Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis committed to play in the World Cup

Edwards won’t be too far behind in that department. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he will be eligible to sign an extension that will kick in for the 2024-25 season, and that extension is likely to be a maximum contract. “I’m ready to play. I’m not even — that’s cool. The money cool. But I love the game of basketball,” Edwards said about his potential new deal. “I don’t do it for the money. I do it because I just want to be known who they say, ‘He was a great player.’ ” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 14, 2023