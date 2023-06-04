Jalen Brunson expected to join Team USA for the upcoming World Cup

Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson and John Starks were at Rucker Park today for a NBPA event. Photo credit to Tony Mack (wearing the Each One Teach One hat). pic.twitter.com/CcHnj4xpDM – 6:10 PM
Jalen Brunson: Nice knowing you @joshhart make sure help on the way pic.twitter.com/9ToQSyuhHv -via Twitter @jalenbrunson1 / May 31, 2023
“Manu Ginobili, Luka Doncic, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jalen Brunson,” Podziemski told HoopsHype. “I take bits and pieces of all four guys that are athletic, but people criticize them for their athleticism. They’re super high IQ guys and figure out ways to make the team better.” -via HoopsHype / May 28, 2023
Josh Hart: Just letting yall know….yall don’t know the real @jalenbrunson1 and @mikal_bridges -via Twitter @joshhart / May 26, 2023
