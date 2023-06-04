Jalen Brunson expected to join Team USA for the upcoming World Cup

Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine.
@TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed.
More: marcstein.substack.com6:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson and John Starks were at Rucker Park today for a NBPA event. Photo credit to Tony Mack (wearing the Each One Teach One hat). pic.twitter.com/CcHnj4xpDM6:10 PM

Jalen Brunson: Nice knowing you @joshhart make sure help on the way pic.twitter.com/9ToQSyuhHv -via Twitter @jalenbrunson1 / May 31, 2023

