe the biggest factor overall – was Reaves’ ascension. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
