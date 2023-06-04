Erik Spoelstra: Tyler Herro hasn't received full clearance to play

Barry Jackson: Erik Spoelstra tells NBA TV that Tyler Herro hasn’t received full clearance from medical staff, to play in games, despite all his progress. “Hopefully one of these days”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat bench looking so nasty after a starting lineup adjustment (that worked) just makes the imminent Tyler Herro return that much more complicated – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat formally confirm Kevin Love starting in place of Caleb Martin, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro is inactive. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro again out for Game 2 of Finals, but Heat ‘excited and encouraged by his progress.’ Where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra tells NBA TV that Herro hasn’t received full clearance from medical staff, to play in games, despite all his progress. “Hopefully one of these days” – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he planned to play Kevin Love in Game 1 but things went sideways. – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love: “I had every intention to play him in Game 1, and everything went a bunch of different ways…He brings that championship level experience… He has a timeliness of his winning plays.” – 6:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says he “had every intention to play” Kevin Love in Game 1. – 6:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat are very excited about Tyler Herro’s progress. pic.twitter.com/0bSovPZyXE – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat remains encouraged by Tyler Herro’s progress. But says team will continue to be responsible and stick to process, and adds that the fact Herro would be returning to an NBA Finals game makes this a bit different. – 6:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro started doing contact work as soon as the team arrived in Denver. He said they’re encouraged by his progress, but added that context has to be considered — he’s not trying to return to a regular season game, he’s trying to return in the Finals. – 6:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Erik Spoelstra won’t confirm the reported change (Kevin Love for Caleb Martin) in his starting lineup tonight: “I’ll figure out my lineup in the next hour.” – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms Herro began contact work upon Heat arrival to Denver. – 6:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t decided on a starting lineup, adds he’s still waiting to know that Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent will be available. Feels like a bit of gamesmanship. – 6:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t figured out his official lineup yet and pushed back on the notion that Kevin Love is the confirmed starter. pic.twitter.com/SpKtPoKgPw – 6:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he won’t confirm starting lineup change. – 6:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tyler Herro is out tonight for Game 2, but Nuggets coaches have been prepping their players for his potential return in this series: “If or when he returns, we’ll be ready,” Michael Malone said pregame. – 6:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin (illness) will be available to play in Game 2.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. – 6:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will Tyler Herro make his return for the Heat? 👀
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again without Tyler Herro for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. But Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller will be available tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat say Caleb Martin (illness) will be available for Game 2 tonight.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Martin will be available to play for the Heat in Game 2 (he missed practice on Saturday due to an illness).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro sits out Game 2 of NBA Finals, as return target shifts to Wednesday. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/hea… Decision allows for three more days before possible Game 3 return from hand rehab. – 6:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Martin will be available to play for the Heat in Game 2 (he missed practice on Saturday due to an illness).
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is officially officially out tonight.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro formally ruled out by Heat. Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller are available for Heat. – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Considering Tyler Herro is still listed as out on the 5:30 p.m. injury report, it seems like that’s unlikely to change for Game 2. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro still listed as out and Caleb Martin still listed as questionable for Game 2 today (8 p.m., ABC).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have upgraded Cody Zeller (foot sprain) from questionable to probable for tonight vs. Nuggets. No word on updates on Herro or Martin yet. – 12:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think we’ve been discounted quite a bit”
🔊 @MiamiHeat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra knew this team was good despite their regular season struggles #HEATCulture #NBAFinals
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat lists Herro as out but could change mind. And Martin questionable… And Jokic on why Heat is ‘great’… And Strus on moving past 0 for 10…And why Butler remains supremely confident… And why Nuggets say Heat got only 2 FTs. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:42 AM
Will Guillory: Spoelstra says he’s “encouraged” by Tyler Herro’s progress and that Herro has been going through contact practices with the team in Denver. He still doesn’t want to provide a concrete timeline for Herro’s return just yet. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / June 4, 2023
Ira Winderman: Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 4, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro is officially officially out tonight. Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller are available. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 4, 2023