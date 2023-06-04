Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray: “We just weren’t as disciplined as we need to be at this stage of the season.” pic.twitter.com/XMhhSxVbtw
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Jamal Murray about his final shot at the end of regulation tonight: “I think you guys have seen me hit that shot enough. It was a good look. Just didn’t go down.” – 11:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I think you guys have seen me hit that shot enough. It was a good look. It just didn’t go down,” Jamal Murray says of his final shot. – 10:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on the final shot:
“It was a good look. Just didn’t go down. – 10:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray: we weren’t as disciplined as we need to be for the stage we are at in the season – 10:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray: “We weren’t as disciplined as we needed to be.” – 10:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray:
“We just weren’t as disciplined as we need to be at this stage of the season.” pic.twitter.com/XMhhSxVbtw – 10:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That was a pretty good look that Jamal Murray got one the Nuggets’ final possession. He hit that same shot a minute earlier. I’m fine with no timeout called there. – 10:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat rally to stun the #Nuggets 111-108 as Jamal Murray’s 3 attempt misses at the buzzer. MIA zone continues to cause havoc, also got into the bonus early and capitalized on poor defense execution from DEN. – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray’s shot at the buzzer falls just short, and the Nuggets fall to Miami 111-108 and lose Game 2…..This Finals series is tied at 1-1…..Denver rallied, but needed a few more possessions. On to Game 3 on Wednesday in Miami – 10:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Heat have the recipe for a win tonight.
Make things difficult for Jokic (37pts), be OK with him getting his.
But don’t let him help get others going. He only has 3 assists and just one teammate is in double figures: Jamal Murray with 12. – 10:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not really sure what Jamal Murray is doing defensively right now, but it’s not good. Duncan Robinson is having his way. – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray is the only non-Jokic Nugget in double figures entering the 4th quarter, and he’s got only 10.
Fascinating 4th quarter ahead, especially with the bench minutes. Spo’s entire bench has been GROSS – 9:59 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
JAMAL MURRAY SO TOUGH 😤
📸 Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/CUHhpGAcZy – 9:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As big of a run as the Nuggets had there in the second quarter, Heat still hanging only down 57-51 at half. Nikola Jokic has had to shoot more and is 6-for-13 with 13 points. Jamal Murray has 8 points, 5 assists. MPJ only has 3 points. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Andrew Wiggins played really well for the champs last year, but Jamal Murray has been on a level even above that. No Canadian has ever had a 🏀playoffs or Finals like this. Was a steal at 7 in 2016. pic.twitter.com/vEurR41rkq – 8:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jamal Murray with the RIP & AND ONE 🫢
The Nugs are ROLLING after this vicious steal and breakaway dunk‼️
pic.twitter.com/EmzqwIbkaz – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray picked up the slack with Jokic on the bench and now Denver is up 12.
Murray has been incredible as a shot maker. Braun has been everywhere. Denver’s defense has been great. They weathered the run and punched back in a big way. – 8:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Nuggets just outscored the Heat by 15 in 4+ minutes with Nikola Jokic resting. Jamal Murray suddenly took over the game. – 8:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jamal Murray is SPECIAL! #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals
pic.twitter.com/K1pyISxS1p – 8:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jamal Murray the coldest Canadian pic.twitter.com/K5rJwMVt87 – 8:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray has been incredible. Crazy to think this is his first year back from that ACL tear. – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trying to think of a word to describe that look Jamal Murray just gave Max Struss after that slam. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
These two-hand dunks from Jamal Murray… just another benchmark of ACL recovery progress. – 8:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic with six shots in his first seven minutes. Heat switching things up. Michael Porter Jr. has taken just one shot and Jamal Murray has shot twice so far. – 8:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray in Game 2s this playoffs:
29.0 PPG
5.7 RPG
6.0 APG
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/TYtwoYC0PE – 2:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyle Lowry compared the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray duo to Tim Duncan-Tony Parker
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:48 AM
Austin Rivers: It bothers me [the Nuggets] are in the Finals. It bothers me that I didn’t get to play with Jamal Murray. It bothers me that everyone now is like ‘Oh, they have this complete roster.’ No, they have f—— seven guys that they play. They don’t even play a full roster. They’re not even playing a full team right now. … I’m bitter. I’m salty. I am all of that in between. The only reason I’m happy is because I’m good friends with Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. And I’m happy they’re in the Finals. … And it was tough to play them in the first round. Not only was it tough, I went from playing 20 minutes a game on the Denver Nuggets to not playing a minute in the first couple of games for the Timberwolves and then losing in the first round. It’s been a bumpy ride in the last two months. And I’ve had humble pie before, but my God. … But yeah, am I genuinely like really actually mad? No, I’m happy for the guys. But is there a part of me that’s salty about this situation? That I’m looking on the TV screen and seeing these guys hoist trophies? I’m like ‘bro, no.’ -via Spotify / June 4, 2023
In his last four appearances, Butler is averaging just 19.8 points and 6.5 assists on 38.4 percent shooting. In his first 14 games of this year’s playoffs, he averaged 29.9 points and 5.6 assists on 50.5 percent. The Heat are already preparing for an uphill battle in this series against Denver’s high-powered offense, led by Jokić and Jamal Murray. The best chance they have of keeping up is Butler putting on his Superman cape and saving the day the way he has so many times in the last two months. But this isn’t just about Butler putting up big numbers. He has to get back to playing downhill consistently and putting pressure on the defense when it gives him space. -via The Athletic / June 4, 2023
Aaron Gordon is a helluva basketball player and apparently one whale of a teammate too … ’cause TMZ Sports has learned the Nuggets star gifted Jamal Murray a sick diamond pendant before the start of this week’s NBA Finals. We’re told AG was so thrilled over the way Murray’s helped lead Denver this season … he hit up Mile High Jewelers to make a custom piece to show his appreciation. -via TMZ.com / June 4, 2023